 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The first ‘Apprentice’ footage gives us a glimpse of Sebastian Stan’s Donald Trump

The footage features Trump being coached through an interview by Roy Cohn

By
Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice
Briar Cliff Entertainment

Since Donald Trump burst into the political arena in 2015, everyone has done some sort of impression of him. Some of those impressions have been better than others. The Apprentice, though, will be the first time that we see a feature-length performance of Donald Trump on the big screen. Sebastian Stan is taking on a much younger version of the character as he tries to make a name for himself in New York City.

Now, we’ve got our first glimpse at Stan’s Trump impression courtesy of a one-minute clip from the film. In the clip, Jeremy Strong’s Roy Cohn coaching Trump as he speaks on the phone to a reporter. “I intend to acquire the Commodore, and I’m planning on making it the best and the finest building in the city, maybe the country — in the world … it’s going to be the finest building in the world,” Stan says in the clip, showing us how subtle his take on the future president is.

Recommended Videos

Fresh from turn away crowds and standing ovations at the Cannes and Telluride film festivals, THE APPRENTICE, starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. #TheApprentice is exclusively in theaters October 11. pic.twitter.com/qDjLOhHh9H

&mdash; Briarcliff Entertainment (@BriarcliffEnt) September 3, 2024

After struggling to find a buyer, The Apprentice is now set for an Oct. 11 release date, roughly a month before Trump is on the ballot as the Republican nominee for president. While the movie is about a figure who still dominates American life, The Apprentice is set in the late 1970s and early 1980s as Donald Trump attempts to make a name for himself in New York real estate. Trump is the apprentice of the film’s title, and is working under the tutelage of Strong’s Roy Cohn. In spite of legal action threatened by the Trump campaign, the movie is set to hit theaters in October. At that time, we’ll see just how convincing Stan’s Trump is in context.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best movies on Hulu to watch in September
Hulu is the place to watch movies across a wide array of genres
Movie on a person's phone

There's a lot of competition out there in the streaming world, and it can be hard to shuffle through the services to find the best movies to stream right now. Though there are plenty of great movies on Netflix and Amazon still has the platform beat in terms of overall quality, many of the movies on Hulu can't be streamed anywhere else. The best movies on Hulu can be gritty, family-friendly, and even sci-fi-oriented. So if you're looking to expand your binge-watching horizons, we've found the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV Plus in September
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more
These are the best Disney Plus shows to stream in September
Disney nostalgia and awesome new shows to stream
The Mandalorian looks out over the sun

Disney Plus has finally created a competitive library of original series that can compete with other services like Netflix and Max. It is also a treasure trove of Disney nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. On top of all that, the streamer has released a few of the most popular TV series to come out in recent years, and those series, on top of the deep catalog, make a Disney Plus subscription worthwhile for any viewer or Disney fan.

With content from Star Wars, Marvel, and the Disney channel all available to stream right now, there's something for everyone, whatever you might be into. If you're looking for movies, take a look at our must-see list of Disney Plus movies. Now, keep reading and check out the best Disney Plus shows you can stream this month.

Read more