What role do you think your mattress plays in the quality of your sleep? After all, we spend about 1/3 of our life sleeping. Well, choosing the best mattress for your needs is one of the most important factors in creating an effective sleep routine that promotes overall health and well-being. That’s right, it might all be in your mattress and the type of materials, size, and features that it’s made from.

It might be time to finally upgrade and replace that old, worn-out mattress you have and get the restful night of sleep you deserve. And we’re not just recommending any old mattress. It might be time for you to invest in memory foam. Many of these mattress-in-a-box brands are easy to shop online and they ship directly to your door. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, here are our recommendations for top memory foam mattresses of 2021.

Best Overall: Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress

A night’s sleep with the Casper Memory Foam Mattress will give your body “ergonomic alignment” with all-night comfort and support. This memory foam offers 3 areas of “Zoned Support” for softer contours around your shoulder and firmer ones for your hips, waist, and lower back. For hot sleepers, Casper’s AirScape cooling technology offers perforated foam that’s more breathable than the previous models so you can wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.

Best for Hot Sleepers: Zinus 12-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

This Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed to keep you cool. What gives this mattress an edge over your regular memory foam is its cooling gel. This cooling gel-infused memory foam helps regulate the body’s temperature by circulating out hot air. This mattress is also packed with antioxidant-rich green tea and natural charcoal to keep the layers in your mattress free of odor for a longer lasting clean mattress.

Best Plush: Sealy Memory Foam Bed

If you’re you’re looking for that balanced mix between plush and support, you might want to try out the Sealy Plus Memory Foam Mattress. This 12-inch memory foam mattress contours to your body’s shape, providing much relief hip, shoulder and knee pressure points, making it ideal for side and back sleepers.

Best Value: Nectar Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress boasts to offer the ultimate comfort for every sleeper, not to mention Nectar is also recognized as the fastest growing e-commerce retailer. With Nectar you can expect a simplified shopping experience. When you purchase a mattress, you also get a 365-night sleep trial, 2 free pillows, free sheets, and a forever warranty as compared with other popular brands.

Best for Side Sleepers: The Lull Mattress

The Lull might not be the best recognized mattress on the list, they are definitely a top contender for best memory mattresses of 2021. What makes this bed appealing is its no-frills simplicity. This mattress’ firmness falls somewhere in the middle, offering firm support where you need while still providing maximum comfort.

Best for Couples: Tuft & Needle Mint Adaptive Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress from Tuft & Needle was made with couples in mind. The Mint Mattress has an extra layer of T&N’s patented Adaptive Foam technology with reinforced edges to help reduce motion transfer and provide additional pressure relief. This mattress is complete with heat-regulated ceramic gel to control heat for a cooler sleep experience.

Spring vs. Foam Mattress

Why should you ditch your spring mattress for a memory foam mattress? Most people have probably slept on a spring mattress at one point in their lives. Spring mattresses were first brought to market in the late 19th century and gained popularity for their support and bounce. What gives the spring mattress its bounce and its quintessential feel lies in its coils. The coils are then incased in layers of foam to give that comforting support. Although spring mattresses have been around for centuries, the advent of foam mattresses in the 90’s disrupted the sleep industry and improved upon the traditional mattress design.

The innovation that is memory foam has refined and improved areas where the spring mattress has traditionally been lacking. Foam mattresses were specifically designed to address and solve common issues that normally keep us up at night: Joint pain, temperature regulation, and motion transfer isolation, just to name a few. And thanks to the abilities of memory foam, these mattresses are quickly becoming the mattress of choice — and will perhaps make spring mattress obsolete in the near future.

How Long Do Memory Mattresses Last?

What most people may not know is that mattresses have lifespans. Keeping your mattress for too long will result in the breakdown and compromise of materials which can result in body aches and restless nights, just to name a few.

Although memory foam mattresses have been engineered to give you a superior sleep experience, the truth is, these mattresses will last about as long as a spring or hybrid mattress. You can expect to get between 8-10 of great sleep with memory foam. With that being said, it’s important to know that memory foam mattresses don’t experience the same kind of wear and tear that’s seen in your traditional spring mattress. A quality memory foam mattress will bounce back into their original shape without loosing its integrity or becoming lumpy.

