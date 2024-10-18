 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

ESPN is folding ESPN+ into an even bigger streaming service

ESPN Flagship will make it easy for ESPN diehards to cut their cable cords.

By
ESPN Plus logo on smartphone.
ESPN

While ESPN has technically had a toe in the streaming game for years now through ESPN+, the sports broadcaster is preparing to launch a streaming service that will be a more complete rundown of its offerings. This new streaming service will be called ESPN Flagship, and will include all of ESPN’s linear TV offerings as well the content and sports events available through ESPN+. What we don’t know yet, though, is how much this new streaming service is going to cost.

According to reporting in Variety, ESPN Flagship is expected to integrate closely with ESPN’s Fantasy Sports app and provide betting options inside of the app along with merchandise, other forms of commerce, and an AI tool that creates a personal homepage dedicated to your particular sports interests. In theory, the app will know what your favorite teams are as well, and will cater content for you accordingly.

Recommended Videos

Currently, ESPN+ costs $11.99/mo. as a standalone product, and includes access to  UFC Fight Nights and pay-per-view events, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis, college sports from 20 conferences, and soccer matches from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Major League Soccer and more. The streaming service doesn’t include many of the premiere sporting events that have thus far only been available with a cable subscription, but ESPN Flagship is set to change that, meaning that if you subscribe directly to Flagship you won’t need a cable subscription to catch Monday Night Football, First Take, or any of the other major shows on the network. Given the level of offerings that it’ll be supplying, price will be a major question moving forward. Regardless, though, it seems likely that these shows will also continue to be ad-supported.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 8 best horror movies to stream on Netflix right now
From pastiches of horror classics to totally original work, Netflix has great horror movies for every taste
1922

Loving horror movies is, for some movie-goers, almost entirely different from loving movies generally. Plenty of people love both, but deep horror fans know that there's nothing better than going to a theater or dimming all the lights at home and being prepped to get scared out of your mind. It's a totally unique thrill ride and can sometimes feel closer to riding a roller coaster than to anything you might get from other movie genres.

If you're looking to replicate that thrill ride at home, then we've got you covered with some of the best horror movies on Netflix to choose from. Of course, Netflix also has awesome action movies and a great roster of shows to peruse, but for this list, we'll be running down the best horror movies the service has to spook you.

Read more
These are the best war movies of all time, ranked
If you're a war movie buff, you must stream these films now
Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, and other actors playing as American soldiers riding a boat in "Saving Private Ryan."

War movies are among the most morally sticky films produced in Hollywood. While the best war movies go out of their way to reveal the violence and bloodshed that comes with any armed conflict, many can't help but valorize the men and women who fight in these wars. As a result, many movies about war end up glorifying war even if the creative voices behind the project didn't intend them to. In the best war movies, though, moral questions are never easily answered. Well, unless your war movie is a Star Wars movie.
War movies, on the other hand, often speak to the way that violence breaks men, even if they believe in their cause. These best war movies of all time will shake you to your core, and remind you that humanity is capable of being messy and violent just as frequently as it is brave and valorous.

19. 1917 (2019)

Read more
Good news for golf fans: Masters coverage to expand in 2025
CBS Sports is giving fans more Masters coverage in 2025
A crowd watching a golf tournament.

If you can't get enough coverage of the four major golf events in men's golf— we understand, and neither can we.  If your favorite is the Masters, you are arguably let down every year, as the televised portion is so short compared to the length and popularity of the tournament. Get ready to do a happy little golf clap because CBS Sports will give fans watching at home what they want for the 2025 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament

In 2025, the Masters will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club from April 7th through the 13th. The Masters is the only one of the big golf tournaments at the same venue every year, with the Augusts National Golf Club having the honors since 1934.

Read more