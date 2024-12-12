 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ getting any new spin-offs?

The new spin-off sounds like a continuation of the core Yellowstone series under a new name.

By
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone
Paramount

The universe of Yellowstone has been immensely rich for writer Taylor Sheridan. 1883 and 1923 are both prequels to the core series, telling the stories of earlier generations of the Dutton clan. Now, Deadline is reporting that the series finale of Yellowstone will not be the end of this universe. The report suggests that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have signed deals to lead a spin-off of the original series as their character Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Sheridan is currently involved in writing the new series, which will reportedly feature other cast members from the original series in addition to Reilly and Hauser. Unlike the other Yellowstone spin-offs, this series will carry over a lot of the DNA of the original show, and will have the Yellowstone title in its name.

Recommended Videos

The Deadline reporting makes it clear that this show will basically be a continuation of the Yellowstone story under a new title. While the show’s creative team had initially considered just continuing the series into a sixth season, they ultimately landed on this approach instead.

Related

The show, which follows the powerful Dutton family in present-day Montana, has been plagued with issues throughout its fifth season. The season was hugely delayed because of a combination of COVID, strikes, and writer’s block, and those delays ultimately led the show’s star Kevin Costner to leave the show in pretty unceremonious fashion. Given all of that baggage, it makes sense that Sheridan and co. opted for a soft reboot instead of simply continuing the show under its current title. There’s no word yet on when we might get that season. The season 5 finale of Yellowstone will air on Dec. 15.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will ‘Bel-Air’ be back for a fourth season?
The news comes just three months after the show aired its season 3 finale.
The cast of Bel-Air

Bel-Air, the more dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hasn't lasted quite as long as the original series, but after its third season it's getting closer. Now, Variety is reporting that Peacock's Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Peacock. The news comes about three months after the show's season 3 finale aired.

Like the original sitcom, this show follows a teenager named Will who moves from an impoverished neighborhood in West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. The show was originally inspired by a viral video that imagined what the series might look like as a more straightforward drama. The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.

Read more
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series
The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as "a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Read more
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is basically ‘eight movies’ according to one of the stars
The show's fifth season still doesn't have a definitive return date yet.
The logo for Stranger Things season 5.

Stranger Things is set to conclude with its fifth and final season almost a full decade after the first season premiered. One of the reasons for the wait ahead of season 5, though, is apparently that the eight episodes in the fifth season are incredibly long.

Maya Hawke, who joined the show as Robin Buckley in its third season, recently appeared on Podcrushed to discuss the upcoming season, and particularly how long it took to make.

Read more