Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day 2021

Valentine’s Day 2021 is coming fast and this year, more than other recent years, it’s important to put smiles on the faces of the special people in our lives. Nothing else says “Happy Valentine’s Day” as well as fresh flowers. You needn’t go to a florist’s shop to find a wide selection of Valentine’s Day flowers. We’ve lined up the best online flower delivery sites for Valentine’s Day 2021.

1-800 Flowers

You don’t need to look further than 1-800 Flowers for Valentine’s Day flowers and gift delivery. Choose from 1-800 Flowers wide selection of Valentine’s flower arrangements starting at just $30 and gifts as little as $10. You can schedule deliveries of flowers, Valentine’s teddy bears, sweets and treats, jewelry, and more to express your feelings on Valentine’s Day. You’ll find it easy to choose the right flowers or gifts on the 1-800 Flowers online site where you can select by type of flower, by person, by price, or by collections. Order early and you can schedule the delivery on Valentine’s Day.

Bouqs

Bouqs has your back for Valentine’s Day 2021. When you shop Bouqs’ online flower delivery site, use the code 2XBLOOMS to get a deluxe Bouqs bouquet with twice the number of flowers. Bouqs has an extensive selection of Valentine’s flower bougets and arrangements for less than $50 as well as more costly choices. Bouqs also offers Valentine’s Day bundles with flowers and a game, a puzzle, a piece of jewelry, and more. If you want this year’s Valentine’s Day to mark the beginning of a new monthly tradition, Bouqs offers 30% off with free shipping for flower subscriptions.

Teleflora

Teleflora’s Valentine’s Day collection is all available for same-day delivery. You can shop by best sellers or by high or low price based on your location and the day you want the flowers delivered, plus you can also search by price range, and by flower type and color. Teleflora has beautiful Valentine’s Day flower bouquets starting at $38 and selects one bouquet daily for a Deal of the Day with an extra discount. Because Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, Teleflora suggests you have flowers delivered early so you can celebrate all week.

From You Flowers

Talk about a classic gift selection to knock someone special off their feet! For Valentine’s Day 2021, From Your Flowers features a special bundle that includes two dozen long-stemmed red rose with a box of chocolates and a plush teddy bear, all for $70. That’s a 50% savings from the normal $140 price for that selection. You can customize the bundle by choosing just one dozen roses and any combination with or without the chocolates and the bear. You can also select optional vases and balloons. Everything on From Your Flowers site has 20% savings already applied and there are other Valentine’s Day arrangements and bouquets, but why stray from such a classic gift bundle?

Pro Flowers

Pro Flowers has extended a sale with up to 30% off on flowers, plants, and gifts for Valentine’s Day 2021. The sale includes bouquets of mixed roses starting at $28 and a wide selection of discounted flower bouquets of various flower types and colors. Gift sets that include flower bouquets and chocolates, teddy bears, candles, and even a tower of selected treats can take the guesswork out of what else to buy your Valentine. Pro Flowers also has live Red Rose and Calla Lily plants on sale for Valentine’s Day 2021 so your special someone can enjoy the flowers all year.

FTD

Like Pro Flowers, which is part of the FTD network, FTD has an extended sale with up to 30% off Valentine’s Day flowers, bouquets, plants, and gifts. FTD features The Valentine Bouquet, a classic arrangement of red roses, carnations, and Peruvian Lilies. The Valentine Bouquet is available in three sizes: $60 Original, $75 Deluxe, and $105 Grand, all including a vase with the same flower varieties. In light of the current health conditions, FTD still delivers to the front door, but no longer hands the flowers to the recipient.

Floom

Floom has assembled an impressive selection of Valentine’s Day roses, bouquets, and other flowers. Floom delivers in the U.S. and the U.K. You can get same day delivery most days if you order by 12 p.m. and guaranteed delivery on February 14, Valentine’s Day if you order by 11:59 p.m. February 13. Floom has more than flowers for your Valentine. The site also bundles flowers with perfume, candy, soaps, and more. Depending on your Valentine’s location, Floom also offers gift hampers with wine, fresh fruits, candies, assorted treats, and much, much more.

