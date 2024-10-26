From The Witch to Barbarian, these are the best new horror movies you can watch now.

If you love horror movies but have a sneaking suspicion that many of the best horror movies of all time were made decades ago, you might find yourself wondering if there’s anything more recent that has the same level of scare. While not every new horror movie is good, and many rely more on cheap jump scares than actual, frightening ideas, there are a few that are actually worth checking out.

For this list, we’ve put together some of the scariest horror movies of the last 10 years. Some of these movies were acclaimed upon their release, but others flew more under the radar. Each of them is worth checking out for one reason or another, though.

Hereditary (2018) Play 128m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne Directed by Ari Aster Watch on Amazon The story of a family that unravels in the aftermath of the death of its matriarch, Hereditary is a family story to its bone. Although this movie has possession, the true terrors of Hereditary come from the question of whether it’s possible for us to outrun our families and if we should even try. Director Ari Aster has proven himself to be a master of tension and suspense, and he uses those skills to full effect here, creating a movie that has come to be regarded almost instantly as one of the best horror movies of the 21st century. Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24

Get Out (2017) Play 104m Genre Mystery, Thriller, Horror Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener Directed by Jordan Peele Watch on Amazon Jordan Peele’s debut feature is horrific and hilarious in equal measure, even as it makes plenty of fascinating, trenchant points about race in America. The film follows Chris, a Black man dating a white woman who is traveling to visit her family for the weekend. Once he arrives, alarm bells immediately start going off, telling Chris that everything is not what it seems, but because he doesn’t want to cause a fuss, he ignores them. Get Out is a horror movie about how much we’re willing to tolerate and about the way race still plays into every interaction between Black and white people even today. Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie

Barbarian (2022) Play 103m Genre Horror, Mystery Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long Directed by Zach Cregger Watch on Amazon A horror movie that starts out as nothing more than an awkward situation, Barbarian may be the wildest movie on this list. The film follows who discovers that her Airbnb in the exurbs of Detroit was double-booked and agrees to share it with the man who showed up on the same night as her. While she’s initially threatened by him, she eventually lets her guard down, and that’s when things take a turn that you might not expect. Barbarian is a movie that is best watched unspoiled, but suffice it to say that it’s both deeply funny and incredibly scary, and the implications of the horror we see on screen will linger with you longer after you the leave the theater. BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9

Longlegs (2024) Play 101m Genre Horror, Crime Stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood Directed by Osgood Perkins Watch on Amazon Silence of the Lambs riff that has a more supernatural bent, Longlegs follows an FBI agent assigned to investigate a string of murders that appear to be related. What she discovers is a conspiracy with ties to her own life, and one that is more unsettling than she ever could have imagined. Featuring a riveting central performance from Maika Monroe and a healthy dose of Nicolas Cage in a supporting role, Longlegs will leave you terrified long after you’ve left the theater. LONGLEGS | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 12

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) Play 99m Genre Horror Stars Annalise Basso, Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson Directed by Mike Flanagan Watch on Netflix The first Ouija movie was nothing all that scary, but strangely, Origin of Evil turned out to be much more frightening. This prequel tells the story of a mother and her two daughters. The mother supports her family in part by pretending to be a mystic who has a connection with the beyond, but finds herself in over her head when her own daughter is actually possessed. Unsettling imagery abounds in this sequel, which is light on jump scares but heavy on mood and atmosphere. Director Mike Flanagan would later replicate this in other projects, but Origin of Evil gave us a sense of everything he was capable of. Ouija: Origin of Evil - Official Trailer (HD)

Smile (2022) Play 115m Genre Horror, Mystery Stars Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey Directed by Parker Finn Watch on Hulu On paper, Smile seemed like a rather conventional horror movie, but the movie we actually got turned out to be way more psychological than you might expect . The film follows a psychiatrist who has an unsettling encounter with a patient, and then slowly begins to unravel herself. She notices that everyone around her appears to have an unsettling, massive smile on their face, and realizes that she’ll have to confront her own past if she wants any hope of escaping the curse she’s now under. Smile is genuinely terrifying, and it’s made even better by the fact that it ends in a way you might not expect. Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

X (2022) Play 106m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow Directed by Ti West Watch on Amazon A thrilling, bloody throwback slasher, X follows a group of young people who rent a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere with the goal of shooting some low-rent porn there. When they start interacting with the property’s owners, though, they realize that their explicit sexual activity could come with some deadly consequences. X plays out almost exactly the way you might expect it to, but director Ti West has a remarkable sense of style, and Mia Goth emerges as a hugely compelling lead, so much so that they made an entire trilogy of X-related films together. X | Official Trailer HD | A24