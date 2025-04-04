7 stunning locations The White Lotus could head to next

Setting is one of the pillars of good writing and filmmaking. The story’s location gives purpose to the characters, immersing the audience into a vast world full of possibilities. The White Lotus uses its setting better than most other shows, and it’s a good thing because how else would a series about a bunch of vacationers succeed? The show’s first three seasons were set in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand. Each season uses those locations to incorporate different vital themes into the episodes.

The Hawaii season features commentary on imperialism and racism. The second season’s Italian heritage invokes strong images of romanticism. The third season’s Thailand vacation forces viewers to think about Buddhism and Eastern religions. Creator Mike White loves to get creative with his White Lotus locations and tries to make each of them feel unique. As I (and many other fans) look forward to a new season, here are some possible settings for The White Lotus season 4.

Where could The White Lotus go next?

Norway

There had been a lot of rumors that the show would head to Norway next time, especially after people caught wind of Mike White asking for a grant to film in the region. A Reddit thread recently said that White rejected the pile of money, an unfortunate sign that Norway may be out of consideration. The show’s creator doesn’t like cold-weather countries or cities, which could limit the series’s ability to diversify its vacation location portfolio.

I think Mike White should strongly reconsider eliminating Norway from his list of destinations. The country has one of the world’s highest standards of living, and its cozy aesthetic would provide an immediate contrast to the humid, uncomfortable, claustrophobia of the Thailand season. Thematically, it would be a great chance to see how the new characters would still manage to be miserable even in a happy land. A somber color pallette would be a tool for novel art styles in the show.

Egypt

Egypt makes a lot of sense if the show wants to stay in a warm location while also exploring new horizons. Africa is one of the underrated vacation continents globally, and Egypt is one of the most visited countries in the region. Lots of historical and political themes could be applied. Redditors have mentioned that Egypt would help change the direction of the fourth season into something a little more adventurous/fantastical/conspiratorial. The pyramids, the Nile, and the clash between new and old technology in the region would be a fresh theme. Snakes were used in the third season in Thailand, so maybe crocodiles or hyenas would feature in Egypt.

Maldives

Maldives is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Many aquatic activities like snorkeling, diving, and dolphin watching make it a fantastic visitor experience. Maldives would help keep the show in Asia, but the close proximity to Thailand’s location and culture might be a bit repetitive. The island vibes would definitely bring the show back to its season one roots in Hawaii, but with an alternative flair.

Mexico

Mexico has many different vacation spots that could fit within The White Lotus’ universe. Isle Mujeres, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, and Cancún are just some of the major vacation spots the show could choose. It sounds like Mike White loves the summer vibes in the series so far. Mexican cities allow the show’s creative team to explore the country’s culture while touching on the massive contemporary political turmoil between the U.S. and Mexico. Using famous and trendy Latino or Hispanic actors such as Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, or Sofia Vegara would be a great casting decision.

Miami, Florida

Miami would be the choice if The White Lotus wants to hone in on domestic issues and trend away from the international flair of the last two seasons. Florida is a beautiful vacation spot, but the city would also be a great place to discuss themes like queerness and crime. Miami has been a popular setting in TV for years, especially in crime dramas like Dexter and Miami Vice. If the series gets more violent or leans more into the murder mystery aspects it dabbled with in the past, Miami is the place to be.

Australia

Australia shares many cultural touchstones with the United States while also invoking a sense of wonder and diversity. Americans who haven’t been to Australia stereotype the country as some sort of wild, almost alien-like experience. Weird creatures, bizarre animals, and blistering temperatures would turn up the heat and drama on the set of The White Lotus season 4.

Iceland

Maybe we can will a cold-weather season into existence. Iceland is another gorgeous country that would completely alter the dynamics of the series and force the writers to engage with a setting that is wholly juxtaposed from the first three seasons. Reykjavik and the Blue Lagoon would be fantastic choices for Icelandic spots that fit the show’s vibe while dipping into a new culture and season.