Best Garmin watch Prime Day deals: Up to $230 off right now

With the discounted prices that are available from this year’s Garmin watch Prime Day deals, now’s your chance to get a fitness tracker or health-focused smartwatch from one of the most trusted brands in the market for much cheaper than usual. Whether you’re just starting out with your fitness journey or you’re already a hardcore health enthusiast, there’s surely something that will catch your attention from the Garmin watch deals that we’ve rounded up here. We know Prime Day is on July 16 and 17, but we don’t know if these deals will last throughout the event.

Best Garmin watch Prime Day deal

Forerunner 945 GPS — $369, was $600

Athletes and those who are serious about achieving their health goals should have the Garmin Forerunner 945 strapped to their wrists. Designed for running and triathlons, the wearable device offers can track metrics such as VO2 Max and your training status, so you’ll always be able to monitor your body as you challenge yourself to reach greater heights. The Garmin Forerunner 945 will also let you access full-color onboard maps to guide you during your runs, so you’ll never find yourself off your planned path. The smartwatch also enables Garmin Pay, which will allow you to make contactless payments so you can leave your cash and cards at home.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 will help motivate your workouts through your favorite music, as you can sync tracks from streaming services through your paired smartphone or store up to 1,000 songs on the smartwatch itself. You can then connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to the wearable device through Bluetooth. The Garmin Forerunner 945 also offers safety features such as incident detection, which will send your location to your emergency contacts if you run into an emergency situation. It can last up to two weeks on a single charge when in smartwatch mode, and up to 10 hours with GPS mode enabled while playing music.

If you think the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the perfect health-focused smartwatch for you, don’t hesitate to purchase it from the Fitbit Prime Day deals of Walmart, which has it on sale for only $369. That’s a $231 discount on the wearable device’s original price of $600, so we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention. There’s a chance that it expires long before the shopping holiday ends, so if you’re interested in the Garmin Forerunner 945, you’ll need to complete the transaction for it immediately if you want to get it with savings.

More Garmin watch Prime Day deals we love

You’ve got a lot of other choices for Garmin watch Prime Day deals, ranging from budget-friendly models to premium wearable devices. There are all kinds of designs and features that are available, and with the shopping event’s discounts, you’ll be able to get a new Garmin watch for a more affordable price than usual. These discounts aren’t expected to last long though, so you’re going to have to complete your transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out on any of these bargains.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 —

Garmin Forerunner 55 —

Garmin Vivoactive 4S —

Garmin Forerunner 245 —

Garmin Instinct 2S —

Garmin Vivoactive 5 —

Garmin Instinct —

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music —

Garmin Forerunner 265 —

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar —

How to choose a Garmin watch on Prime Day

Garmin is a fixture in our list of the best outdoor watches, so in terms of performance durability, you won’t have a problem with any of the brand’s wearable devices. There are a lot of models to choose from though, and with the discounts from Prime Day deals, it’s going to be even tougher to select the Garmin watch to buy. You need to be quick though, as time is your enemy if you want to take advantage of the potential savings from the shopping holiday. Any delay in pushing through with your purchase increases the risk of stocks running out, so follow this guide to make a fast decision.

In choosing the Garmin watch to buy from Prime Day, the first thing that you need to consider is whether you want a simple fitness tracker that focuses on recording health-related metrics, or a smartwatch that also provides features related to your smartphone such as displaying notifications. Your choice will also depend on whether you’re going to wear the Garmin watch on casual workouts or if you’ll wear it during extreme outdoor situations. If it’s for the latter, you’re going to want to go for models with extra features such as a stronger waterproof rating, extra toughness, built-in GPS, and solar charging capabilities.

The most important factor when buying from Garmin watch Prime Day deals, however, would be your budget. It’s highly recommended that you set the maximum price that you’re willing to pay before you even dive into the offers for the shopping event, and you have to stay committed so that you won’t spend all your cash on just one device. This isn’t severely limiting during Prime Day though — with the massive discounts that are being offered, you’ll be able to afford a Garmin watch that was previously too expensive for your budget.

How we chose these Garmin watch Prime Day deals

To make sure that you end up with an authentic Garmin watch after purchasing from Prime Day deals, we stuck with official stores when listing our recommendations. With imitation products flooding the market, it may be tough to distinguish what’s real and what’s fake when the discounts have made the genuine Garmin watches so cheap. Let’s stick with the trusted channels so that you don’t end up with a wearable device that doesn’t live up to your expectations.

Speaking of trusted channels, Amazon isn’t the only source of Prime Day deals. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart don’t want to get left behind, so they’ve also rolled out discounts to attract the attention of shoppers. That’s great news for everyone as there will be competition, resulting in cheaper prices. It will be hard to keep track where you can get a particular Garmin watch for the cheapest price, but we’ve done the hard work for you. The prices that you see above are the lowest for each Garmin watch model anywhere, and we’ll keep updating this page whenever we find better offers.