We now know when Wes Anderson’s next movie will hit theaters

The movie is about a European family, although we don't know much more than that.

Wes Anderson (right) stands on the set of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
Few directors have created a distinct brand with its own fanbase quite the way that Wes Anderson has managed to do over the past 20 years. While his style is not for everyone, movie lovers tend to love him, and his last movie Asteroid City was one of his most critically acclaimed to date.

Now, Variety is reporting that Anderson’s next movie, The Phonecian Scheme, will hit theaters on May 30. The film, which Anderson directed and also co-wrote with Roman Coppola, stars Benicio Del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe while Mia Threapleton plays his daughter and Michael Cera portrays her tutor.

In addition to those three, the cast also includes many Anderson regulars and a few newbies including Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The film is being produced by Focus Features, which also partnered with Anderson on Asteroid City.

May is a pretty normal time window for an Anderson movie, which typically come out at some point over the summer. Anderson’s history with the Oscars has been a fairly mixed bag, but the director has had some success in the past, and he’s always part of speculation around each new release. Whether The Phonecian Scheme will have the kind of broad appeal that The Grand Budapest Hotel did or not remains to be seen. What feels almost guaranteed, though, is that the people who get excited for every new Anderson movie are going to be there on day one.

