The trailer features plenty of the death-defying stunts that have made the franchise so successful.

It seems like the Mission: Impossible franchise might be winding toward its conclusion. The Tom Cruise franchise has existed for nearly 30 years, and in that time, it’s already produced seven films. Now, we’ve got the trailer for the eighth: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The trailer is pretty light on plot and heavy on explosive set pieces, including Cruise hanging off a propeller plane and doing plenty of running across various European locales.

The Final Reckoning was originally supposed to be titled Dead Reckoning: Part 2, and was originally designed to be an explicit continuation of the plot elements in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. While it seems like the plot will still be a continuation of Dead Reckoning, the movie has now been given a title that suggests it may be the last Mission: Impossible film.

The footage in the trailer includes plenty of Cruise underwater, which explicitly connects the movie to the nuclear sub we learned about in Dead Reckoning. Much of the cast is also returning from the previous installment, including Haley Atwell, who was a new addition, and Henry Czerny. They will join Mission: Impossible regulars like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby. Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman are all set to join the cast as new additions for this installment.

While details of the movie’s plot are being kept under wraps, the finality of this installment could make the movie one of the most eagerly anticipated titles of the year, at least among fans of the franchise. The Final Reckoning is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.