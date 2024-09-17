 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A new survey reveals what the perfect cup of coffee actually is

How would you describe the perfect cup of coffee?

By
Coffee drinks
didesign / Adobe Stock

With coffee drinking at a record high in the United States, it’s a pretty fair assumption to say many Americans look forward to starting their day with a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. But what makes the perfect cup of coffee? In a recent study, commissioned by La Colombe and Chiobani and conducted by Talker Research, researchers explored American’s coffee preferences. Iced or hot? Flavored coffee creamers or syrups? This new study explored what today’s definition of a “perfect cup of coffee” really is.

The study gathered some pretty interesting insights, concluding that overall, Americans take their coffee pretty seriously. The study concluded that universally, respondents agreed (both hot and cold coffee drinkers) that they preferred medium roast coffee with a bold, earthy, and chocolate flavor profile.

Recommended Videos

However, iced and hot coffee drinkers also noted some major differences in their perception of a perfect cup of coffee. About 56% of hot coffee drinkers noted they like a simple, frills-free cup of hot coffee, while 51% of iced coffee drinkers mentioned they enjoy controlling every aspect of their coffee — from the brewing method to the flavors. Additionally, iced coffee drinkers were more likely to use flavored coffee creamers and syrups when compared to hot coffee drinkers.

Best flavors for coffee

Pumpkin spice coffee with cinnamon
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The “perfect cup of coffee” study also examined the top coffee flavors that make a good cup of coffee a great cup of coffee. For both sweeteners and flavored creamers, most participants preferred classic flavors such as vanilla (52%) and caramel (42%), followed by caramel macchiato and hazelnut. Other seasonal and dessert flavors such as pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha were also popular choices amongst those who like to personalize their cup of coffee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
How much protein is actually in an egg? What you need to know
The amount of protein you need differs based on several factors
White and brown eggs

Eggs are full of protein, and unlike other meat alternatives, they won’t break the bank. But don't let their affordability fool you. Read on to learn why this nutrient-dense food should be a staple in your diet and discover how much protein in an egg there really is.
How much protein is in an egg?

A single egg's protein content depends on its size and the breed of chicken from which it was laid.

Read more
Hawaiian coffee is about more than just great Kona beans
Coffee from Hawaii is one of our nation's coolest anomalies
A cup of coffee from Big Island Coffee.

There's nowhere like Hawaii. That goes for everything from unbelievable National Parks and coastlines to culture, traditional and modern cuisine, and drinks. Coffee enthusiasts revere the archipelago, the only place in the U.S. where world-renowned coffee is grown and roasted. Most of us have heard of Kona coffee. The drier, western side of the Big Island is responsible for some truly special beans, yielding impossibly smooth coffee. But Hawaiian coffee comes from many regions, as the crop thrives throughout the islands, offering different styles and tastes in America's only coffee-growing area.

Thanks to favorable climates, incredible soil, a push for sustainability, and related tourism, Hawaiian coffee is arguably in its best form yet. When people talk about the best coffee on the planet, the Rainbow State is often mentioned, and for good reason. We talked to a few Kona coffee purveyors to get a better sense of what's happening across the Pacific.
The Kona effect

Read more
Glenmorangie’s new Signet Reserve is inspired by the flavors of coffee
It's the latest relase from the darker, more chocolately Signet line
glenmorangie signet reserve webp

Revered Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie is releasing a new take on its popular Signet expression, inspired by the flavors of coffee. Consistently among our picks for top single malt Scotches and top affordable whiskys, Glenmorangie has a strong core range plus some intriguing special editions, including this rare new Signet Reserve.

This once-yearly distillation is designed to have chocolately, espresso-type flavors that come from aging in bourbon, sherry, and new oak casks. With finishing in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, this expression takes the Signet style to the next level. Signet has been released yearly since 2008, playing with darker flavors compared to Glenmorangie's more typical fruity offerings.

Read more