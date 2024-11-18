The minieseries is adapted from a film that has already been remade once.

Apple TV+ has had a run of hugely successful prestige TV series, and it looks like it’s hoping to add another to the mix. Variety is reporting that the streamer is adapting Cape Fear to the smalls screen, and that Oscar-winner Javier Bardem is set to take on one of the lead roles.

According to the official logline: “A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.”

Apple has ordered 10 episodes of the series, which will be written by Nick Antosca and produced in part by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

This series is an adaptation of two movies of the same name, the first of which was released in 1962 and starred Gregory Peck as a man being hunted by Robert Mitchum’s killer, a man he helped imprison. Scorsese himself also directed a version of the same story starring Nick Nolte and Robert De Niro. That film was released in 1991.

Bardem is an ideal person to turn to to fill the shoes once occupied by Mitchum and De Niro. Having won an Oscar for his portrayal of a psychopathic killer in No Country For Old Men, we know he’s more than capable of menace, and that’s exactly what he’ll need to bring to this role.

There’s no word yet on who will fill out the rest of the cast or when the series might eventually air. When it does, though, it’ll likely be one of the more terrifying shows Apple has put out yet.