Foley Family Wines & Spirits is launching Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Your Espresso Martini needs Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

If you’re a fan of coffee or flavored after-dinner liqueurs, you’ll be happy to learn about Foley Family Wines & Spirits’ newest release. It’s called Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, and it’s a must-have for Espresso Martini drinkers.

Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Created by Master Distiller Joe O’Sullivan, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur has already won multiple awards. This liqueur was developed in collaboration with Minden Mill Distilling and Alpen Sierra Coffee Roasting Co. The estate-crafted spirit was distilled at Minden Mill and combined with a five-origin mix of high-altitude roasted coffee beans. The result is a luxurious, indulgent liqueur featuring notes of coffee, dark chocolate, cherry, and toffee.

“The popularity of Espresso Martinis continues to surge, now ranking among the top four best-selling cocktails in the U.S.,” CMO Jason Daniel said.

“When we began developing Evil Bean, we needed a local partner who shared our inspiration for local craftsmanship in the bottle and the art of the cocktail,” O’Sullivan said.

“Master Roaster Christian Waskiewicz and I worked tirelessly to craft the optimal blend. The result is a smooth, bold, and full-flavored coffee liqueur with dark chocolate, cherry cordial, and caramel notes. It is perfect for sipping or creating the ultimate Espresso Martini.” Visit the Evil Bean website for the Evil Tini recipe.

Where can I buy it?

Evil Bean is currently available on the brand’s website and in Nevada and California and will be rolled out nationwide beginning on April 1st. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $29.99.

