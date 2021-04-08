Best Cheap Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales and Deals for April 2021

By
https://assets-www.tempurpedic.com/media/original_images/luxebreeze-soft-pdp_1.jpg

If you’re shopping for a cheap Tempur-Pedic mattress, you’re in good company. In 2020, Tempur-Pedic once again scored first place in customer satisfaction with retail mattresses. Shoppers looking for mattress sales seek Tempur-Pedic mattress sales for the greatest savings on a mattress famous for delivering a good night’s sleep. We scoured the company site for the best Tempur-Pedic mattress deals available in 2021.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales 2021
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, Queen mattress

from $1,399
Tempur-Cloud mattresses are built to relief pressure point and adapt to motion. The mattress and cover both wick moisture to help you stay dry. 10-inches high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt, twin mattress

available from $1,699
The Tempur-Adapt mattress line adds a cool-to-touch cover for even more comfortable sleep. You can also add optional hybrid technology with 1,000+ coil springs. 11-inches high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress

From $2,199
Using material developed by NASA, the Tempur-Adapt mattress has a cool-to-touch cover with antimicrobial treatment over a Tempur-ES comfort layer, all supported by advanced adaptability Tempur.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic, Tempur-LuxeAdapt, twin long mattress

from $2,899
The Tempur-LuxeAdapt has 30% more conforming support and pressure relief than the TempurAdapt. 13-inches high. Optional hybrid coils not available.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic, Tempur-ProAdapt, twin mattress

from $2,499
Tempur-ProAdapt mattresses add 20% more pressure relief with a zip-off cover than the Tempur-Adapt model. ProAdapt has a dual-cover system with a washable cover, optional coil springs, 12-inches high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic - Tempur-breeze, twin long mattress

from $4,199
Tempur-breeze mattresses are up to 8 degrees cooler all night with cooling covers, temperature change materials, and an extra cooling layer. 12-13-inch high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt, Queen mattress

from $2,999
Tempur-ProAdapt mattresses add 20% more pressure relief with a zip-off cover than the Tempur-Adapt model. ProAdapt has a dual-cover system with a washable cover, optional coil springs, 12-inches high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-LuxeAdapt, Queen mattress

from $3,399
The Tempur-LuxeAdapt has 30% more conforming support and pressure relief than the TempurAdapt. 13-inches high. Optional hybrid coils not available.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt, Queen mattress

from $2,199
The Tempur-Adapt mattress line adds a cool-to-touch cover for even more comfortable sleep. You can also add optional hybrid technology with 1,000+ coil springs. 11-inches high.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, twin mattress

From $1,189
Tempur-Cloud mattresses are built to relief pressure point and adapt to motion. The mattress and cover both wick moisture to help you stay dry. 10-inches high.
Buy at Rakuten
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-breeze, Queen mattress

from $4,699
Tempur-breeze mattresses are up to 8 degrees cooler all night with cooling covers, temperature change materials, and an extra cooling layer. 12-13-inch high.
Buy Now

Should You Buy a Tempur-Pedic Mattress?

There are plenty of reasons Tempur-Pedic mattresses are as popular as they are, but the primary feature shared by all Tempur-Pedic mattress models is adaptability. You pay more for a Tempur-Pedic mattress than most other brands because they are engineered to adapt to your body weight, shape, and temperature. If the idea of creating a custom mattress appeals, you can make choices in the five Tempur-Pedic mattress models to configure a mattress just the way you like it.

  • Top covers: All Tempur-Pedic covers wick moisture to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable while you sleep. Moving up the models from the Tempur-Cloud through the Tempur-Adapt, Tempur-ProAdapt, Tempur-LuxeAdapt, and Tempur-breeze, each mattress cover layer or layers increase the cooling, drying effect.
  • Construction and height: Tempur-Pedic mattresses are constructed of layers of various types of foam and other materials. The mattress height varies from 10-inches to 13-inches high. The Tempur-ProAdapt and Tempur-LuxeAdapt can also be configured as hybrids with optional coil springs for additional support.
  • Options: In addition to options available with different Tempur-Pedic models, you can also choose from many styles of bed bases including motorized bases with individually controlled sides, pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding. The variety and number of options available enable Tempur-Pedic customers to choose unique combinations that suit their specific preferences and needs. Tempur-Pedic also sells upgrades and replacement accessories for beds and power bases. Tempur-Pedic also sells weighted blankets and the Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker, available only with mattress purchases. Place the sleep tracker sensors under the mattress and the sensors will transmit data to an associated smartphone app to give you personalized insights on improving your sleep.
  • Cost: The question you can ask yourself here is how much luxury do you want that can fit within your budget. Even the Tempur-Cloud mattresses, the most basic models, are luxurious and adapt to your body and movement.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cheap Refrigerator Deals for March 2021

best refrigerator deals kitchenaid

Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals for March 2021

Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals for December 2020

The Best Cheap Kayak Deals and Sales for March 2021

best cheap kayak deals sales people kayaking resized

Save $59 When You Buy Two Tempur-Cloud Pillows Today

save 59 when you buy two tempur cloud pillows february 2021 pillow sale

Spring Clean Your Home in 30 Minutes With This Professional’s Tips

how to clean house apartment fast man cleaning getty images

The Best Anime on Netflix to Watch Right Now

best anime series on netflix gurren lagann

The 15 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix in 2021

best sci fi fantasy movies on netflix prospect

The Best Action Movies on Netflix In 2021

best action movies on netflix trainingday

When are Taxes Due in 2021? Important Dates for Your Diary

deadlines for filing taxes due date 2021

How to File Taxes: Submit Your 2021 Returns

how to file taxes 2021

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Date: When Is the Boxing Match?

jake paul vs ben askren date boxing fight

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Card: Who’s Fighting at Triller Fight Club?

jake paul vs ben askren fight card boxing win

Is Jake Paul a Professional Boxer? What You Need to Know

is jake paul a professional boxer vs nate robinson first round