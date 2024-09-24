 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

This Apple TV+ miniseries could be one of the year’s most acclaimed

'Disclaimer' is one of the most anticipated miniseries of the fall.

By
Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer.
Apple TV+

Whenever an Oscar-winning director decides to make a miniseries with an A-list cast, attention must be paid. Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, which is coming to Apple TV+ in October, is just such a miniseries, and it’s first trailer suggests that it will be as sharp and disturbing as we could have hoped for.

The series stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lesley Manville. In the teaser, we see that Blanchett is playing a successful author who finds herself haunted by a novel whose contents include secrets from her entire life. Blanchett struggles to understand where the novel came from or who is behind it, making it clear that her life is going to slowly unravel as the secrets she’s been trying to keep hidden slowly spill out.

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The miniseries is adapted from Renée Knight’s best-selling novel of the same name, and Cuarón has also assembled some impressive behind-the-scenes talent for the project. Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, is behind the soundtrack, and Cuarón’s long-time cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who has won several Oscars himself, shot the series.

Recommended Videos

This is the Roma director’s first foray into TV, and it looks every bit as lavish as you might expect a high-budget Apple production from a legendary director.  Blanchett remains one of the best actors alive, and the combination of her talent with Cuarón’s could easily turn this into one of the best miniseries of the year. The series is set to debut its first two episodes on October 11, and then release an additional episode every week after that.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The first ‘Penguin’ reviews are out: Here’s what they’re saying about the ‘Batman’ series
The series is a spin-off of the new Robert Pattinson version of 'The Batman'
Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin.'

It may have seemed like a strange and maybe even foolish choice to make an entire spin-off series to The Batman focused on Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. Farrell is only in the movie for a few key scenes, and crucially, he doesn't exactly resemble the handsome Irish movie star Farrell usually appears on screen as.

Now, The Penguin is on the verge of arriving on Max, and the first reviews for the new series have been released. Those reviews have been generally positive, with many suggesting that the show feels more like a gangster series than something set in the world of The Batman. They've also had praise for Farrell and Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone in the film.

Read more
The 8 best motorcycle TV shows
Binge these great motorcycle TV shows
2025 indian scout ready for second century motorcycle sport parked in front of a warehouse right three quarter view

Motorcycles represent liberation and living life on the edge. When the wind is blowing through your hair and the scenery of the open road hits you right in the eyes, there's nothing better than experiencing it all while revving an engine and riding on two wheels. Many people who ride motorcycles make the vehicles part of their daily lives; it's a cultural thing for sure.

TV shows have done a decent job incorporating biker culture into their library. There aren't a lot of fictional series following bikers and their lives, but there are quite a few reality and unscripted series that follow celebrities or other motorcycle enthusiasts as they build, ride, and promote their hogs. These are the best motorcycle TV shows you need to stream right away!

Read more
The best TV series of all time: 50 shows to stream before you die
You're missing out if you don't see these TV series
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad.

While everyone has their own personal taste in television, there are certain shows that transcend genre preferences of storytelling opinions. A select view programs change how we watch TV, in turn transforming the medium and paving a path for the shows that emulate to follow. Science-fiction series based on movies, comedies about old women in Miami, and crime drama sagas that chart the moral downfall of teachers are all among the iconic series you need to stream.

We have consolidated decades of television lore to present the 50 best TV shows of all time. If you're a TV fan, it is vital to tune into Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streamer you subscribe to and give these shows a chance. If you die before finding out about these classics, how could you ever live with yourself? (Yes, I understand the nonsensical irony in this statement.) Let's begin!

Read more