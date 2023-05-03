Get streaming! These are the best tv shows and movies on Netflix

May is here, which means people are starting to dream of sunny vacations with family and time off from school and the rigors of homework and testing. And even though it’s natural for your mind to shift to outdoor activities during the summer months, make sure you take some time for a lazy day on the couch once in a while. If you don’t relax in front of the TV, you might miss these shows and movies that will be released on Netflix in May of 2023. From spinoff series to films featuring A-list movie stars, the world’s most popular streamer once again has a loaded lineup for subscribers to binge to their heart’s desire. Let’s take a look at what’s going to be available in the coming days.
Jennifer Lopez hasn’t always been the most acclaimed actress, but her usual stints in romantic comedies don’t help her reputation. She decides to switch to the action genre in The Mother, a movie about an assassin who is being threatened by a group of antagonists using her daughter as leverage against her. The premise isn’t the most revelatory in the world, but family themes and rescue missions are always nice fodder for a weekend film. Other actors in the movie include Joseph Fiennes and Lucy Paez. This film comes out on May 12, just two days before Mother’s Day. This is an intentional release date that should encourage fans to watch over the weekend that we all celebrate and enjoy the company of the women who brought us into the world and nurtured us into adulthood.
Even if you haven’t watched Netflix’s Bridgerton series, you’ve heard about it — it’s one of the streamer’s most-watched series ever. Now it’s got a prequel spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is set to document the backstory of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (a character in the original series who also lived in real life). Charlotte was married to King George III for over 50 years in the 18th and 19th centuries. Just like the original Bridgerton, this show will surely use the same romantic tone to bring these historical figures to life — which makes it perfect viewing for anyone who likes to dissect how true-to-life fictional versions of historical figures are. Golda Rosheuvel will play Queen Charlotte in the series. The series is set to premiere on May 4, 2023.
Fans of this Tim Robinson sketch comedy series should get excited about the return of its classic cringe humor to their screens for a third season! Filled with awkward moments and satirical skits that are sure to remind you of the most embarrassing moments in your own life, Robinson isn’t afraid to go places for laughs that other comedians won’t. The series will return on May 30, 2023.
