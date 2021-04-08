Best Cheap Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales and Deals for April 2021

If you’re shopping for a cheap Tempur-Pedic mattress, you’re in good company. In 2020, Tempur-Pedic once again scored first place in customer satisfaction with retail mattresses. Shoppers looking for mattress sales seek Tempur-Pedic mattress sales for the greatest savings on a mattress famous for delivering a good night’s sleep. We scoured the company site for the best Tempur-Pedic mattress deals available in 2021.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales 2021

Should You Buy a Tempur-Pedic Mattress?

There are plenty of reasons Tempur-Pedic mattresses are as popular as they are, but the primary feature shared by all Tempur-Pedic mattress models is adaptability. You pay more for a Tempur-Pedic mattress than most other brands because they are engineered to adapt to your body weight, shape, and temperature. If the idea of creating a custom mattress appeals, you can make choices in the five Tempur-Pedic mattress models to configure a mattress just the way you like it.

Top covers: All Tempur-Pedic covers wick moisture to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable while you sleep. Moving up the models from the Tempur-Cloud through the Tempur-Adapt, Tempur-ProAdapt, Tempur-LuxeAdapt, and Tempur-breeze, each mattress cover layer or layers increase the cooling, drying effect.

Construction and height: Tempur-Pedic mattresses are constructed of layers of various types of foam and other materials. The mattress height varies from 10-inches to 13-inches high. The Tempur-ProAdapt and Tempur-LuxeAdapt can also be configured as hybrids with optional coil springs for additional support.

Options: In addition to options available with different Tempur-Pedic models, you can also choose from many styles of bed bases including motorized bases with individually controlled sides, pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding. The variety and number of options available enable Tempur-Pedic customers to choose unique combinations that suit their specific preferences and needs. Tempur-Pedic also sells upgrades and replacement accessories for beds and power bases. Tempur-Pedic also sells weighted blankets and the Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker, available only with mattress purchases. Place the sleep tracker sensors under the mattress and the sensors will transmit data to an associated smartphone app to give you personalized insights on improving your sleep.

Cost: The question you can ask yourself here is how much luxury do you want that can fit within your budget. Even the Tempur-Cloud mattresses, the most basic models, are luxurious and adapt to your body and movement.

