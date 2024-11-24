We have you covered if you want movies to watch after Ridley Scott's classic

"I don’t expect success. I prepare for it." Wise and self-fulfilling words from our guy, Ryan Reynolds, one of Canada’s sweethearts. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Reynolds dreamed of getting out of there early in his life, not to abandon his family or hometown, but to act. True to his words, he and a fellow Vancouver actor impulsively took to the road one night with one destination: Los Angeles.

After taking the first step in following his dreams, his car was stripped and robbed on his first night in L.A. Did that stop our fearless protagonist? Indeed not. After just a few months, Reynolds was landing roles all over town, working whenever he could. Five years later, he finally got a leading role with a recognizable name, a college comedy called Van Wilder: Party Liaison. That movie didn’t make our list today, but it's only because Reynolds has been busy making an array of better movies ever since.

Most would agree that Ryan Reynolds brings a familiar presence in both appearance and demeanor to most of his films, but when you get a frame that fits just right, you get some great Ryan Reynolds features. That is why we’ve compiled a list of the best Ryan Reynolds movies. It should also be known that these movies were chosen for the movie quality and watchability, not just for the most Ryan of the Reynolds’ performances.

Just Friends (2005)