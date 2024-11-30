The Maldives raises tourism taxes: Here’s what’s changing

It’s about to get more expensive to visit the Maldives. Starting January 1, 2025, the Maldives Green Tax will increase significantly, with most hotels and resorts charging $12 per person, per night – double the current rate. Smaller establishments with fewer than 50 rooms will see a reduced rate of $6 per person, per night.

Additionally, beginning July 1, 2025, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rise from 16% to 17%, impacting a wide range of services, including spas, shops, and water activities across the islands.

Recommended Videos

Air travel to The Maldives is also set to increase

Starting December 1, 2025, travelers departing the Maldives will also face higher airport taxes, with fees ranging from $40 to $960, depending on their flight class. All passengers, including locals, will be subject to this departure tax, though the rates differ by class.

In addition to the departure tax, all passengers flying internationally from Velana International Airport (MLE) will also be charged a separate airport development fee. These increased costs apply to both foreign and local travelers, adding to the overall expense of flying out of the Maldives. In total, economy class passengers will see an increase to $100 (up from $60), business class will rise to $240 (from $120), and first-class passengers will pay $480 (up from $180). Travelers on private charters will pay $960, an increase from $240.

This change will impact both short-term visitors and long-term residents, as the Maldives government looks to raise funds for infrastructure development while also adjusting to the growing tourism demand.