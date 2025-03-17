 Skip to main content
Pegasus Distillerie launches a fresh mint liqueur called MINTY

Pegasus Distillerie is launching a mint liqueur

By
Pegasus Distillerie
Pegasus Distillerie

Pegasus Distillerie is a French distillery that opened in 2021 and has been crafting premium organic spirits since. Its newest release is a fresh mint liqueur aptly named MINTY.

Pegasus Distillerie MINTY

Pegasus Distillerie
Pegasus Distillerie

This clear mint liqueur is made without artificial colors or flavors. It begins as neutral alcohol distilled using multiple rounds of iStill technology. It features three different types of mint, each grown and hand-picked in the Alps: orange mint, Japanese mint, and Moroccan mint.

All three mint varieties are macerated and distilled separately before being blended with cane sugar and pure spring water from a well located 150 meters below the distillery in Burgundy. It’s then rested for at least three months before bottling. The result is a fresh, herbal, effortlessly minty liqueur well-suited for after-dinner drinking.

“I founded Pegasus Distillerie on a commitment to bringing consumers the purest refined spirits that don’t sacrifice flavor or quality, and MINTY is truly an embodiment of that,” said Maxime Girardin, Founder and Master Distiller at Pegasus Distillerie.

“The inspiration for MINTY came from many years of skiing in the Alps – experiencing the invigorating freshness of the landscape with loved ones – and a desire to bottle those memories. Its purity and transparency, with no artificial colors or flavors, is a testament to what sets Pegasus Distillerie apart in the industry: we only work with organic raw materials and have complete ownership of the product creation process from start to finish. I like to refer to MINTY as an “Après-ritivo” – meaning whether you’re just off the slopes, ending a padel match with friends or wrapping up a presentation at the office, MINTY is made for savoring all the little shared moments that spark joy in life.”

Where can I buy it?

Pegasus Distillerie
Pegasus Distillerie

Minty is currently available in Florida, New York, and California and online on the distillery’s website. A 700ml bottle has a suggested retail price of $43.00.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
