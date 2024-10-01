 Skip to main content
Nicholas Hoult plays a guilty juror in the first trailer for Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’

The movie will hit theaters in November, and could be Eastwood's final film

Nicholas Hoult in Juror No. 2
Clint Eastwood is still making movies. The 94-year-old Hollywood legend has just unveiled the trailer for his latest film, Juror No. 2, which is set to hit theaters in November. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult as a man who is appointed to a jury and slowly begins to realize that he may be responsible for the murder that he’s been tasked with reaching a verdict on.

The first trailer lays out that dynamic, and also gives us a sense for some of the weighty moral questions about guilt and responsibility the movie will be tackling. In addition to Hoult, the movie also stars Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, JK Simmons, and Francesca Eastwood.

As the trailer lays out, Hoult plays a man who, one rainy night, hits something with his car. He gets out to look around, and after seeing nothing, drives away. Months later, he’s called for jury duty and realizes that he is on a trial for a hit and run that took place where he was driving that night.

The movie is set to premiere at the 38th AFI Festival, and will be the closing film there. It will debut in select theaters on Nov. 1, and could go even wider from there.

Eastwood has had a mixed record in recent years, but there’s some reason to believe that Juror No. 2 could be a return to form for the director who has already won Best Picture twice over the course of his directorial career.

At the same time, many will also wonder whether this is the actor/director’s last project. As long as he can keep making movies, though, he seems intent on doing just that.

