 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

$750 and 3 days in Paris: Where to eat, stay, and play

In a time and money crunch? Here's how to visit Paris for less than $1,000 in just three days

Nick Hilden
By

Few cities are as stunning and exciting as Paris. At the same time, few cities are as expensive. It’s an easy place to enjoy on just about any budget, but to get the most out of what it has to offer — particularly in terms of food — it helps to have a bit of extra cash to throw around. It’s not the kind of place where you want to show up completely broke, but you don’t need to break the bank entirely to have a good time either.

To that end, let’s take a look at a few things to do in Paris, assuming that you have roughly $750 to spend across a three-day visit. That doesn’t include airfare, so factor in however much it will cost you to travel to France. Beyond that, you can expect to have a pretty full visit for less than a grand.

Paris, France.

Tips for travel to Paris, France

Before we get to the recommendations, let’s go over a few details to keep in mind.

As far as the weather is concerned, the best time to visit Paris is in the late spring to mid-summer. This is also the extreme high season, though, so the city will be packed. I’ve found that autumn is also a good time to go because it hasn’t gotten truly cold yet, and the summer tourist hordes have died down and all the college students are back in school. Paris is also a great place to spend Christmas, as the city is beautifully decorated, but it does get pretty cold.

Related

Now let’s get down to the specifics of what to do in Paris on a $750 budget.

Shakespeare and Co in Paris.

Where to stay in Paris

Hotels and Airbnbs can be extremely expensive in Paris, so you need to choose a neighborhood where you’re slightly off the beaten path, but not so much that you’re spending all your time metroing back and forth to the sites.

I recommend staying in the area around the Jaures/Stalingrad metros. While there’s not a whole lot to do in terms of tourist attractions directly in the neighborhood, it’s just a handful of metro stops away from Montmartre, the Louvre, Oberkampf, Bastille, or easy connections to Montparnasse, the Latin Quarter, and the Eiffel Tower.

Here you can expect to find an Airbnb for as low as $80–$140, depending on the time of year. If you’re going for a rowdy backpacking trip, check out the Peace and Love Hostel. It has pretty so-so reviews (with complaints about small showers, the lack of an elevator, spiral staircase up nine floors, etc.), but it only costs $60 a night. The downstairs bar is a riot, so it’s my favorite pick for budget wildness.

Croissants dusted with powdered sugar

Where to eat in Paris

Parisian restaurants are pricey, and it can be hard to find top-tier dining on a budget.

If you’re staying near Jaures as I’ve recommended, go to Le Jaures Café. I love this place because the food is good (try the duck!), and the price is incredible for Paris. You can easily get a solid meal of an entrée, appetizer, and a beer or two for under $30.

Another reasonably priced option is to head to Abbesses a few metro stops down the line, where there’s a string of lively street cafes beloved by locals. Check out Le Vrai for decent-priced French food and a cozy atmosphere.

If you’re staying below the river, Le Café Saint-Medard has a good menu, a great vibe and terrace, and moderate prices.

Musee D'Orsay.

What to do in Paris

If you’re trying to keep your costs to around $750, by the time you’ve rented a place and eaten for three days, you’ve probably just about blown your budget. Never fear, though, because it’s exceedingly easy to find recreation in Paris for next to nothing.

Simply wander the streets of Montmartre, the Latin Quarter, Montparnasse, Barbes-Rochechouart — or anywhere, really. It will be beautiful, and you’ll encounter plenty of street art. Pop into historical, free opportunities like Sacre Coeur Cathedral, the Luxembourg Gardens, or Jardin des Plantes. Also free are the cemeteries of Pere Lachaise, Montmartre, and Montparnasse. The places themselves are amazing, and they’re filled with famous names like Jim Morrison, Oscar Wilde, Marcel Proust, Collette, Charles Baudelaire, Alexandra Dumas, and on and on.

Wander the Seine. Along both sides you will find art, parks, outdoor parties, gorgeous views, and a slew of restaurants and bars — some of which are relatively affordable, particularly during happy hour. Grab some picnic food and cheap wine from the stalls along Rue Mouffetard, then take it all to the river or one of the many parks. Alternatively, take your picnic to the park beneath the Eiffel Tower at night, pop a bottle of wine, and watch the light show. There will be scores of locals and tourists, and it becomes something of a party each evening.

There are dozens of options when it comes to museums, and their ticket prices can add up fast. The Louvre and D’Orsay are essential experiences — priced at €17 and €16, respectively — but if you plan on seeing more than these, your best bet is to get the Paris Museum Pass, which costs €52 for two days or €66 for three. Beyond the aforementioned musts, I recommend the Rodin Museum and the Paris Museum of Modern Art.

If you’re looking for where to party on the cheap, that is a bit trickier without knowing where the current local parties are. Bars tend to be pretty pricey in Paris. For splurge nights, head to Oberkampf for fancy cocktails, Montmartre for romance and wine, or Bastille to — as my Parisian roommate used to put it — get some ass. To keep your booze budget more modest, simply buy a bottle of inexpensive yet usually good wine, take it to one of the parks by the river, and chat up the scores of people doing the same. This is, in fact, often the best way to get invited to a random late-night party.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
7 telltale signs it’s time to put the ‘backpacker’ life behind you
How to travel like an adult and leave the backpacker lifestyle behind
A backpacker.

There’s something special about the backpacker lifestyle. It tends to be filled with rapid jags through a series of exciting cities, making friends in hostels, and partying every step of the way. Generally speaking, it’s a pursuit for those in their late teens or early twenties who have the energy, extroversion, and hangover tolerance for such things. Eventually, however, this form of travel begins to wear on you.

That doesn’t mean you need to stop traveling, but it might be an indication that you’ve outgrown the backpacker phase of your life. To that end, we’re taking a look at a few signs that it might be time to move beyond the way of backpack travelers. We'll also give you some travel tips that will help you be a more mature (and less hungover) traveler.

Read more
Here’s what to do in Bangkok if you’ve only got 48 hours
Make the most of your short visit to Bangkok
A bunch of Buddhas.

Clocking in at 10.7 million residents, Bangkok, Thailand, is an incredible, massive undertaking of a city. A seemingly endless sprawl of low-rise buildings punctuated by massive skyscrapers and tranquil temples, delicious food and bustling bars everywhere, there is an endless range of ways one could spend their days exploring what BKK has to offer. Sadly, most Thailand tourism consists of travelers who are only stopping by Bangkok for a couple of days on their way into or out of the country. So what is one to do when they only have 48 hours in Bangkok?

I’ve spent a lot of time in Bangkok, so I know its ins-and-outs well. One of the main challenges to experiencing the city in a short burst involves the sheer size of the place and the traffic that tends to inundate it, which makes it difficult to get anywhere fast unless it happens to be along a Sky Train route (more on that below). Thailand travel has decreased substantially since the pandemic, though, and this has noticeably diminished the traffic and crowds. In any case, it’s important to factor getting around into your plans. To that end, here’s a solid two-day itinerary.

Read more
An introductory guide to the most scenic train rides in the United States
Recapture the magic of the Golden Age of Travel by riding the trails across the good ol' U.S. of A.

For anyone who lives by the adage that "the journey is more important than the destination," look no further: Train travel will fulfill your slow travel desires. Slow, leisurely train trips harken back to the Golden Age of travel when people savored every moment along the way. Quite frankly, it’s hard not to be mesmerized by the stunning landscapes that reveal themselves outside your window.

Whether you’re embarking on a coastal odyssey or a jaunt through mountainous terrain, scenic train rides are the easiest and greenest way to see the magnificent landscapes of the United States. These are our favorite scenic train routes in the nation, along with a few beginner tips if it's your first time riding the rails.

Read more