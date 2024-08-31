 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best honeymoon destinations: Our favorite locales

Plan a romantic honeymoon to these locales

By
blue ocean next to rock formations
Pixabay / Pexels

With so many incredible destinations to choose from, planning your perfect honeymoon is an adventure in itself! Dreaming of a romantic beach honeymoon, the chance to explore a new city, and seeing what other cultures have to offer? Here’s a guide to some of the best honeymoon spots around the world, each offering unforgettable moments for you and your partner.

1. Maldives

aerial photography of bungalows in water
Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

Why go: The Maldives is the ultimate spot for luxury and romance, perfect for a honeymoon. Picture waking up in an overwater bungalow, surrounded by clear blue waters and beautiful beaches. It’s a dream destination for couples looking to relax and enjoy each other’s company. Whether you’re snorkeling in the colorful reefs, having a private beach dinner, or watching the stunning sunsets, the Maldives offers an unforgettable experience for newlyweds.

Best time to visit: December-April

Highlights:

  • Stay in an overwater villa with direct access to the water.
  • Enjoy a private dinner on a secluded beach.
  • Go snorkeling or scuba diving in the coral reefs.
Recommended Videos

2. Santorini, Greece

white buildings with blue domed roofs
jimmy teoh / Pexels

Why go: Santorini is famous for its breathtaking sunsets, white-washed buildings, and azure domes. It’s the perfect place for couples who want a romantic and picturesque setting. Watching the sunset in Santorini is an experience you’ll never forget.

Best time to visit: April-June and September-October

Highlights:

  • Watch the sunset from Oia.
  • Explore Fira and Imerovigli.
  • Take a boat tour around the caldera.

3. Kyoto, Japan

pathway with red walls
D J / Pexels

Why go: Kyoto offers a blend of traditional Japanese culture, stunning temples, and beautiful gardens, making it an ideal destination for couples interested in history and tranquility.

Best time to visit: March-May and September-November

Highlights:

  • Visit the Fushimi Inari Shrine with its thousands of torii gates.
  • Stroll through the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.
  • Experience a traditional tea ceremony.

4. Venice, Italy

man in a gondola
hitesh choudhary / Pexels

Why go: Venice is all about romance with its winding canals, historic architecture, and gondola rides. Strolling through the narrow streets, visiting St. Mark’s Basilica, and exploring the vibrant Rialto Market are just a few of the beautiful experiences Venice offers. It’s a city where every corner feels like a scene from a love story.

Best time to visit: April-June and September-October

Highlights:

  • Take a gondola ride through the canals.
  • Visit St. Mark’s Basilica and the Doge’s Palace.
  • Explore the Rialto Market.

5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

brown wooden dock between houses in water
Robert Edward Bradley / Unsplash

Why go: Bora Bora is often called the most beautiful island in the world, and it’s easy to see why. With its turquoise lagoon and luxurious resorts, it’s perfect for a romantic getaway. You can stay in an overwater bungalow, snorkel in the coral gardens, and enjoy a private dinner on a secluded islet. 

Best time to visit: April-October

Highlights:

  • Stay in an overwater bungalow.
  • Snorkel in the coral gardens.
  • Enjoy a romantic dinner on a private motu (islet).

6. Paris, France

Eiffel tower during day
Pixabay / Pexels

Why go: Paris is the ultimate city of romance. You can visit the Eiffel Tower, take a stroll along the Seine, and enjoy a gourmet dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Paris is a timeless destination for honeymooners.

Best time to visit: June-August and September-October

Highlights:

  • Visit the Eiffel Tower and have a picnic at Champ de Mars.
  • Take a stroll along the Seine.
  • Indulge in a dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

7. Bali, Indonesia

canoe on body of water
Oleksandr P / Pexels

Why go: Bali’s rich culture and natural beauty make it a unique and memorable destination. Explore the rice terraces in Ubud, relax on the beaches of Seminyak and Nusa Dua, and indulge in a traditional Balinese spa treatment. 

Best time to visit: April-October

Highlights:

  • Explore the rice terraces in Ubud.
  • Relax on the beaches of Seminyak and Nusa Dua.
  • Experience a traditional Balinese spa treatment.

8. Amalfi Coast, Italy

colorful buildings on a hill
Michael Block / Pexels

Why go: The Amalfi Coast is renowned for its dramatic cliffs, picturesque towns, and stunning views. It’s perfect for couples who love scenic drives and exploring charming coastal villages. Visit Positano, take a boat trip to Capri, and enjoy the breathtaking views from Amalfi Drive. The Amalfi Coast is a beautiful and romantic choice.

Best time to visit: May or September

Highlights:

  • Drive along the scenic Amalfi Drive.
  • Visit the town of Positano.
  • Take a boat trip to Capri.

9. Seychelles

view of a beach during the day
Adrien Daurenjou / Pexels

Why go: Seychelles is perfect for couples looking for privacy and natural beauty. Relax on Anse Source d’Argent beach, snorkel or dive in the clear waters, and explore the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve. 

Best time to visit: April-May and October-November

Highlights:

  • Relax on Anse Source d’Argent beach.
  • Snorkel or dive in the clear waters.
  • Explore the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve.

10. Queenstown, New Zealand

houses near body of water
Michael Amadeus / Unsplash

Why go: Queenstown is perfect for adventurous couples looking for excitement and breathtaking scenery. Set against stunning landscapes, it offers thrilling activities like bungee jumping off Kawarau Bridge and scenic flights over Milford Sound. You can also enjoy wine tasting in the nearby vineyards. 

Best time to visit: December-February

Highlights:

  • Bungee jump off Kawarau Bridge.
  • Go wine tasting in the nearby vineyards.
  • Take a scenic flight over Milford Sound.

FAQs

drone shot of beach shore
Dimitri Dim / Pexels

What should you consider when choosing a honeymoon destination?

Consider your interests (e.g., adventure, relaxation, culture), budget, time of year, and travel restrictions.

How far in advance should you book your honeymoon?

It’s best to book at least six months in advance, especially for popular destinations.

What are some travel tips for honeymooners?

Ensure you have travel insurance, pack light, and plan a mix of activities and relaxation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Where can you see the Northern Lights? The best vacation spots
Snowcat safari through Norway

With waves of multi-colored hues against the night sky, the Northern Lights take you into the heavens for a near spiritual experience. Also called the aurora borealis, the phenomenon occurs when the sun’s energized particles collide with the earth’s upper atmosphere, sometimes as fast as 45 million mph. When that happens, our planet’s magnetic field provides a shield and then diverts the particles toward the poles. 

The result is an otherworldly display of colorful ribbons, swirls, and diffusions, bringing the galaxies down to earth. Viewing a natural phenomenon like that puts things in perspective, making you realize how small you are and how big the universe is.

Read more
The best business class airlines: What you should fly
Get ready to fly in style
Business Class

 

For frequent travelers, flying business class offers a suite of perks, including enhanced comfort with lie-flat seats, gourmet dining options, and access to exclusive lounges, ensuring a relaxing journey from start to finish. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or planning a special vacation, knowing which airlines excel in the business class department can help ensure your trip is a great one. Skytrax has recently unveiled its rankings for the world’s best business class airlines, evaluating various categories from overall excellence to specific aspects like catering and lounges. Here are the top picks for the best business class airlines, as recognized by Skytrax.  
Qatar Airways

Read more
The best things to do in NYC: What to add to your bucket list
Don't miss out on these attractions
New York City

Visiting New York City is an adventure like no other. Known as the city that never sleeps, there are plenty of things to do in NYC no matter the season. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, there’s always something exciting happening. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or are practically an NYC local, here’s a guide to the best things to do in the Big Apple.
Brooklyn Bridge

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is a must-do when visiting New York City. This iconic 1.3-mile bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn, offering stunning views of the city skyline and the East River. As you stroll across, take your time to enjoy the breathtaking scenery. Once you reach the Brooklyn side, explore the vibrant neighborhood of DUMBO, known for its charming boutiques, trendy waterfront restaurants, and the picturesque Pebble Beach. 
Yankee Stadium
Yankees Stadium Chanan Greenblatt / Unsplash

Read more