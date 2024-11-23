Blade Runner, The Terminator, and more

Artificial intelligence used to be something authors and creatives mused about throughout their novels and films. Many people didn’t expect to actually live to see AI take such a prominent position in our daily lives. From Google using AI to answer simple questions to large companies making robots run by it (such as Tesla), it seems that the future has finally arrived.
Movies about AI have always been some of the most fascinating, scary, and ambitious in Hollywood. Incredible directors from Stanley Kubrick to actors like Will Smith have participated in these famous films about the future of humanity and robotics and how the two entities can co-exist or cease to exist. We have the ultimate list of movies about AI that were scarily accurate.
I, Robot (2004)
Blade Runner (1982)
Her (2013)
Her is a genre mashup that understands how romance and artificial intelligence could one day mix in unexpected ways to create a comforting, yet confusing dating world. Joaquin Phoenix portrays a lonely man who falls in love with an AI similar to Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri. Humans are constantly looking for affection from any corner of the universe, and Her tries to debate the ethics and authenticity of falling for something that seems real but isn’t.