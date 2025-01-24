Robert Eggers will follow-up ‘Nosferatu’ with a sequel to an ’80s cult classic

Nosferatu was one of the surprise hits of 2024, proving that director Robert Eggers’s classical horror stylings can have a pretty wide appeal. Following that movie’s success, Eggers has announced that he is working on a sequel to Labyrinth, the Jim Henson movie that was first released in 1986.

That film stars a teenage Jennifer Connelly as a girl who enters a magical world after her brother is kidnapped by a goblin king (David Bowie). She must make her way through a maze to rescue her brother and faces a variety of strange encounters along the way.

Although no one has ever attempted to make a sequel to Labyrinth, the movie has become a cult classic in the years since its release and has been spun off into a variety of novelizations and comic books. Eggers is planning to write the project with his writing partner Sjón, and will also direct it.

The news comes just a day after it was announced that Eggers would be directing Werwulf, also from a script he wrote with Sjón. That movie is slated to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25, 2026, and will be set in 13th-century England, with period-appropriate dialogue to match.

“The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to to survive this industry and you don’t know what is going to hit next,” he told ComicBook.com when he was asked about the rumors that he might be working on Labyrinth. “But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”