Is ‘Yellowstone’ getting any new spin-offs?

The universe of Yellowstone has been immensely rich for writer Taylor Sheridan. 1883 and 1923 are both prequels to the core series, telling the stories of earlier generations of the Dutton clan. Now, Deadline is reporting that the series finale of Yellowstone will not be the end of this universe. The report suggests that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have signed deals to lead a spin-off of the original series as their character Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Sheridan is currently involved in writing the new series, which will reportedly feature other cast members from the original series in addition to Reilly and Hauser. Unlike the other Yellowstone spin-offs, this series will carry over a lot of the DNA of the original show, and will have the Yellowstone title in its name.

The Deadline reporting makes it clear that this show will basically be a continuation of the Yellowstone story under a new title. While the show’s creative team had initially considered just continuing the series into a sixth season, they ultimately landed on this approach instead.

The show, which follows the powerful Dutton family in present-day Montana, has been plagued with issues throughout its fifth season. The season was hugely delayed because of a combination of COVID, strikes, and writer’s block, and those delays ultimately led the show’s star Kevin Costner to leave the show in pretty unceremonious fashion. Given all of that baggage, it makes sense that Sheridan and co. opted for a soft reboot instead of simply continuing the show under its current title. There’s no word yet on when we might get that season. The season 5 finale of Yellowstone will air on Dec. 15.