The Best Ways To Get Coffee Delivered Right To Your Door

When it comes to good, high-quality coffee, there is no substitute. In this age of third-wave, artisan coffee — where flavor, freshness, and quality are king — coffee fanatics know that having a perfectly brewed cup (or two or three) in the morning helps start the day on the right note. And we need that more than ever right now: With so many uncertainties in the world, kicking off your day with a top-notch cup of coffee that will help you perform and feel your best is invaluable. But with our favorite cafes and coffee houses temporarily closed, there is no strolling down the block for that morning pick-me-up. We’ll have to make do with what we have at home.

But that still doesn’t mean you should settle for so-so coffee. Signing up for a coffee subscription or delivery package will get you a wide variety of blend, single-origin, espresso, or decaf options, all freshly roasted, and delivered directly to you, for very reasonable rates. Plus, there’s the added bonus that you’re helping support your favorite roasters and cafes, either in your city, around the country, or even around the world, and in turn, supporting them means supporting the farmers and workers who grow and produce the coffee. From the finest single-origin to cold brew to diverse, international blends, these are the top ways you can get the world’s best coffee delivered right to your door.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Portland institution Stumptown is renowned not only around the Rose City, but elsewhere around the States for its extremely high-quality beans, exquisite roasting methods, and richly nuanced blends. While reopening the brand’s PDX locations may be on the horizon as Oregon eases into the post-lockdown period, if you’re not comfortable venturing out in Portland yet or you live elsewhere, you can sign up for Stumptown’s bi-weekly subscription service. You choose what kind of coffee you want, like the bestselling Hair Bender blend, or switch it up and choose the Roaster’s Choice to try what the roasters are into at the moment. The beans are roasted and shipped every other Monday, ensuring freshness and lasting flavor. Rates start at $16 a shipment. The brand also recently launched a new cold brew collaboration with OATLY, offering cartons of its classic Cold Brew mixed with OATLY oak milk and available in flavors like regular, chocolate, and horchata. You can purchase a variety pack and try them all for $24.

Blue Bottle

One of the pioneers of the third-wave coffee movement, Blue Bottle’s laser focus on using only the finest, single-origin beans and working directly with farmers helped shift the narrative of coffee, presenting it as a terroir-oriented product, and thereby revolutionizing how coffee is seen, tasted, and enjoyed. Headquartered in Oakland, California but with cafe locations all over the States and the world, we may not be able to sit in one of the brand’s pleasantly minimalistic cafes right now, but we can still enjoy the coffee at home with its customizable subscription packages. If you’re unsure what you want, try the company’s Coffee Match quiz to discover blends or single-origin options that will suit your palate, but if you know what you’re looking for, there are tons of options to choose from, like a Single Origin Assortment which focuses on a specific place, a Blend Assortment, or Espresso Assortment. Then you can choose how much to order, ranging from a six-ounce bag to 36 ounces. Best of all, all the subscriptions are prepared and roasted to order and delivered within 48 hours to ensure maximum freshness. Subscription rates start at $8.

Atlas Coffee Club

With its diversity of flavors, single-origin coffee allows us to travel the world with a single sip. Usually, our favorite cafes would be our tour guides in this endeavor, introducing us to new producers and regions through varied offerings. In the absence of cafes, Atlas Coffee Club is the next best thing. This subscription box delivers a new kind of freshly roasted coffee from a different place with each delivery, along with a postcard about the country, tasting notes, and brewing tips for at-home preparation and enjoyment. You can customize your roast preference, grind type (ground or whole bean), bag size, and how often you want delivery, either every two weeks or every four weeks. A subscription starts at $9.

Trade Coffee

Another great option for coffee drinkers who like to switch it up and try many different things is Trade Coffee, which delivers a different bag of freshly roasted coffee from a different U.S.-based roaster every week or so. Trade partners with over 400 coffee roasters around the U.S. so there’s an incredible variety to choose from. First, you take a coffee “matching” quiz that helps Trade figure out your tastes and preferences — asking questions like how you usually make your coffee at home, if you add anything, what level of roast you like, and so on — and it personalizes its recommendations based on your answers. And you can choose how often you want delivery, ranging from every week to every three weeks. With Trade, you can try tons of small roasters that you might not have had the chance to experience before, broadening your coffee horizons.

MistoBox

Partnering with some of the best roasters around the U.S. to offer an elite selection of top-shelf brews, MistoBox is for the coffee snobs. To start with, when you get a subscription, you get your own Coffee Curator who will help curate your coffee choices based on your taste. There are over 500 coffees to choose from, ranging from blends to single-origins to even decaf, from over 50 artisan roasters, and your monthly selection is roasted to order for you. In addition to your Coffee Curator helping make personalized recommendations, you also have access to a Brew Queue, where you can see your upcoming orders and make adjustments. Then a bag of your coffee of choice is delivered right to your door according to your drinking habits (starting from weekly deliveries to monthly). A subscription starts at $10.95 plus shipping.

Intelligentsia Coffee

Another third-wave coffee maven, Intelligentsia is routinely considered one of the best small-chain, artisan roasters in the country for its flavor-forward, terroir-focused coffees. Its coffee subscription starts with a flavor test, where you choose the flavors you like to enjoy in your coffee: Molasses, citrus, or dark sugars, for example. Based on your flavor preferences, Intelligentsia will offer a range of options, and you can further personalize your choices based on how often you want it delivered, desired quantity, and more. If you’re a big Intelligentsia fan and know exactly what you want, you can just make a selection, personalize it, and your subscription will be ready to go.

Wandering Bear

Summer is “bearing” down on us, which means cold-brew is officially in season (although let’s be honest, we all drink it year-round anyway). But making cold brew at home is an extremely time-intensive process, so cold brew fans, save yourself the time and energy and just order a box or two from Wandering Bear. In addition to small cartons that are perfect for on-the-go, the brand’s specialty is giant, 96-ounce boxes of refreshing, kick-in-the-pants cold brew, either black or with flavoring like vanilla, that you can just pop in your fridge and pour whenever you want. A single box costs $30 dollars, and there are two-month or three-month subscription options.

Port of Mokha

Good coffee is always worth the investment; It’s what sets the tone for your day, so splurging a bit on the finest coffee available that will help you start your day on the right note is well worth it. If you’re looking to experience some of the finest coffees in the world from your tiny living room, then you should definitely give Port of Mokha a try. Literary fans will likely recognize the name from The Monk of Mokha, a Dave Eggers book that recounted the true story of Mokhtar Alkhanshali, a Yemeni-American determined to resurrect Yemeni coffee in the eyes of the world. Well, he did it, and now offers Port of Mokha, an award-winning selection of high-end Yemeni coffee. The company’s monthly subscription is a five-ounce bag of whole beans that makes around ten cups; I know that doesn’t sound like a lot, but once you taste it, you’ll be a believer. A subscription is $28 a month, and you can prepay for six months or a whole year.

