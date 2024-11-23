Blade Runner, The Terminator, and more

Artificial intelligence used to be something authors and creatives mused about throughout their novels and films. Many people didn’t expect to actually live to see AI take such a prominent position in our daily lives. From Google using AI to answer simple questions to large companies making robots run by it (such as Tesla), it seems that the future has finally arrived.

Movies about AI have always been some of the most fascinating, scary, and ambitious in Hollywood. Incredible directors from Stanley Kubrick to actors like Will Smith have participated in these famous films about the future of humanity and robotics and how the two entities can co-exist or cease to exist. We have the ultimate list of movies about AI that were scarily accurate.

I, Robot (2004) 115m Genre Action, Science Fiction Stars Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk Directed by Alex Proyas Watch on Tubi Filmed during the height of Will Smith’s career, I, Robot follows a pretty generic but ominous storyline about a future in which robots have started to take over for humans in everyday life and a rebellion might be on the horizon. The aesthetics of the machines in the film look a lot like some of the robots being tested in real life right now, such as the Tesla Bot. Smith’s character is tasked with tracking down the leader of the robot rebellion and saving humanity in the process.

Blade Runner (1982) 118m Genre Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller Stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon Ridley Scott’s most famous science-fiction effort outside of Alien is probably Blade Runner. Harrison Ford has never been better than as the daring ex-cop who must fight back against the artificial intelligence that has returned to Earth to wreak havoc on its creators. Another film that warns us about the risks of creating robots that can blend in and eventually take over humanity, Blade Runner makes us hope there is a hero as strong as Rick Deckard. A sequel titled Blade Runner 2049 with Ford and Ryan Gosling was also a success.

Her (2013) 126m Genre Romance, Science Fiction, Drama Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Lynn Adrianna Directed by Spike Jonze Watch on Amazon Her is a genre mashup that understands how romance and artificial intelligence could one day mix in unexpected ways to create a comforting, yet confusing dating world. Joaquin Phoenix portrays a lonely man who falls in love with an AI similar to Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri. Humans are constantly looking for affection from any corner of the universe, and Her tries to debate the ethics and authenticity of falling for something that seems real but isn’t.

Robot & Frank (2012) 85m Genre Science Fiction, Comedy, Drama, Crime Stars Frank Langella, Liv Tyler, James Marsden Directed by Jake Schreier Watch on Amazon Robot & Frank is a meditative and often light-hearted look at the ways AI might be able to assist older people as they become unable to take care of themselves. Left without any immediate family in his vicinity, Frank is given a robot by his children that will look after him. When the pair become like long-lost friends, Frank is able to manipulate the machine into doing things for him that are sometimes illegal. A good sense of humor and sentimentality at its core allows this tiny yet mighty film to shine bright.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 149m Genre Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure Stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester Directed by Stanley Kubrick Watch on max 2001: A Space Odyssey is still one of the science-fiction films that all others look up to over 50 years after its release. Following astronauts and an AI on a quest through the solar system to find aliens, the movie is much more than just this basic premise of space exploration. Stanley Kubrick’s contemplative script takes the time to resonate with viewers on a deeper level as they glean what they want from the futuristic themes and the potential of sentience outside of human existence.

The Terminator (1984) 108m Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton Directed by James Cameron Watch on Amazon It’s hard to say The Terminator is foreboding yet, but it must always be included in any list about artificial intelligence and machines. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the title character as he’s sent back in time to prevent the birth of humanity’s savior by killing his mother. James Cameron’s thrilling and horrifying sci-fi classic harkens back to a time before too much CGI took over the genre.

Ex Machina (2015) 108m Genre Drama, Science Fiction Stars Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac Directed by Alex Garland Watch on Amazon Domhnall Gleeson stars as a human protagonist who gets in way over his head as he tests the intelligence of a robot that’s capable of so much more than your typical AI. Much like many of the other movies on this list, Ex Machina warns people about the limits of human strength in the face of artificial intelligence becoming sentient. Oscar Isaac is one of the other standout actors here at the height of his career (he would go on to appear in the Star Wars sequel trilogy later in the decade.)

Transcendence (2014) 119m Genre Thriller, Science Fiction, Drama, Mystery Stars Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany Directed by Wally Pfister Watch on Amazon Trascendence thrusts Johnny Depp into the spotlight as a scientist who becomes one with AI after his consciousness is uploaded into a supercomputer. It becomes hard to tell the difference between the robot’s personality and Depp’s character’s in an eerie story about the similarities and contradictions of computer intellect and human emotion.