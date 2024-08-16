 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Nicolas Cage is set to play an iconic NFL coach in David O. Russell’s next film

Cage will play John Madden during his time coaching the Oakland Raiders.

By
Nicolas Cage at the Renfield premiere.
Shutterstock

The Nicolas Cage resurgence continues. According to reporting at Indiewire, Cage, who just played the titular serial killer in Longlegs in a delightfully over the top performance, is now set to play NFL coach John Madden in director David O. Russell’s next film.

The film, which is titled Madden, is set up at Amazon MGM Studios, and Cage will play the legendary football coach in the 1970s, when he was coaching the Oakland Raiders. Madden would go on to a successful commentary career, and the popular video game franchise focused on the NFL takes its name from him.

Recommended Videos

Further plot details for the film have yet to be revealed, so it’s unclear how much ground the movie may cover. Madden died in 2021, but had an outsized impact on America’s most popular sport.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden. Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s,” Russell said in a statement.

Russell wrote the original screenplay based on an earlier version by Cambron Clark.

Madden is one of several projects that Cage has lined up in the coming years. He’s working with Amazon on a live action version of his Spider-Noir character from the Spiderverse films, and he’ll also star in The Surfer, which first premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
A century of excellence: Zenith’s consistency in the Swiss watch industry
See how this watch brand lasted 150 years
Zenith watch on wrist

The world of watches and watchmaking is one of deep lore and lasting legacies that cause chronophiles the world over to flock to the shops, auction sites, and collectors' conventions in search of their favorite brands and references. In the overloaded Swiss watch market, there are luxury brands that you hear all the time. Whether you love the branding of Rolex, the James Bond love of Omega, the gorgeous pilot watches of Breitling, or the adventuring spirit of Norqain, Switzerland is stocked full of some of the best luxury brands in the world. And then, there are those brands that have stabilized the market from the beginning, those long-lasting names that hold strong for a century. Zenith is one of those brands, and they are not only a legacy brand, but they are one of the future as well.
We got a chance to sit down with Romain Marietta, Chief Product Officer for Zenith, to discuss the brand and how it came to compete with the likes of Rolex, Omega, and IWC. At the end of the day, what it comes down to is philosophy and an adherence to quality and consistency. After two decades with the brand, here is what Marietta had to say about the legacy of Zenith watches.

History

Read more
What we know about Robert De Niro’s Zero Day Netflix series so far
Zero Day is a political thriller series, but it's unclear what it's actually about
Robert De Niro on the red carpet at a Comedy Central roast.

TV's golden era may be behind us, but that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of interesting stuff coming down the pike on the small screen. One remnant from TV's golden era, though, is the idea that movie stars can jump back and forth between TV and film without hurting their reputations, and what better evidence is there of that than the fact that Robert De Niro is about to star in his first-ever TV series.

That series, called Zero Day, follows De Niro as a former president named George Mullen who comes out of retirement to "lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis," according to Netflix. Here's everything we know about the Zero Day Netflix series.
What is Zero Day actually about?
The plot specifics for Zero Day are still a little bit up in the air, but we do have a logline that really asks more questions than it answers:

Read more
Everything we know about Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ show
Rhea Seehorn at an event

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan insisted after the legendary crime dramas ended that he'd never return to the universe of Walter White, Saul Goodman, and New Mexico for a third time. While he's kept his word so far, Gilligan has executed some loopholes in his promise that should appease fans of the franchise. Apple TV+ has greenlit a new science fiction series created by Gilligan that will film in Albuquerque and star Saul's standout leading lady, Rhea Seehorn.

These ties to the setting and acting of Gilligan's most recent show should create enough anticipation that many fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been dying for fresh details on the ambiguous series that has been hinted at being like old school shows like The Twilight Zone. The series has a working title of Wycaro 339 right now, but there is no confirmation that this will be the final name. Here's everything else we know about Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's upcoming series!
What is Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's show about?
Vince Gilligan has been intentionally uninformative about his new show, instead relying on his audience's loyalty to his creative liberties and hoping the high expectations will pay off. The attention to detail exhibited in both of Gilligan's previous series resonates with viewers who get sick of seeing the same old thing on their TV screens.

Read more