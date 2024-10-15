 Skip to main content
James Gunn has revealed some crucial information about his ‘Superman’ film

James Gunn said he based the movies new addition on his very own superpet.

Krypto and Superman look at Earth
James Gunn

Batman and Spider-Man seem to be almost omnipresent at the box office, but Superman has proven to be a much trickier character to get right. Of course, no previous adaptation has dared to include Krypto, Superman’s superpowered dog, at least until now. Director James Gunn, who is helming the next Superman film, announced that Krypto would be in the film in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

“Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer,” Gunn wrote in the psot. “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month.  Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Krypto has appeared in dozens of animated projects, and even had his own TV show, but he has never appeared in a live-action Superman project. David Corenswet is set to star in Superman in the summer of 2025 alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. And, of course, Krypto will be there as well.

James Cameron has a plan for the future of the ‘Terminator’ franchise
The franchise has had a string of failures after its early successes.
The Terminator

Over the course of his long and storied career, James Cameron has been involved in a number of franchises. His first, though, was the Terminator franchise, which launched in 1984 and has had a pretty confusing history in the decades since. Some movies, like T2, have worked stupendously. Others, like Terminator: Genisys, are probably best forgotten.

The most recent installment in the franchise, Dark Fate, was positioned as a direct sequel to T2, but it didn't do very well at the box office. Even so, Cameron isn't worried about the future of his very first franchise. In an interview with Empire Magazine, the director explained that he has a plan for the future of Terminator.

Letterboxd has a new most-watched movie ever, and it’s exactly what you’d expect
Letterboxd has announced its the most-watched movie on its service.
A home screen for Letterboxd.

Although it started as a fairly niche social media app primarily for diehard film fans, Letterboxd has quickly a place for film fans of all kinds to congregate. The app has now announced the movie that has been watched the most times by its users, and it's not exactly a huge surprise. David Fincher's Fight Club, which was a box office flop upon its release but has since become totemic for many movie buffs, is the app's most watched title, beating Todd Phillips's Joker and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which were both released in 2019.

The film has been watched by 4.12 million people on Letterboxd to Joker's 4.117 million and Parasite's 4.111 million. The rest of the top 10 most-watched films on the platform include Barbie (4 million), Interstellar (3.8 million), The Dark Knight (3.7 million), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (3.7 million), Inception (3.6 million), Get Out (3.6 million), and Pulp Fiction (3.6 million).

Tim Burton lowered the budget on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to ensure the film got a theatrical release
The movie has now made an incredible amount at the box office.
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Although most critics agree it doesn't live up to the original classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been an undeniable box office sensation since it was released in early September. The movie outgrossed the first installment in its opening weekend, and has now made more than $250 million worldwide.

According to reporting in The New York Times, ideas for a sequel had been kicking around Hollywood for some time, and one of the more recent ideas was to create a movie that would go directly to Warner Bros. streaming service Max. The budget for the movie was at one time roughly $147 million due largely to "star salaries and producer fees," but director Tim Burton actually squeezed the budget so that the movie would get an exclusive release in theaters.

