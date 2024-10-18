ESPN Flagship will make it easy for ESPN diehards to cut their cable cords.

While ESPN has technically had a toe in the streaming game for years now through ESPN+, the sports broadcaster is preparing to launch a streaming service that will be a more complete rundown of its offerings. This new streaming service will be called ESPN Flagship, and will include all of ESPN’s linear TV offerings as well the content and sports events available through ESPN+. What we don’t know yet, though, is how much this new streaming service is going to cost.

According to reporting in Variety, ESPN Flagship is expected to integrate closely with ESPN’s Fantasy Sports app and provide betting options inside of the app along with merchandise, other forms of commerce, and an AI tool that creates a personal homepage dedicated to your particular sports interests. In theory, the app will know what your favorite teams are as well, and will cater content for you accordingly.

Currently, ESPN+ costs $11.99/mo. as a standalone product, and includes access to UFC Fight Nights and pay-per-view events, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis, college sports from 20 conferences, and soccer matches from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Major League Soccer and more. The streaming service doesn’t include many of the premiere sporting events that have thus far only been available with a cable subscription, but ESPN Flagship is set to change that, meaning that if you subscribe directly to Flagship you won’t need a cable subscription to catch Monday Night Football, First Take, or any of the other major shows on the network. Given the level of offerings that it’ll be supplying, price will be a major question moving forward. Regardless, though, it seems likely that these shows will also continue to be ad-supported.