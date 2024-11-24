 Skip to main content
If you love Gladiator (and its sequel), these movies will keep you hooked

We have you covered if you want movies to watch after Ridley Scott's classic

By
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.
Universal

When it comes to historical epics with talented acting, beautiful set design, and a tight script, not many pictures come close to Gladiator. Ridley Scott’s story of a general-turned-warrior brawling his way to survival as he exacts revenge on the new Roman Emperor is exciting enough for those who don’t like history and incredibly immersive for those who enjoy learning about these ancient times.

Gladiator II is out now, almost a quarter of a century after the first film. Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix didn’t return, but Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal star in the sequel. If the sequel has you energized to watch similar flicks, check out these classics. These are the movies like the Gladiator franchise that have entertained generations of film fans.

Troy (2004)

Troy
163m
Genre
Adventure, History, War
Stars
Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana
Directed by
Wolfgang Petersen
Watch on Netflix

Lots of big names and a strong historical context allows Troy to shine bright in the canon of historical war films. Brad Pitt, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, and Brian Cox are featured in this story about the Trojan War between the Greeks and the Spartans. It’s nice to see Pitt in a blockbuster role instead of his usual cult genre pieces. Bloom was incredibly popular at this time because of The Lord of the Rings. Cox would go on to become Logan Roy in Succession.

The Last Duel (2021)

The Last Duel
153m
Genre
History, Drama, Action
Stars
Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Amazon

Another Ridley Scott historical drama shows that the director loves working adjacent to Gladiator. This one stars Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Matt Damon, and the plot follows a dispute between powerful French fighters who are dueling for the protection of one of the knight’s wives. The Last Duel probably didn’t get much attention because it came out during the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters were still trying to get back off the mat. Now is a great time to check out what you were missing back when it was released.

The King (2019)

The King
140m
Genre
Drama, History, War
Stars
Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris
Directed by
David Michôd
Watch on Netflix

The King is one of the boldest Netflix original films to date. Timothée Chalamet plays King Henry V as the story journies through several landmark moments in the monarch’s life. It doesn’t have the same fighting scenes as Gladiator, but it resembles the film with its examination of ruling motivations, power struggles, and betrayal between the upper classes. Joel Edgerton is also excellent in a supporting role. Shakespeare fans should enjoy this adaptation of his works.

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Last Samurai
154m
Genre
Drama, Action, War
Stars
Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall
Directed by
Edward Zwick
Watch on Amazon

The Last Samurai is not only a great movie to watch if you enjoy Gladiator, but it will be even better for those who love Shogun on FX. Tom Cruise plays an American Army veteran who experiences a culture shock as he mingles with the samurai and government in Imperial Japan during the last half of the 1800s when the country went through its industrial age. Cruise’s adaptability in action movies lets fans know they can trust the premise and acting on display here. Timothy Spall and Ken Watanabe are excellent in the second and third lead roles behind Cruise.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
138m
Genre
Adventure, Drama, War
Stars
Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D'Arcy
Directed by
Peter Weir
Watch on Amazon

Russell Crowe stars as an English naval captain in this loose depiction of the Napoleonic Wars in France and the surrounding European countries during the early 1800s. Crowe’s character is actually quite different from that of Gladiator, but both times, he plays a strong leader who will fight to the death for what he believes in. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World shows a much different time in history than Gladiator, but the special effects and dedication to the time period in both films show the crew’s efforts to bring the audience at home an entertaining version of history and war.

300 (2007)

300
116m
Genre
Action, Adventure, War
Stars
Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, Dominic West
Directed by
Zack Snyder
Watch on Netflix

300 probably isn’t going to teach you anything all that accurate about Greek mythology, but it’s a perfect encapsulation of how history can become captivating if stylized and molded to a director’s liking. Zack Snyder experiments with a comic book look and over-the-top violence in his version of the Battle of Thermopylae. Lena Headey from Game of Thrones got her first taste of this genre in this film. 300 is a fan-favorite motivational movie as the Spartans should have lost handily in their war but leveraged the power of their pride to win. 

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Last of the Mohicans
112m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Drama, History, Romance, War
Stars
Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Jodhi May
Directed by
Michael Mann
Watch on Amazon

The Last of the Mohicans is one of the more underrated Daniel Day-Lewis films of the 1990s. He plays an adopted Native American who must help his family save the lives of two kidnapped women to mend fences between the Indian and British sides of the conflict. The Last of the Mohicans is a story that has been remade and adapted many times over the centuries because it resonates with the human spirit. Accepting others, falling in love, and fighting for your family are universal experiences.

Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur
222m
Genre
History, Drama, Adventure, Action
Stars
Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Hugh Griffith
Directed by
William Wyler
Watch on Tubi

Charlton Heston battles an array of obstacles in an effort to defend his family’s honor in this legendary historical epic that still inspires nearly 70 years after its release. Ben-Hur created a template for every movie on this list and took chances with props, sets, and special effects that allowed war films, historical dramas, and similar genres to shine, one of which was Gladiator.

