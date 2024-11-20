The show's third season will be set in Thailand, and is set to premiere in early 2025.

The White Lotus was one of the biggest surprises in HBO’s recent history. The series was initially devised as a self-contained story that could be filmed in compliance with COVID, and it’s since become one of the most popular series in the company’s repertoire. We already know that a third season is on the way and will feature another star-studded cast, but what about a potential season 4?

According to reporting in Variety, a fourth season of the show is percolating at HBO, but it hasn’t officially been announced yet. “Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” HBO head Casey Bloys said.

The show’s third season is set to debut in early 2025 and will be set in Thailand. It features a cast including Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and Parker Posey, as well as Natasha Rothwell, who is returning from the show’s first season, which was set in Hawaii.

Mike White is the show’s creator, and won several Emmys for the show’s first season, which was initially pitched as a limited series and debuted in 2021. The show returned for a second season that featured a largely new cast in 2022 that was set in Italy, but Jennifer Coolidge returned to the show as Tanya, one of the central characters from the first season.

Each season of the show tells a largely self-contained story and follows a group of wealthy people staying at a White Lotus destination hotel somewhere around the world. The seasons typically revolve around a dead body as well, but we don’t always know who has died until the end of the season.