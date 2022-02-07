Here Are the Best Valentine’s Day Flowers You Can Buy Online

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’d like to buy something nice for someone special in your life, you can’t go wrong with Valentine’s Day flowers. The good news is that even if you don’t have time to make it to your local florist shop, or you want to send flowers to your mom or loved one mile away, you can buy anything from long-stemmed red roses to elegant and romantic floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day from several online flower delivery sites, eliminating the need to shop in person or arrange delivery from afar.

There are several great sites to buy Valentine’s Day flowers online, but the choices of bouquets can be overwhelming. While you can’t really go wrong with Valentine’s Day flowers, keep reading for our top picks for the best Valentine’s Day flowers you can buy online to ensure you get the most swoon-worthy, stately bouquets for those you love most.

Best Valentine’s Day Tulips: 1-800-Flowers Sweetest Love Tulips

You don’t have to go the roses route on Valentine’s Day. Tulips are another popular favorite and are said to convey feelings of romance due to the resemblance of a tulip bud with puckered lips ready to kiss. The 1-800-Flowers Sweetest Love Tulips is an elegant bouquet of pink and red tulips; available in 15 or 30 stems. The tulips are picked fresh and are long-lasting. You can also choose to add on a red fluted glass vase, a vanilla soy wax candle, and an assortment of Belgian chocolate truffles to really take your Valentine’s Day flowers to the next level.

Most Elegant Valentine’s Day Flowers: Bouqs Honeymoon Bouquet

We think the Honeymoon Bouquet from Bouqs screams of elegance, grace, and taste. The bouquet contains light pink roses, purple roses, white anemones, lavender caspia, and solomio. Plus, Bouqs uses florists who practice sustainable farming practices, ensuring you’re getting an environmentally friendly product. You can choose from three sizes, ranging from 18-54 stems.

Best Valentine’s Day Flowers for Mom: Bouqs Had Me at Hydrangea

The Had Me at Hydrangea Valentine’s Day flowers from Bouqs are great for a mom, friend, sister, grandma, or of course, significant other. The bouquet is lovely and certainly conveys love, but is less blatantly romantic than red roses. The arrangement contains a large pink hydrangea surrounded by pink carnations, white chamomile, purple bellflowers, campanula, and parvifolia. You can choose from three sizes, ranging from 18-45 stems.

Best Unique Valentine’s Day Roses: 1-800-Flowers Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses

The Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses from 1-800-Flowers are perfect for anyone wanting to surprise their loved one with a more unique, memorable take on red roses. The tips of each large, white Mondial rose are individually color-enhanced with whispers of red such that no two flowers are the same. The flowers are gorgeous and look as much like art as they do nature. You can upgrade the bouquet with various add-ons, and purchase either 12 or 24 stems.

Best Valentine’s Day Floral Variety: Teleflora’s Romantic Radiance Bouquet

Teleflora’s Romantic Radiance Bouquet features red roses, dark pink spray roses, pink Asiatic lilies, light pink alstroemeria, hot pink carnations, red huckleberry, and lemon leaf. Almost as nice as the flowers themselves, the bouquet comes in a beautiful, European glass vase with a metallic ombré finish.

Best Same-Day Valentine’s Flowers: From You Flowers Ever-Budding Romance

If February 14 is right around the corner, you’re in luck — there are same-day Valentine’s Day flowers online as well. Our pick for the best same-day Valentine’s Day flowers you can buy online is the Ever-Budding Romance bouquet from From You Flowers. This stunning floral arrangement certainly doesn’t look like it was chosen or arranged last minute. It is bursting with red roses, lavender waxflowers, pink and white alstroemeria, hot pink spray roses, purple statice, and pink carnations and comes with a pretty, clear glass vase.

Best Valentine’s Day Roses: ProFlowers Long Stem Red Rose Bouquet

Classics are timeless for a reason, and when it comes to Valentine’s Day flowers, you can’t go wrong with long-stem red roses. Though expensive long-stem red roses are probably the most elegant, romantic Valentine’s Day flowers you can buy. We like the ProFlowers Long Stem Red Rose Bouquet. You can select from four sizes, ranging from 12-36 stems. The red roses are extremely fresh, healthy, and elegant.

Best Valentine’s Day Roses and Chocolates Bundle: From You Flowers One Dozen Long Stem Red Roses w/ Chocolates & Bear

If you’re looking for a good value, you’d be hard-pressed to beat the One Dozen Long Stem Red Roses w/ Chocolates & Bear bundle from From You Flowers. At just over $54, this popular Valentine’s Day gift package includes one dozen long-stem red roses, a cute teddy bear, and a box of tasty chocolates. You can also choose from a variety of vases and upgrades to personalize your gift.

Best Valentine’s Bouquet and Chocolate-Covered Strawberries: 1-800-Flowers Deliciously Decadent Precious Love Medley & Love and Romance Berries

Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a special treat that nearly any loved one will enjoy, so if you want to pair your flowers with a little decadence, we recommend the Deliciously Decadent Precious Love Medley & Love and Romance Berries. The stunning bouquet features romantic red roses, hot pink carnations, mini carnations, white spray roses, light pink spray roses, and white Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria). The fresh flowers are the epitome of Valentine’s Day and come in a classy clear vase. You also get one dozen strawberries dipped in luscious milk chocolate and adorned with different chocolatey drizzles.

Best Everlasting Valentine’s Day Flowers: LovePop Handcrafted Paper Flowers

Particularly if you’re on a budget, it can be hard to justify spending a lot of money on fresh flowers that will only last a matter of days. Roses are gorgeous and certainly convey the romantic love that characterizes Valentine’s Day, but real roses brown rather quickly and then just become a distant memory. The LovePop Handcrafted Paper Flowers: A Dozen Roses bundle may be a bit of a sidestep off the path of typical Valentine’s Day flowers, but it’s an everlasting statement of love.

The gift pack comes with two separate flower boxes, each containing six exquisite, handcrafted red roses made out of premium paper. The paper roses not only have the realistic look of regular Valentine’s Day roses but also the elegance as well. Each of the two boxes contains six stemmed red paper roses, three stemmed paper baby’s breath, three paper mint leaf stems, two paper eucalyptus stems, and a red ribbon to complete the arrangement. The handmade paper flowers are 13 inches tall. If you want to make a lasting impression and show a little creativity in your Valentine’s Day flower gift-giving game, it’s certainly a cool choice to check out.

