Bruce Springsteen says that Jeremy Allen White sings ‘very well’ in his biopic

While there were some jokes about Walk Hard killing the musical biopic back in the late 2000s, it seems the genre is back in full force. Following Timothee Chalamet’s starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, we’re getting Jeremy Allen White’s interpretation of Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, Springsteen weighed in on the casting choice, and on White’s ability to match The Boss’s vocal register. Springsteen recently visited the set of the movie, which will Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. He said that seeing someone play him was a “little” weird at first but “you get over that pretty quickly.”

He called White a “terrific actor,” adding “he’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

“He sings very well,” Springsteen added.

“And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people,” the musician added. “They cast the film beautifully so, it’s very exciting.”

White told GQ that he had done a lot of preparation to prepare for the role.“I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing,” he said. “I’m also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

He also watched tons of Springsteen videos on YouTube. He watched the singer “at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing.”