 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

These live-forever roses are the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift

Victoria Garcia
By
Forever De Fleur™ Round
Flux de Fleur

There is nothing better than a gift that keeps on giving. If you need an easy and luxurious gift for your loved ones this year, there is nothing better than a box of Flux de Fleur handmade silk flowers. These roses are realistic silk flowers that were created to last a lifetime. They require no water or maintenance and will continue to look beautiful year after year.

Pair these luxurious and timeless faux flowers with a great Valentine’s Day dinner and you’ve created the perfect day for your special someone. For $129 you can order these roses just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year. Click the button below to learn more about these special flowers.

Shop Now

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Flux de Fleur roses

The Flux de Fleur Round features eight real silk roses inside a round box that comes with a detachable lid. Each rose lifts out from the box so they can be viewed at all times. You can choose from four different rose colors including red, blush pink, pink and cream/white, and two different box colors of black or white. There are also two sizes to choose from, medium or large, depending on how much you’d like to spend. Once your loved one receives their silk roses, you can plan a day of relaxation with a Valentine’s Day watchlist and some of the most romantic movies for Valentine’s Day. But if you are looking for a more creative and interactive activity, here are some experience-based Valentine’s Day gifts to get you off the couch.

Related

Whatever you decide to do on your special day, be sure to include a box of Flux de Fluer silk roses. They are a great way to show that you care in a unique and luxurious way. The best part about these faux handmade flowers is that they can be on display all year long and will serve as a great memory for that special person in your life. Don’t wait to grab your order of forever roses before Valentine’s Day is here. They might just be the best gift you’ve ever given.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Cleaning is easier than ever with these Tineco Prime Day deals
Tineco PURE ONE S15 Pet cordless stick vacuum

This content was produced in partnership with Tineco.
Few would argue that cleaning is not fun, but it is necessary. Between pets, kids, guests, and ourselves, messes happen. If you don't clean them promptly, the filth will continue to get worse until it's unmanageable, and nobody wants that. So, we toil away, scrub, clean, mop and vacuum until our floors are nearly spotless and our heart's content -- well, as content as they can be. But there has to be an easier way, right? Thanks to modern technology, or more specifically, Tineco's intelligent floor washers, the answer is right in front of us. More importantly, Tineco's Prime Day deals, you can clean your floors at a discounted price.

They're affordable and efficient, and will help you clean up both dry and wet messes in no time. Because they're equipped with an effective selection of smart features, they also make cleaning easier and faster than anything you've experienced before. You’ll find the best deals below.

Read more
Take back some of your time with these ECOVACS Prime Day deals on smart vacuums
ECOVACS X1 OMNI laser navigation and cleaning tech

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS
There's nothing worse than coming home from a long day of work, and getting ready to relax, only to realize you need to do some cleaning -- nay, a lot of cleaning. Whether you're cleaning up after your family, pets, or just yourself, the floor can get pretty messy. Wouldn't it be nice if you could come home to a clean floor, and you never have to lift a finger to get it? Well, ECOVACS has you covered, and at some incredible prices to boot thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals. Aligning with the major shopping event, you can grab smart vacuum and mop combos at some of their lowest prices ever, and according to ECOVACS, they'll never be this low again. So, now's the perfect time to grab one. We've gathered up the top deals ECOVACS is offering below.

 
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 PRO+ -- $300, was $700

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $2,400 off a full body massage chair
Insignia 3D Zero Gravity full body massage chair Best Buy Deal of the Day product image

Let's get down to brass tacks. Full body massage chairs are absolutely one of the best ways to get an all-encompassing massage, at home, in your own comfort zone. Yes, there are massage guns, but they focus on a specific area of the body. Moreover, if you're venturing outside your home for a massage there are some things you'll need to know before you book. For example, the different types of massages available and how they'll affect your body, depending on what you're going for, like relief from an injury. But all of that goes out the door if you're getting a massage at home, in a cozy, full-coverage chair, just like the full body massage chair that's available as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. Normally a bank account draining $4,000, you can grab it for $1,600 right now and save $2,400. That's a huge amount of savings, just imagine what you could do with that money. Nothing beats the full body massage this chair gives you though. If you're interested, hurry, because this deal is only live for today.

Why You Should Buy the Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair
Insignia's 3D Zero Gravity is the ultimate full body massage chair with customizable options, multiple massage styles to choose from, heat therapy, and reclining support, and we're just getting started. Seriously, this thing is packed to the frame with incredible features. An upper body scanner automatically detects and adjusts measurements to deliver an optimal and personalized massage experience. It works to target key areas of the body, commonly wracked by aches and pains. The heat therapy will soothe and relax sore muscles, and help with injuries and other issues, similar to Japan's traditional hot spring baths, only, with this chair you're not getting wet.

Read more