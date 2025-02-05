 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Disney CEO says that ESPN’s new streaming app will incorporate fantasy and betting

Disney is all in on ESPN as a streaming destination

By
ESPN Plus logo on smartphone.
ESPN

The streaming landscape has been around for more than a decade, but the world of sports streaming is still emerging. In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company has a plan to win the war for sports fan’s attention through ESPN.

Iger said that he wants to make ESPN available “however the consumer wants it, wherever the consumer wants it.” The Disney head said that the plan to get ESPN in front of consumers involves giving them multiple ways to watch the app, whether it be as part of a cable package, on a standalone app that’s set to launch later this year, or as part of streaming bundles that are being built out by Disney’s rivals.

Recommended Videos

Iger added that he’s planning to take advantage of the sports bundles, in particular, as a way to get eyes on ESPN. “We plan to take advantage of the emergence of these bundles, because it is a great way to distribute ESPN,” Iger explained.

Related

In describing the new ESPN app that’s set to launch later this year, Iger said that the app would have a high degree of customization, and also that it would offer “some form of betting and fantasy,” although he was vague on the details.

“It’s pretty clear that young viewers, or young consumers, are leaning more and more into streaming experiences, both fixed televisions on walls and mobile devices,” Iger said. “The more ESPN can be present for a new generation of consumers with a product that serves them really well, the better off ESPN businesses. So flagship [the standalone ESPN app] is not really designed to preserve a business. It’s designed to grow a business in a market that’s evolving or changing right before our eyes.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
‘Squid Game’ debuts a new Google-based game ahead of season 2
The game replicates the 'red light, green light' game from the first season
Squid Game Season 2 Teaser

The second season of Netflix's Squid Game, which was a massive phenomenon following its first season, is finally almost here. Now, ahead of the second season's release on Dec. 26, Googling Squid Game will get you a fun way to pass a few minutes.

Netflix partnered with Google on the game, which will appear if you tap the brown envelope that appears on the bottom of the screen. The game is a replication of the "red light, green light" came from the show's first season. By pressing the blue circles, you advance six players in pink suits while Young-Hee's head is turned. Your players must stop before she turns around, and if they don't one of them will be eliminated. Thankfully, they don't get brutally shot down and left to lay there like they do on the show.

Read more
Is ‘Yellowstone’ getting any new spin-offs?
The new spin-off sounds like a continuation of the core Yellowstone series under a new name.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone

The universe of Yellowstone has been immensely rich for writer Taylor Sheridan. 1883 and 1923 are both prequels to the core series, telling the stories of earlier generations of the Dutton clan. Now, Deadline is reporting that the series finale of Yellowstone will not be the end of this universe. The report suggests that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have signed deals to lead a spin-off of the original series as their character Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Sheridan is currently involved in writing the new series, which will reportedly feature other cast members from the original series in addition to Reilly and Hauser. Unlike the other Yellowstone spin-offs, this series will carry over a lot of the DNA of the original show, and will have the Yellowstone title in its name.

Read more
Everything we know so far about Jason Kelce’s new ESPN show
The less famous Kelce brother is now a talk show host
Trio of logos for the Disney plus bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

Jason Kelce is one of the most popular retired football players in the world. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman isn't shy about being his true self, whether that's going shirtless in the middle of a wintry NFL playoff game in January or dancing for a crowd of fans. Kelce's fame has gotten a boost from his brother's romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, but the older brother has earned plenty of popularity under his own accord.

ESPN feels that Jason Kelce has a face and personality fit for late-night television. They have greenlit a late-night program that will debut right after the New Year in January 2025. We have everything you need to know about Jason Kelce's new series right here.
When and where will Jason Kelce's late-night show air?

Read more