 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

4 shows and movies coming to Netflix this month (that everyone will be talking about)

Get streaming! These are the best tv shows and movies on Netflix

Shawn Laib
By

May is here, which means people are starting to dream of sunny vacations with family and time off from school and the rigors of homework and testing. And even though it’s natural for your mind to shift to outdoor activities during the summer months, make sure you take some time for a lazy day on the couch once in a while. If you don’t relax in front of the TV, you might miss these shows and movies that will be released on Netflix in May of 2023. From spinoff series to films featuring A-list movie stars, the world’s most popular streamer once again has a loaded lineup for subscribers to binge to their heart’s desire. Let’s take a look at what’s going to be available in the coming days.

The Mother (2023)
The Mother
115m
Genre Action, Thriller
Stars Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick
Directed by Niki Caro
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t always been the most acclaimed actress, but her usual stints in romantic comedies don’t help her reputation. She decides to switch to the action genre in The Mother, a movie about an assassin who is being threatened by a group of antagonists using her daughter as leverage against her. The premise isn’t the most revelatory in the world, but family themes and rescue missions are always nice fodder for a weekend film. Other actors in the movie include Joseph Fiennes and Lucy Paez. This film comes out on May 12, just two days before Mother’s Day. This is an intentional release date that should encourage fans to watch over the weekend that we all celebrate and enjoy the company of the women who brought us into the world and nurtured us into adulthood.

Related Videos
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (2023)
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me
116m
Genre Documentary
Stars Anna Nicole Smith
Directed by Ursula Macfarlane
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Anna Nicole Smith is one of the most tragic figures in the late 20th-century pop culture zeitgeist. One of the most popular Playboy models of the 1990s, Nicole Smith fell into drug abuse, and it ended her life in 2007. This documentary is supposed to shed more light on her backstory and life in general with new interviews and exclusive tidbits that have never been revealed about Nicole Smith. It’s set to premiere on Netflix on May 16, 2023.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama
Cast India Ria Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest
Created by Shonda Rhimes
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Even if you haven’t watched Netflix’s Bridgerton series, you’ve heard about it — it’s one of the streamer’s most-watched series ever. Now it’s got a prequel spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is set to document the backstory of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (a character in the original series who also lived in real life). Charlotte was married to King George III for over 50 years in the 18th and 19th centuries. Just like the original Bridgerton, this show will surely use the same romantic tone to bring these historical figures to life — which makes it perfect viewing for anyone who likes to dissect how true-to-life fictional versions of historical figures are. Golda Rosheuvel will play Queen Charlotte in the series. The series is set to premiere on May 4, 2023.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (2019)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Tim Robinson
Created by Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Fans of this Tim Robinson sketch comedy series should get excited about the return of its classic cringe humor to their screens for a third season! Filled with awkward moments and satirical skits that are sure to remind you of the most embarrassing moments in your own life, Robinson isn’t afraid to go places for laughs that other comedians won’t. The series will return on May 30, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 10 best Kung Fu movies you can watch online, ranked
From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan, these are the greatest Kung Fu movies in the history of cinema
best kung fu films kungfu

Although it's just one type of martial arts, Kung Fu has always commanded a uniquely powerful position in the imaginations of movie makers around the world. Dating all the way back to the 1920s, Kung Fu fighting movies have been an elemental aspect of filmmaking. You can see the way the fighting style has inspired filmmakers both in Asia and in other parts of the world, and eventually in Hollywood. The best Kung Fu movies use the best of what this fighting form has to offer to create uniquely thrilling action sequences that may still surprise, even decades after their original release. Even more crucially, they take the philosophical concept behind kung fu, which can apply to any skill that requires energy and patience to master.

Whether they were homegrown in Asia or heavily inspired by Kung Fu films of the best, these are the 10 best Kung Fu movies of all time that you can watch online.

Read more
The 10 best Ben Affleck movies, ranked
From "Dazed and Confused" to "Gone Girl," these are the best movies of Ben Affleck's career
Ben Affleck in Argo.

Few actors have had stranger, more polarizing careers than Ben Affleck. After bursting onto the scene with a genuinely great movie, his career meandered through action movies, sports movies, and a wide array of other genres. What unifies Affleck's best work onscreen, though, is its ability to take advantage of his unique combination of good looks and smarm. Sometimes, Affleck finds great ways to direct himself, and other times, he gives himself over to someone else's vision. What unites each of these movies, though, is that Affleck is excellent in them.

Without further ado, here's our list of the best Ben Affleck movies.

Read more
These are the best shows on Apple TV to binge tonight
From For All Mankind to Severance, these are the best shows to watch on Apple TV+ right now.
Enrique Arrizon as Máximo Gallardo in 'Acapulco' from Apple TV+.

When you think of all the different kinds of things that Apple makes, TV probably isn't high on the list. After all, this is a company known best for revolutionizing the cell phone industry and creating some of the highest quality tech products on the market. When they announced that they were getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. In the years since Apple TV+ launched, though, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows.
What's even more impressive is that these shows run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out they make a fair number of pretty great TV shows too. These are the best shows on Apple TV+.
If you're looking for more great shows to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Severance (2022)

Read more