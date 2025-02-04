 Skip to main content
Fox is planning to launch a streaming service before the end of 2025

The company already owns the free streaming service Tubi

By
The Fox Logo.
Wikimedia Commons

As streaming has become a more integrated part of the entertainment ecosystem, almost all of the big broadcasters have launched some form of streaming service where you can watch the year’s biggest events with a subscription. The last major holdout was Fox, which still broadcasts many things exclusively for cable subscribers. Now, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch says that a Fox streaming service is coming, but added that the service was meant to attract people who don’t have a cable subscription, not replace the cable bundle.

“We’re huge supporters of the traditional cable bundle, and we will always be,” Murdoch said. “But having said that, we do want to reach consumers wherever they are, and there’s a large population that are now outside of the traditional cable bundle — either cord cutters or cord nevers.”

Murdoch added that his expectations for the user base for the service are “modest,” and explained that the subscription cost will be priced accordingly. Fox already owns the free streaming service Tubi, which will air the Super Bowl for the first time this weekend.

This new streaming service will, perhaps most importantly, give users access to the various sports games that Fox airs, which includes a decent chunk of the yearly NFL schedule. ESPN is planning to launch a similar offering later this year which is designed to supplant ESPN+. Fox will be the last big mover here, though, and may mean that you can watch almost any sporting event you want without a cable subscription for the first time in 2026.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
