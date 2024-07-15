Best GoPro Prime Day deals: Pick a model — it’s on sale!

With Prime Day going on right now, we thought we’d take the time to focus on some awesome GoPro Prime Day deals. Whether you’re enjoying an Amazon Prime free trial or you’re a fully paid up member, you won’t want to miss out on these deals. We’ve picked out all the best, but we’ve also taken a look at accessories on sale and checked out what you should consider before buying a GoPro. In no time, you’ll know exactly what to do and how to save the most along the way. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the GoPro Prime Day deals.

Best GoPro camera Prime Day deals

GoPro makes some of the best action cameras around so whatever you buy, you’ll be delighted with the results. We’ve picked out many different GoPro camera Prime Day deals so you’re all set whatever your budget or requirements may be.

GoPro Hero 10 —

GoPro Hero 11 —

GoPro Hero 6 —

GoPro Hero 12 —

GoPro Hero 5 —

Best GoPro accessory Prime Day deals

Your GoPro journey doesn’t just stop with a camera as there are plenty of accessories which will enhance your experience. These include lens mods, extension poles, tripods, and much more. Below, you’ll find all the best GoPro accessory Prime Day deals available right now.

GoPro Vented Helmet Mount —

GoPro Floating Hand Grip —

GoPro Magnetic Swivel Camera Clip —

GoPro Performance Chest Mount —

GoPro Suction Cup Mount —

GoPro Max Lens Mod —

How to choose a GoPro on Prime Day

When it comes to treating yourself to a new GoPro, there are some key things you should consider before buying. That goes for whether this is your very first GoPro or you’re an experienced user of the technology. As with mostly anything, start out by thinking about your budget. GoPros are an investment but there’s no point spending more than you can afford. Instead, weigh up what your budget is and make sure to stick with it. After all, during the GoPro Prime Day deals, you’re likely to be able to get more for your money anyhow.

Once you’ve figured that out, think about the video and image resolution which is more important to you. The latest GoPros can shoot at up to 5.3K while packing HyperSmooth stabilization but the older models are also often capable of recording 5K footage too. Double check you’re buying something with the quality you need and look out for things like whether you can shoot video at 60 frames per second or if you’re limited to 30 frames per second.

When it comes to taking still images, models like the GoPro Hero12 and Hero11 can take up to 27MP snaps while the Hero10 is limited to 23MP and that number decreases the older the model. That might not be a dealbreaker for you but it’s still important to be aware of what’s available.

Image stabilization is pivotal too withy all the GoPros having HyperSmooth technology but the newer models have more advanced forms of it. If you’re expecting to take a lot of shakey video footage, the better HyperSmooth technology will be essential for you.

Most GoPro cameras have the same design but if you look for an older model before the Hero8 Black, you’ll find things a little different to before. This has its own pros and cons so make sure to read up on what works for you. Similarly, older models don’t have a color display on the front which may be important to your situation. Look for neat extras like built-in mounting fingers and while you’re thinking of the extras, consider what accessories you may wish to budget for.

How we chose these GoPro Prime Day deals

When it comes to seeking out great deals, we know what we’re doing. We’re not just talking about Prime Day deals either. Every day of the year, we track down all the best deals and these include exceptional GoPro deals. We do so by looking at all the major retailers around and then evaluating what constitutes a good deal. With Prime Day, we check back regularly as prices can change so you’re always kept in the loop. Because we do this all year around, we can spot if a deal is a truly good one or if it’s more of an incremental discount. We may still include those incremental price cuts but we try to focus on the amazing deals that Prime Day is known for.

As well as that, we understand what constitutes a good GoPro. We focus on the latest models rather than featuring models lacking the features you want most, so you get the best bang for your buck. Think of this as a selection of GoPro deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, or that we would want to own ourselves. A good deal is only good if it’s on something that you’d actually want to own and use so we make sure to stick to listing those deals.