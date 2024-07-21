 Skip to main content
10 best things to do in Paris: Add these activities to your itinerary

Museums, river cruises, pastries, and more

By
Paris
jpnanterre / Pixabay

Paris captivates the hearts of over 40 million tourists annually, and its allure only grows stronger with each passing year. This bustling metropolis is a playground for those looking to indulge in life’s finest pleasures. If there’s one city where you should feel free to splurge, it’s Paris. From world-class museums to iconic landmarks, gourmet dining to luxury shopping, the possibilities are endless. These are the best things to do in Paris that will ensure you experience the very essence of this enchanting city.

1. Take a private guided tour of the Louvre

The Louvre
matt_86 / Pixabay

A visit to the Louvre in Paris is a must for art enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. Home to the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, and countless other popular pieces, the Louvre offers a journey through centuries of artistic achievement. One of the best ways to experience this iconic museum is through a guided tour. With a private tour guide, you can skip the long lines and delve deeper into the artworks, gaining new insights and a better understanding of their significance.

2. Shop at Avenue des Champs-Elysées

Champs-Elysee
NakNakNak / Pixabay

Shopping at Avenue des Champs-Elysées is a can’t-miss experience when visiting Paris. As one of the most famous shopping streets in the world, it attracts nearly 300,000 visitors daily. This prestigious avenue is home to numerous luxury brands. Famous perfume maker Guerlain has been located on this street since 1913, while the Louis Vuitton flagship store doubles as an art museum. You’ll also find other top brands along the way, like Cartier and Tiffany & Co. 

3. Book a VIP tour of the Palace of Versailles

Palace of Versailles
jpnanterre / Pixabay

The Palace of Versailles is a former royal residence commissioned by King Louis XIV and is easily one of the best things to do in Paris. Visitors can explore the opulent palace, its expansive park, and stunning gardens. For a truly exceptional experience, booking a VIP tour is highly recommended. With a private tour, you’ll receive a direct time slot for immediate access and guided tours of different palace areas, such as the State Apartments or the Hall of Mirrors. Additionally, you’ll gain access to exclusive sections not open to the public on unaccompanied tours.

4. Enjoy a scenic river cruise along the Seine

The Seine
edmondlafoto / Pixabay

Booking a river cruise on the Seine is a fantastic way to experience Paris. Several companies offer these cruises, providing diverse options to suit every taste. Countless affordable cruises start as cheap as $15, but there are also many options for booking a private boat all to yourself. Seeing Paris from a boat offers a unique perspective, and you can see iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre in a new light. 

5. Eat pastries at the famous Angelina cafe

Pastires
Pexels / Pixabay

No trip to Paris is complete without indulging in pastries, and the Angelina cafe is a must-visit shop. For over 120 years, this world-renowned teahouse has delighted visitors with its delicious treats. Angelina is famous for its very thick hot chocolate and the delectable Mont Blanc, a cake made of chestnut cream. With over 30 locations across France, you’re sure to stumble upon Angelina during your visit. However, be prepared to wait in line, as this is one of the most popular spots for pastries in Paris. 

6. Explore the Palais-Royal

Palais-Royal
GAIMARD / Pixabay

After visiting the Louvre, a stop at the Palais-Royal is a perfect next step, as it is located just across the street. This historic site offers a variety of attractions, including shops, cafes, and stunning fountains set against beautiful architecture. The centerpiece of the Palais-Royal is its gardens, the Jardin du Palais-Royal, which is an ideal spot to snap a few photos and relax with a cup of coffee. 

7. Catch a show at Palais Garnier

Paris Opera House
murrayderek / Pixabay

The Palais Garnier, also known as Opéra Garnier, is a historic 1,979-seat opera house built for the Paris Opera between 1861 and 1875. A ticket to tour the Palais Garnier grants access to its stunning architecture and variety of exhibits. As a fully functioning opera house, it also hosts magnificent opera and ballet performances. Visitors can admire the grand staircase, the gorgeous auditorium, and the intricate ceiling painted by Marc Chagall. 

8. Check out the Musée Histoire de Paris Carnavalet

Paris Museum
gabrohc / Pixabay

A visit to Musée Histoire de Paris Carnavalet (The Carnavalet-History of Paris Museum) offers a deep dive into the fascinating history of the city. Dedicated to chronicling Paris from prehistory to the present day, this museum provides an immersive experience for guests of all ages. The collection spans nearly 4,000 works and includes artifacts, paintings, sculptures, and more. Learning about Paris’s past enhances your appreciation for its present, making the Paris Carnavalet Museum a must-see. 

9. Eat at a Michelin-star restaurant

Paris restaurant
neshom / Pixabay

Dining at a Michelin-star restaurant is one of the best things to do in Paris. With over 100 Michelin-star establishments, it would be a shame to miss out on this gourmet opportunity. For instance, Le Jules Verne, located in the Eiffel Tower, offers incredible French cuisine with breathtaking views. L’ambroisie, a three-star restaurant, is renowned for its classic French dishes and impeccable service. Pierre Gagnaire, another notable mention, dazzles diners with its inventive dishes.

10. Stroll around Jardin du Luxembourg

Jardin du Luxembourg
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

Jardin du Luxembourg is a beautiful park that is perfect for strolling, picnicking, or sunbathing on the grass. At the center of the garden, Madame’s Terrace serves delightful finger food and coffee, which you can enjoy on the premises or take away. Access to this park is free, making it a great family activity. From April to October, visitors can also enjoy guided tours held on the first Wednesday of each month, offering deeper insights into the park’s history and features.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
