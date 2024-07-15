Best Nectar mattress Prime Day deals: Queen beds under $1,000

If you’re having trouble getting good sleep, you should think about taking advantage of the discounts of Prime Day to replace your old mattress. We highly recommend going for Nectar mattress Prime Day deals, as the brand is one of the best in the business. We’ve rounded up the most attractive Nectar mattress sales below — and we’ve highlighted our favorite among all of them — but you have to hurry in choosing what to buy because we’re not sure if these prices will hold until the end of the shopping holiday.

Best Nectar mattress Prime Day deal

Nectar Premier Mattress Memory Foam (Queen) — $949, was $1,499

If you’re having trouble sleeping, it may be because your mattress is all worn out and no longer comfortable. If that’s the case, you should take advantage of this offer for the queen-sized Nectar Premier Mattress. It features a dual-action cooling system and the brand’s ActiveCool HD phase change material that reacts to your body temperature to keep you cool through the night, and it’s made of five layers across thickness of 13 inches. The mattress also offers minimal motion transfer, so you won’t disturb whoever’s sleeping on it whenever you get in or out of bed.

The queen-sized Nectar Premier Mattress is originally priced at $1,499, but with the Nectar mattress Prime Day deals, it will be yours for only $949 for a $550 discount from Nectar. You’ll also enjoy the 365-night trial and a forever warranty, so you can be assured that you’ll get your money’s worth. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure if the offer will stay available until the end of the shopping holiday.

More Nectar Prime Day deals we love

There are other Nectar Prime Day deals worth buying, with massive savings that will allow you to get one of the brand’s mattresses for much cheaper than usual. There’s going to be a lot of interest in these offers though, so we’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks get sold out. If you’re interested in getting a Nectar mattress but you don’t want to pay full price, you need to complete your purchase for one immediately.

How to choose a Nectar mattress on Prime Day

If you’re not sure where to start when selecting the Nectar mattress to buy for Prime Day, you should first know that all of them come with a lifetime warranty so they’re all worthwhile purchases. As memory foam mattresses, they will mold to your body to provide the necessary support when you’re sleeping. They also all feature a 3-inch transition layer that minimizes movement whenever someone gets up or lies down, which makes them among the best mattresses that you can buy.

There are three main models of Nectar’s mattresses, all of which come in different sizes for your bed. The Nectar mattress features a single-action cooling system, a 2-inch therapeutic gel memory foam layer to relieve pressure, and a 7-inch ActiveSupport base layer that provides stability. The Nectar Premier mattress, meanwhile, comes with all of that, but is upgraded to a dual-action cooling system and a 3-inch therapeutic gel memory foam layer, while also adding Adaptive ActiveCool phase change material to keep temperatures down while you sleep. The top-tier model is the Nectar Premier Copper mattress, which comes with everything plus a triple-action cooling system and a 4-inch therapeutic gel memory foam layer, and includes heat-wicking copper fibers in the cover.

You also have the option of switching to a Nectar hybrid mattress that combines memory foam with individually wrapped springs, for additional support and more airflow. These hybrid mattresses also come with a lifetime warranty.

Your choice between all of these models of the Nectar mattress will mostly hinge on how much you’re willing to spend. You may want to set a budget for your purchase just to make sure that you don’t go overboard, since there are many other Prime Day deals that you may want to shop. Fortunately, with the savings of Prime Day, you’re likely going to be able to afford a Nectar mattress that was previously out of reach for your family, so don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

How we chose these Nectar Prime Day deals

In choosing the Nectar Prime Day deals that we recommended above, it’s important that we selected offers from official channels and trusted retailers. This makes sure that you’ll get an authentic Nectar mattress with your purchase, and it also gives you access to the Nectar 365 Night Trial. After placing your order for a Nectar mattress, the program allows you to get a full refund within 365 days, though not before the 30th day as Nectar wants you to try sleeping on it for at least that long. If you buy the Nectar mattress from a shady seller, you may not be able to access this perk.

Even with the discounts of Prime Day, buying a Nectar mattress is still a significant investment, so we made sure that the deals that we’ve highlighted on this page are really worth buying. We sniffed out the offers that will get you the largest savings and the lowest prices across all of the channels and retailers that are participating in the shopping holiday. We’ll also keep updating this page whenever we find a bargain through which you can get a particular Nectar mattress for even cheaper, so you may want to leave a bookmark so you can check in a few hours if prices have dropped even further.