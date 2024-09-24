'Disclaimer' is one of the most anticipated miniseries of the fall.

Whenever an Oscar-winning director decides to make a miniseries with an A-list cast, attention must be paid. Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, which is coming to Apple TV+ in October, is just such a miniseries, and it’s first trailer suggests that it will be as sharp and disturbing as we could have hoped for.

The series stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lesley Manville. In the teaser, we see that Blanchett is playing a successful author who finds herself haunted by a novel whose contents include secrets from her entire life. Blanchett struggles to understand where the novel came from or who is behind it, making it clear that her life is going to slowly unravel as the secrets she’s been trying to keep hidden slowly spill out.

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The miniseries is adapted from Renée Knight’s best-selling novel of the same name, and Cuarón has also assembled some impressive behind-the-scenes talent for the project. Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, is behind the soundtrack, and Cuarón’s long-time cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who has won several Oscars himself, shot the series.

This is the Roma director’s first foray into TV, and it looks every bit as lavish as you might expect a high-budget Apple production from a legendary director. Blanchett remains one of the best actors alive, and the combination of her talent with Cuarón’s could easily turn this into one of the best miniseries of the year. The series is set to debut its first two episodes on October 11, and then release an additional episode every week after that.