Bill Maher says he ‘may quit’ his talk show to avoid talking about Donald Trump

The comedian is supposed to host 'Real Time' with HBO until at least 2026

By
Bill Maher on Real Time With Bill Maher
HBO

The election of Donald Trump has left people who cover politics with lots of feelings, and they’ve been expressing those feelings over the past month. Bill Maher is among the people expressing those feelings, suggesting that he might not want to keep making Real Time With Bill Maher through a second Trump administration.

Maher made the statement during an appearance on the Club Random podcast, saying that he was exhausted by the prospect of covering Trump’s second term.“I mean I may quit,” Maher told host Jane Fonda. “I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f–king—”

“Well then how come he’s so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not to you?” Fonda asked, interrupting him.

“He’s very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it,” Maher replied. “The show is the politics. There is no other thing. And he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”

In fact, Trump did exactly that back in September, posting about Maher on Truth Social. “I seldom watch Low Rated Bill Maher but, when I do, I marvel at the fake laughter on the Show. It sounds like a bad ‘Laugh Machine,’ it’s so obnoxious and disgusting, just like him, always laughing no matter what is said,” he wrote.

Maher is supposedly on the books to host the show at HBO through 2026, and it’s unclear whether he’s seriously considering stepping away or not. For now, this is all talk.

Joe Allen
