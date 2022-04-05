The 4 Best Spritz Cocktail Recipes To Drink This Spring

The spritz is liquid springtime, utilizing the power of sparkling wine and the floral nature of this time of year. The classic involves prosecco and Aperol but that’s merely one of countless permutations to make and enjoy this iconic sipper. Think of it as a fizzy cooler, a drinkable bouquet of sorts cut to your liking based on your favorite accents, aromatics, and mixers.

While we advise you to go with the Italian classic and utilize the famous bitter aperitif, at least some of the time, we also want you to be curious and inventive. Like the Old-Fashioned or Negroni, the spritz is so much more than one thing, and very much worth plunging into and fully exploring. And there’s no better time to do so than the thawing, rejuvenating, increasingly-thirsty days of spring.

Whether you mix one with bubbly water, Prosecco, Cava, Champagne, or something else entirely, here are some to make and remake this spring.

Rooftop Rosé Spritz Recipe

New York City’s Refinery Rooftop features a glass roof, so you can enjoy the view no matter what season. This spritz, created by In Good Company Hospitality’s cocktail curator Will Benedetto, is especially perfect for enjoying during the warmer months.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 8 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces The Botanist gin

3/4 ounce grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce thyme simple syrup*

1/4 ounce lemon juice

1 piece lemon peel

Wölffer Rosé Cider to top

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a glass over ice and top with Wolffer Rosé Cider. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

*Thyme simple syrup: Combine 1 cup sugar, 5 large thyme sprigs, and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool and strain.

Cancion del Verano Recipe

This citrusy spritz from one of our favorite Spanish restaurants, Boqueria, mixes mint and grapefruit with vermouth and bubbly for a light, balanced libation. Dial in the volume of your Cava pour, as too much or too little can throw the whole thing off.

Prep Time: 3 minutes

Total Time: 6 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

3 ounces Ya Cava

1 1/2 ounces Atxa white vermouth

3/4 ounce grapefruit mint cooler mix*

2 heavy dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Grapefruit wedge to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients, save for the garnish, to a wine glass filled with ice. Stir briefly and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

*Grapefruit mint cooler mix: Muddle 7 large mint leaves in 3/4 ounce simple syrup. Add 3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice and 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice and stir to combine.

Greenmarket Spritz Recipe

New York’s Bocce teamed up with spritz master Stacey Swenson from Dante at Genuine to create this herb-packed libation, which is perfect for both mild days and cool evenings. Pro tip: Infuse the tequila early so you have it at the ready when the happy hour bell is ringing.

Prep Time: 24 hours (spirit-infusion)

Total Time: 4 minutes (to make cocktail)

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 ounce herb-infused Espolon Blanco tequila*

1/2 ounce Carpano Dry vermouth

1 ounce fresh cucumber juice

1/4 ounce agave syrup

1/4 ounce fresh lime juice

1 dash Bitter Truth Celery Bitters

1 dash saline

Cucumber strips to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients, save for the garnish, to a wine glass filled with ice. Stir briefly and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

*Herb-infused tequila: Combine a bottle of Espolon Blanco tequila with 1 tablespoon ground oregano, 2 rosemary sprigs, and 2 thyme sprigs. Let macerate for 24 hours at room temperature. Strain and discard the herbs. Store the herb-infused tequila in the fridge until ready to use.

Almond and Peach Spritz Recipe

Equal parts nutty, fruity, and delicious, this drink from Gary Wallach has us thinking of warm brunch patios. It’s an al fresco sipper that’s not too heavy, so you can keep ahold of your day even if you’re imbibing right around the noon hour.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Dolin dry vermouth

1/2 ounce Maker’s Mark

3/4 ounce peach puree

1/2 ounce orgeat

Prosecco and soda to top

Lemon twist and mint sprig to garnish

Method

Add the first four ingredients to a wine glass and add ice. Top with equal parts Prosecco and soda. Use a bar spoon to agitate the ingredients. Garnish with a lemon twist and mint sprig.

