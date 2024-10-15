James Gunn said he based the movies new addition on his very own superpet.

Batman and Spider-Man seem to be almost omnipresent at the box office, but Superman has proven to be a much trickier character to get right. Of course, no previous adaptation has dared to include Krypto, Superman’s superpowered dog, at least until now. Director James Gunn, who is helming the next Superman film, announced that Krypto would be in the film in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

“Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer,” Gunn wrote in the psot. “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Krypto has appeared in dozens of animated projects, and even had his own TV show, but he has never appeared in a live-action Superman project. David Corenswet is set to star in Superman in the summer of 2025 alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. And, of course, Krypto will be there as well.