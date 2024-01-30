These live-forever roses are the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift

There is nothing better than a gift that keeps on giving. If you need an easy and luxurious gift for your loved ones this year, there is nothing better than a box of Flux de Fleur handmade silk flowers. These roses are realistic silk flowers that were created to last a lifetime. They require no water or maintenance and will continue to look beautiful year after year.

Pair these luxurious and timeless faux flowers with a great Valentine’s Day dinner and you’ve created the perfect day for your special someone. For $129 you can order these roses just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year. Click the button below to learn more about these special flowers.

Why you should buy the Flux de Fleur roses

The Flux de Fleur Round features eight real silk roses inside a round box that comes with a detachable lid. Each rose lifts out from the box so they can be viewed at all times. You can choose from four different rose colors including red, blush pink, pink and cream/white, and two different box colors of black or white. There are also two sizes to choose from, medium or large, depending on how much you’d like to spend. Once your loved one receives their silk roses, you can plan a day of relaxation with a Valentine’s Day watchlist and some of the most romantic movies for Valentine’s Day. But if you are looking for a more creative and interactive activity, here are some experience-based Valentine’s Day gifts to get you off the couch.

Whatever you decide to do on your special day, be sure to include a box of Flux de Fluer silk roses. They are a great way to show that you care in a unique and luxurious way. The best part about these faux handmade flowers is that they can be on display all year long and will serve as a great memory for that special person in your life. Don’t wait to grab your order of forever roses before Valentine’s Day is here. They might just be the best gift you’ve ever given.

