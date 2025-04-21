 Skip to main content
The 2025 NFL draft: How to watch the action unfold

Will Shadeur Sanders slide? Is Cam Ward a lock at number 1? The 2025 NFL draft has plenty of intrigue

NFL Draft logo
The 2025 NFL draft is almost upon us, and as usual, there’s been plenty of speculation about who’s going to wind up where. There seems to be consensus that the Tennessee Titans are going to use their first overall pick to draft quarterback Cam Ward, but after that, things get pretty confusing. Will Shadeur Sanders slide out of the top 3? Will Travis Hunter be drafted by a team that lets him play both offense and defense? Will the Eagles be able to improve their roster?

If you want to tune in live to watch the draft unfold and see who your favorite team winds up drafting, there are a number of ways you can do that. Here’s what we know about how you can watch the draft unfold.

How to watch the NFL draft

The easiest way to watch the draft is likely to use your cable package. The draft will air on the NFL Network, as well as on ABC and ESPN. If you’re one of many Americans who has cut their cable package out of their budget, though, you can stream the draft live through the apps for ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and the NFL Network.

NFL+ is the best subscription option if you’re looking to watch the draft without cable. It will give you a full stream, although you might be missing of the analysis that you might get if you were watching the draft on cable instead.

When is the 2025 NFL draft?

The draft is set to take place from 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24 through whatever time it concludes on Saturday, April 26. The most interesting part of the draft, at least for most, is the first round, which is when many of the highest profile players are taken.

