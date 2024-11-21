Critics also praised the supporting performances from Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton

There may be an Oscar in Timothee Chalamet’s future, at least if the first reactions to A Complete Unknown are to be believed. Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan in the film, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. First reactions to the movie suggest that while the movie is strong, Chalamet’s performance is utterly transformative. Here’s what they say:

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist said that while he’s “not a fan of folk music and A Complete Unknown is superb and shockingly moving. Timothee is fantastic. Monica Barbaro is incredible. We need a Joan Baez spin off movie.”

Scott Manzel, meanwhile, said that Chalamet delivered the “performance of the year” and a “true tour-de-force.” He also added that the film benefited from superb supporting turns from Barbaro and Edward Norton.

Variety‘s Clayton Davis added that it was Barbaro and Elle Fanning who “anchor the story,” while also offering praise for Chalamet’s central performance. “James Mangold helms with confidence, with gorgeous sets and costumes. Much respect to one of the best to do it,” he continued.

Hal Schwartz, a producer, also weighed in with his take on the film: “Was incredibly fortunate to see #ACompleteUnknown tonight at Fox. We were the very first audience to see the film. Fantastic response. I absolutely loved everything about it. The performances, the look, and obviously the music. It is a must see for any music fan.”

Anyone who has read first reactions knows that they can’t always be trusted, but this glowing response suggests that A Complete Unknown shouldn’t be ruled out as a major Oscar player.