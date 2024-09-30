The series is set in a world where perfect beauty can be attained for a price.

Few men in the history of television have been more prolific than Ryan Murphy. The creator and producer also has a lineup of regular players that he likes to use in project after project, and he’s reuniting with an old favorite for his latest. His new series, which is titled The Beauty, will star Evan Peters alongside Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher, according to Variety.

The show will be based on the Image Comics series of the same name written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and Murphy is serving as co-creator alongside Matthew Hodgson. The series will be produced at 20th Century Television, which is part of Disney, where Murphy has a general deal.

Recommended Videos

The show’s plot details are being kept under wraps, but the comics the show is based on tell the story of a pair of detectives who are living in a world where perfect beauty is attainable. Although most people have taken advantage of the benefit, the detectives eventually discover that it comes at a great cost.

FX will begin production on the series this fall and has ordered 11 episodes of the show. The Beauty marks a reunion for Murphy and Peters, who have been frequent collaborators in the past. Peters starred in nine seasons of Murphy’s American Horror Story and was a producer on a tenth, and he also appeared in the first season of Pose, which Murphy co-created. Murphy also co-crated Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which Peters starred in and was one of the most watched series in the history of Netflix following its debut.