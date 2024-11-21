 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The first reactions to ‘A Complete Unknown’ call Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan the ‘performance of the year’

Critics also praised the supporting performances from Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton

By
timothee chalamet
Searchlight Pictures

There may be an Oscar in Timothee Chalamet’s future, at least if the first reactions to A Complete Unknown are to be believed. Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan in the film, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. First reactions to the movie suggest that while the movie is strong, Chalamet’s performance is utterly transformative. Here’s what they say:

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist said that while he’s “not a fan of folk music and A Complete Unknown is superb and shockingly moving. Timothee is fantastic. Monica Barbaro is incredible. We need a Joan Baez spin off movie.”

Recommended Videos

Scott Manzel, meanwhile, said that Chalamet delivered the “performance of the year” and a “true tour-de-force.” He also added that the film benefited from superb supporting turns from Barbaro and Edward Norton.

Variety‘s Clayton Davis added that it was Barbaro and Elle Fanning who “anchor the story,” while also offering praise for Chalamet’s central performance. “James Mangold helms with confidence, with gorgeous sets and costumes. Much respect to one of the best to do it,” he continued.

Hal Schwartz, a producer, also weighed in with his take on the film: “Was incredibly fortunate to see #ACompleteUnknown tonight at Fox. We were the very first audience to see the film. Fantastic response. I absolutely loved everything about it. The performances, the look, and obviously the music. It is a must see for any music fan.”

Anyone who has read first reactions knows that they can’t always be trusted, but this glowing response suggests that A Complete Unknown shouldn’t be ruled out as a major Oscar player.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The Bear season 4: Everything we know so far
Are you ready for another season of this FX comedy-drama series?
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich. CR: FX

The Bear wrapped up its third season in June 2024, and fans of the incredible FX comedy-drama are already salivating at the thought of more restaurant stress and family dysfunction. The show focuses on the mental health and interpersonal problems of Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the titular restaurant's staff as they navigate opening up a fine-dining establishment in the same location as a previously legendary deli sandwich shop.

While you can enjoy shows like The Bear while waiting for the next season, you should also check out the details about what's next on the horizon for the show itself. This is everything we already know about The Bear season 4!
What will The Bear season 4 be about?

Read more
The 9 best Ridley Scott movies of all time
The sci-fi master is still going strong in his 80s
Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott somehow finds a way not to overshadow his actors as some other big directors do (Stanley Kubrick being a prime example) while still maintaining a good amount of creative control and a sizable chunk of his movies' billboard value. His ability to adapt while staying true to his favorite genres allows him to traverse many eras of Hollywood history going back to the late 1970s. Scott's large repertoire of actors who enjoy working with him also forces his movies into the public consciousness.

Ridley Scott is back yet again with Gladiator II, which makes now as good of a time as any to look back on his career and rewatch his films. Whether you want to think about the future of the planet, peer in on a piece of history, or get a thrill out of a crime story, these are the best Ridley Scott movies to stream right now!

Read more
Everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 so far
The teasers, clips, and best info about Stranger Things' final season
Stranger Things

Stranger Things is Netflix's crown jewel. The science fiction series elevated the medium almost a decade ago with special effects and scale usually reserved for the big screen movie theaters. The intimate comforts of following the heroic citizens of small-town Hawkins, Indiana make viewers feel like anybody can save the world. Combine that with incredible set pieces and frightening monsters, and the series possesses all of the components worthy of its revolutionary presence in TV lore.

One of the only negative running gags surrounding the series is how long it takes to film each season. Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has only released four seasons and 34 episodes. It's been since summer 2022 since the last batch of episodes, and there is still no concrete release date for the fifth and final season. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, shared some behind-the-scenes clips of filming over the summer as the cast and crew work their way to the halfway point.

Read more