We now know when ‘Squid Game’ season 3 will hit Netflix

We’re getting ready to play one more round. Netflix has announced that the third and final season of Squid Game will debut on the streaming service on June 27, approximately six months after the previous season hit Netflix on Dec. 26, 2024.

Season 3 was filmed back to back with the show’s second season, ensuring that there would be a much shorter wait between seasons than there had been between seasons 1 and 2 (season 1 debuted all the way back in 2021). Season 3 is also set to be the show’s final season.

In the show’s second season, Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun returns to the game that made him one of the richest men in Korea three years after the events of the first season, and this time with a mission: He wants to put a stop to the games for good. The show ended its second season on a pretty major cliffhanger, so it’s probably comforting for fans to know they won’t have to wait that long for a resolution.

The show’s second season is the second most-watched non-English language program in the history of Netflix, with 173 million views since it first premiered. The show sits behind only the show’s first season, which was a word-of-mouth sensation when it first debuted and eventually went on to amass 17 Emmy nominations.

The second season has not been met with the widespread acclaim that came with the first season, but it’s clear that plenty of people are still super invested in how this story wraps up. Now, we know exactly when that wrap-up will occur.