The best disaster dramas: Must-watch series to binge after La Palma

You know what’s even scarier than a criminal on the loose? Mother Nature taking back her planet. The thought of a hurricane, volcanic eruption, or other storm ravaging Earth frightens humanity more than almost any other threat because there is very little we can do as a population to stop it. Humans have unfortunately made decisions that have exacerbated already prevalent natural issues and worsened problems like climate change which in turn destroys ecosystems and other life. Sometimes humanity goes places they shouldn’t and creates disasters that wouldn’t become reality otherwise, such as in the case of nuclear energy and illness pandemics.

But enough soapbox talk. We’re here to talk about how to spin natural disasters into something thrilling and fun, right? Only movies and series can do that, and Netflix’s latest hit La Palma has skyrocketed to the top of the charts and made people search frantically for the next big disaster series. These are some great choices if you want to continue your journey down the exhilarating rabbit hole of existential dread.

The Rain (2018) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Christian Potalivo, Esben Toft Jacobsen Watch on Netflix The Rain is a Scandinavian disaster series that combines several different types of apocalyptic drama to suck audiences into its grasp. A viral pandemic spread through rainwater destroys the planet and the survivors who escape its grasp start to combine their efforts to reshape society. Selfish people who aren’t interested in rebuilding life make this task harder than it needs to be. The Rain uses the reliability of the COVID-19 pandemic and some science fiction elements and the result is a unique disaster drama that even resembles zombie shows like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us.

High Water (2022) 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Agnieszka Żulewska, Tomasz Schuchardt, Ireneusz Czop Created by Kasper Bajon, Kinga Krzemińska, Anna Kępińska Watch on Netflix Isn’t it ironic how water can be humanity’s most important tool for survival, yet it also tears society apart? High Water reiterates this horrifying double standard in a fictional retelling of the 1997 Central European flood in Poland. The focus on a single scientist and her reaction to the flood and how she can help the Polish citizens makes for a personal disaster drama with a human touch that other series often lack. You won’t know any of the actors here, but you’ll get to learn about one of Europe’s biggest natural disasters in a fascinating way.

Life After People: The Series (2009) 2 Seasons Genre Documentary Stars James Lurie Created by David De Vries Watch on Amazon Life After People is one of the most interesting thought experiment docu-series ever released by History Channel. There is no specific disaster the series follows, instead operating under the scenario that humans completely vanish from the planet. Scientists and researchers are interviewed and discuss what would happen to all of the man-made structures without maintenance and how certain animals and wildlife would benefit from our absence. The series is great food for thought on how people have affected the planet on both an individual and societal level.

Lost (2004) tv-14 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Mystery, Action & Adventure, Drama Stars Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber Watch on Netflix Lost doesn’t feature a natural disaster, but it’s still technically a disaster show because the characters are trying to traverse a foreign environment that has been shaped by a disastrous event. After a plane crashes on a mysterious island, the inhabitants must band together and figure out where they are and what secrets the island holds. Lost was one of the biggest appointment viewing shows of the 2000s and shaped the way for so many other binge-able series on Netflix and other streamers in the years after. With J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof at the helm, you can understand why this series was brilliant and full of science-fiction intrigue.

Chernobyl (2019) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson Created by Craig Mazin Watch on max Chernobyl elevated disaster filmmaking to a level rarely seen on either the big or small screen. Creator Craig Mazin examines the blow-up at the nuclear power plant in Ukraine in 1986 which remains one of the turning points in the discussion around nuclear energy, its purpose in society, and its endangerment of local people. The series is crafted at the level of other Golden Age of Television shows and won 19 Emmy Awards following its premiere. Mazin continues to work with HBO in another one of its best series, The Last of Us.

To the Lake (2019) 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Stars Kirill Käro, Maryana Spivak, Natalya Zemtsova Created by Yana Vagner Watch on Netflix To the Lake is the Russian version of The Walking Dead, or at least draws quite a few similarities to the popular AMC series. A group of people find shelter and safety amongst the dying as a horrific epidemic spreads across the country. Interpersonal drama and family issues are handled equally as well as the science-fiction aspects of the apocalypse. Once again, these series hit a lot closer to home ever since the COVID-19 pandemic in real life.