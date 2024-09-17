How would you describe the perfect cup of coffee?

With coffee drinking at a record high in the United States, it’s a pretty fair assumption to say many Americans look forward to starting their day with a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. But what makes the perfect cup of coffee? In a recent study, commissioned by La Colombe and Chiobani and conducted by Talker Research, researchers explored American’s coffee preferences. Iced or hot? Flavored coffee creamers or syrups? This new study explored what today’s definition of a “perfect cup of coffee” really is.

The study gathered some pretty interesting insights, concluding that overall, Americans take their coffee pretty seriously. The study concluded that universally, respondents agreed (both hot and cold coffee drinkers) that they preferred medium roast coffee with a bold, earthy, and chocolate flavor profile.

However, iced and hot coffee drinkers also noted some major differences in their perception of a perfect cup of coffee. About 56% of hot coffee drinkers noted they like a simple, frills-free cup of hot coffee, while 51% of iced coffee drinkers mentioned they enjoy controlling every aspect of their coffee — from the brewing method to the flavors. Additionally, iced coffee drinkers were more likely to use flavored coffee creamers and syrups when compared to hot coffee drinkers.

Best flavors for coffee

The “perfect cup of coffee” study also examined the top coffee flavors that make a good cup of coffee a great cup of coffee. For both sweeteners and flavored creamers, most participants preferred classic flavors such as vanilla (52%) and caramel (42%), followed by caramel macchiato and hazelnut. Other seasonal and dessert flavors such as pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha were also popular choices amongst those who like to personalize their cup of coffee.