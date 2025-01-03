 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Bruce Springsteen says that Jeremy Allen White sings ‘very well’ in his biopic

The biopic will follow Springsteen as he works on his 1982 album Nebraska.

By
A scene from The Bear.
IMDB

While there were some jokes about Walk Hard killing the musical biopic back in the late 2000s, it seems the genre is back in full force. Following Timothee Chalamet’s starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, we’re getting Jeremy Allen White’s interpretation of Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, Springsteen weighed in on the casting choice, and on White’s ability to match The Boss’s vocal register. Springsteen recently visited the set of the movie, which will Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. He said that seeing someone play him was a “little” weird at first but “you get over that pretty quickly.”

Recommended Videos

He called White a “terrific actor,” adding “he’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

“He sings very well,” Springsteen added.

Related

“And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people,” the musician added. “They cast the film beautifully so, it’s very exciting.”

White told GQ that he had done a lot of preparation to prepare for the role.“I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing,” he said. “I’m also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

He also watched tons of Springsteen videos on YouTube. He watched the singer “at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 11 best Morgan Freeman movies, ranked
Freeman has made his career in a variety of starring and supporting roles
Morgan Freeman posing for the camera

Who doesn't love Morgan Freeman? Even casual movie fans will instantly recognize the legendary actor's low voice and calm demeanor from a crowd of peers. Freeman has made his career in a variety of supporting roles that make him one of the premier second bananas in Hollywood history.

My first introduction to Freeman was likely his performance as God himself in Bruce Almighty. Needless to say, playing God can be a lot to live up to, but Freeman was perfectly cast in the role. That movie might not be my fondest recollection, but I soon discovered that Freeman had starred in plenty of great movies over the course of his career, including a number that received Oscar love. Freeman is always and incontrovertibly himself, and recognizing him is, at least for me, part of the joy of watching him.

Read more
Take better photos with this Nikon 4K digital camera — $153 off at Amazon
A person using the Nikon Z 30 digital camera to take a selfie video.

While the cameras in smartphones continue to become more powerful, digital cameras are growing in popularity once again because as devices that are built with the sole purpose of capturing memories. If you're thinking about getting one, check out this offer from Amazon for the Nikon Z 30 -- only $697 for the digital camera with a wide-angle zoom lens, for savings of $153 on its original price of $850. That's an 18% discount that you wouldn't want to miss, but since the bargain may end at any moment, you're going to have to make the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Nikon Z 30 digital camera
The Nikon Z 30 isn't built to be used as an action camera, but it's perfect as a travel camera to practice your travel photography. It's a mirrorless camera that's also capable of taking professional-grade videos at up to 4K resolution, which makes it a nice choice for vloggers, streamers, and other types of content creators. The digital camera is equipped with a flip-out touchscreen, so you can see what the lens sees, and a built-in stereo microphone with adjustable sensitivity, so there's no need for a separate microphone, and it also has a companion app so you can use your smartphone to control the Nikon Z 30.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for January
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more