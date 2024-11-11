 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tom Cruise is back in the first trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

The trailer features plenty of the death-defying stunts that have made the franchise so successful.

By
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise

It seems like the Mission: Impossible franchise might be winding toward its conclusion. The Tom Cruise franchise has existed for nearly 30 years, and in that time, it’s already produced seven films. Now, we’ve got the trailer for the eighth: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The trailer is pretty light on plot and heavy on explosive set pieces, including Cruise hanging off a propeller plane and doing plenty of running across various European locales.

The Final Reckoning was originally supposed to be titled Dead Reckoning: Part 2, and was originally designed to be an explicit continuation of the plot elements in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. While it seems like the plot will still be a continuation of Dead Reckoning, the movie has now been given a title that suggests it may be the last Mission: Impossible film.

Related

The footage in the trailer includes plenty of Cruise underwater, which explicitly connects the movie to the nuclear sub we learned about in Dead Reckoning. Much of the cast is also returning from the previous installment, including Haley Atwell, who was a new addition, and Henry Czerny. They will join Mission: Impossible regulars like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby. Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman are all set to join the cast as new additions for this installment.

While details of the movie’s plot are being kept under wraps, the finality of this installment could make the movie one of the most eagerly anticipated titles of the year, at least among fans of the franchise. The Final Reckoning is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Netflix reveals its first look at ‘Emilia Perez,’ the streamer’s biggest Oscar contender
'Emilia Perez' stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in critically acclaimed peformances
Selena Gomez in Emilia Perez

Few movies this fall are more eagerly anticipated than Netflix's Emilia Perez, and now, the streamer is giving us our first peak at footage from the film. Starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, the movie was one of the biggest hits of this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize as well as an acting award for Saldaña and co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez is also a musical, and according to the movie's official synopsis, it "follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Gascón) enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her ‘true self’ and undergo gender reassignment surgery.”

Read more
Tommy Shelby is back in our first look at the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie
The movie will likely hit Netflix at some point in 2025.
Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders.'

Production on the Peaky Blinders movie has started, and Netflix confirmed the news with a new look at Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. Murphy and Stephen Knight also posed for a photo together on set.

The movie is coming more than a decade after the series first premiered in 2013 and will be directed by Tom Harper, who also directed several episodes of the series. The show's final season aired in 2022, but it was revealed in June that a movie was in the works.

Read more
The first trailer for ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 teases our first glimpse of Abby
The show's second season will adapt the much more controversial second game.
Kaitlyn Dever in the Last of Us season 2

When The Last of Us premiered in 2023, the video game adaptation was instantly one of the most beloved adaptations of its kind in history. The HBO series faithfully told the story of the first game, and now, we've got our first look at what might be coming in season 2.

That includes glimpses of new characters introduced in the sequel to the game, The Last of Us Part 2, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a famously divisive character who will be central to the story moving forward. The trailer also gives us glimpses of Ellie and Joel's life in Wyoming, and picks up five years after the events of the first game. On top of all that, we also get a glimpse at more clickers than we ever saw during the show's first season.

Read more