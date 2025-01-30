 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We now know when ‘Squid Game’ season 3 will hit Netflix

The show filmed its second and third seasons back to back.

By
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.
Netflix

We’re getting ready to play one more round. Netflix has announced that the third and final season of Squid Game will debut on the streaming service on June 27, approximately six months after the previous season hit Netflix on Dec. 26, 2024.

Season 3 was filmed back to back with the show’s second season, ensuring that there would be a much shorter wait between seasons than there had been between seasons 1 and 2 (season 1 debuted all the way back in 2021). Season 3 is also set to be the show’s final season.

Recommended Videos

In the show’s second season, Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun returns to the game that made him one of the richest men in Korea three years after the events of the first season, and this time with a mission: He wants to put a stop to the games for good. The show ended its second season on a pretty major cliffhanger, so it’s probably comforting for fans to know they won’t have to wait that long for a resolution.

Related

The show’s second season is the second most-watched non-English language program in the history of Netflix, with 173 million views since it first premiered. The show sits behind only the show’s first season, which was a word-of-mouth sensation when it first debuted and eventually went on to amass 17 Emmy nominations.

The second season has not been met with the widespread acclaim that came with the first season, but it’s clear that plenty of people are still super invested in how this story wraps up. Now, we know exactly when that wrap-up will occur.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Netflix is set to raise its subscription price following a surge in subscribers
This is the first time the streamer has ever raised the prices for its ad-supported tier
Netflix wallpaper

With basically no warning, Netflix announced both that it is bringing in more money than ever, and that it is raising prices on consumers yet again. The streaming giant announced on Jan. 21 in their earnings call that they were "adjusting prices today across most plans" in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Portugal.

The price increases include a hike from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month for the ad-supported tier, and the standard ad-free tier is going from $15.49 per month to $17.99 per month. The streamer's highest-priced premium tier is also jumping in price from $22.99 per month to $24.99 per month. These changes in price will be reflected in each subscriber's next billing cycle.

Read more
Will ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ be back for a fourth season?
The show has been a solid performer Netflix throughout its three season run.
Manuel Garcia-Rufo in The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer is headed back to court. Netflix announced in a post on X that it had renewed the series for a fourth season. Based on the book series by Michael Connelly, the show has become a breakout hit for the streamer over its first three seasons.

The show will be adapting Connelly's novel The Law of Innocence for the show's fourth season, which will consist of 10 episodes. Production is set to start on the new season in February. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller for the new season alongside Neve Campbell, whose role is expanding after a limited presence in season 3. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and and Angus Sampson are all returning as well.

Read more
The 8 most popular Netflix shows ever, based on record-breaking viewership
Stranger Things and Squid Game headline Netflix's height
An early look at Squid Game season 2.

The Nielsen ratings used to be the gold-standard measurement of TV popularity. Programs like M.A.S.H, The Cosby Show, and All in the Family dominated the weekly numbers with tens of millions of viewers tuning in. As streaming took over in the 2010s, these rating systems started to become obsolete for some of the biggest shows on the planet. But how does a company like Netflix determine what show is most popular?

There is data for both the number of viewers and the number of hours viewed that Netflix has published on its Tudum site. The numbers are for individual seasons of TV, not for total views across several seasons. This means that the most popular Netflix shows might be the same ones over and over, just for different seasons. These are the eight most viewed seasons in Netflix history to binge-watch and enjoy.

Read more