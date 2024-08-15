The football phenom is apparently giving acting a try.

Thanks to more than a decade of success in the NFL, Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the most famous men in football. Of course, it helps when you’re in a relationship with the most famous woman on the planet. Travis, who is likely nearing the end of his football career, is naturally looking into other pursuits as he tries to win his third Super Bowl in a row.

One of those new ventures is acting, and his first attempt will be in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. The series, which just got its first trailer, stars Niecy Nash-Betts, and the series will also include Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie | Teaser | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce | FX

The show’s official synopsis explains: “A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

As that synopsis makes clear, we don’t actually know how big of a role Kelce will have in the series.

Ryan Murphy will direct episodes of the series, and wrote it with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. The show will premiere on FX and Hulu in the United States, and will be available internationally on Disney+. The show is the first time Murphy has re-teamed with FX since his deal with Netflix came to an end.