A recent horror mega-hit is set to hit Peacock next week

The vampire horror movie was a surprising hit when it hit theaters in December.

By
Lily Rose Depp in Nosferatu
Focus Features

One of the most surprising horror hits of 2024 was undoubtedly Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’ adaptation of the classical vampire story. Now, the movie is set to hit Peacock on Feb. 21. In addition to the film’s theatrical cut, Peacock viewers will also be able to watch the extended edition that was previously only available if you bought the Blu-Ray or purchased the film digitally.

The movie, which first hit theaters on Christmas Day, earned $95.4 million in the US and $175.9 million globally, but Focus Features is nonetheless releasing it on streaming less than two months later. The movie hit video on demand even sooner, and you could watch the movie at home less than a month after it opened in theaters.

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Defoe, Nosferatu follows a young woman haunted by visions of the titular vampire and eventually realizes that her destiny is intertwined with his. It was the biggest hit of Eggers’s career to date, in spite of the fact that, like his previous films, it was very focused on period detail and accuracy.

Nosferatu has been adapted to the big screen several times before, including as far back as the silent era, but this latest adaptation is among the most acclaimed versions.

Nosferatu will join other recent prestige-fare on Peacock, including Conclave, which is up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, and The Wild Robot, which was one of 2024’s most surprising and successful animated films. It’s unclear how long the film will be available there, or whether it might eventually move to another streaming service.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
