Nolah Mattress Sale: Get the Original for $549 Today

Now that spring is in full bloom, many of us are giving our living spaces a good old spring cleaning. Part of that process entails tossing out old, beat-up items and replacing them with better, newer ones. The same applies to your mattress, which is easily overlooked but that may be in desperate need of an upgrade. If this hits a little too close to home, you’re in luck! Right now, Nolah is offering pretty enticing discounts on their entire lineup of mattresses.

What sets Nolah apart from other modern mattress competitors is that their mattresses are not made of memory foam, but instead are constructed entirely from Nolah’s Airfoam, which has four times better pressure relief and 300% more durability than traditional memory foam mattresses. As a result, Nolah mattresses are 100% temperature neutral and will not store your body heat, which translates into the coolest night’s sleep possible for you.

Nolah is the best mattress for side sleepers, hot sleepers, and people struggling with back or shoulder pain. If you fall into any of these categories, then it might be time for you to take advantage of one of the biggest mattress sales of the season and save big on a brand-new Nolah mattress. Each Nolah mattress comes with a 120-night home trial, free shipping, easy returns, and a lifetime warranty, so if you’re afraid of commitment, this is the perfect mattress deal for you. This sale won’t last long, so grab your new mattress and start getting better rest before this sale is over.

Nolah Mattress Sale: Best Deals Today

Nolah Original 10-inch Mattress — $549, was from $699

Nolah Signature 12-inch Mattress — $849, was from $1,099

Nolah Nurture 10 Mattress — $999, was from $1,499

Nolah Evolution 15-inch Mattress — $999, was from $1,599

Why Buy

100% temperature neutral

Available in seven sizes including split king

Made in the USA

Affordable

If you’re looking for a high-quality mattress at an affordable price, Nolah’s Original 10-inch Mattress has got your back. Literally. Made from Nolah’s signature AirFoam, their entry-level mattress is everything but basic. Nolah’s Original 10-inch Mattress is 100% temperature neutral, delivering you the coolest night’s sleep you’ve ever had. AirFoam is not available from any other mattress brand, therefore Nolah’s mattresses are unlike any other mattress you’ve ever experienced.

The exterior cover of the Nolah Original 10-inch Mattress is made from ultra-soft, bright icy white Tencel, making your mattress as cozy as it is chic. Even at base level, Nolah mattresses provide four times better pressure relief than any of their competitors who use memory foam instead of AirFoam to construct their mattresses. With Nolah, you get your money’s worth and then some because these mattresses are super durable. The billions of tiny air bubbles inside Nolah’s AirFoam distribute body weight for maximum pressure relief at night so you wake up feeling revived from head to toe.

Nolah mattresses come in seven sizes, including split king, where many of their competitors don’t offer a split king option. The Nolah Original 10-inch Mattress is one of Nolah’s most popular and most supportive mattresses, and best of all, it won’t break the bank. You spend at least one-third of your life sleeping, so your bed is worth the investment. The price point of Nolah’s Original 10-inch Mattress makes it possible for so many people to have their best sleep ever without going over budget.

Why Buy

Luxury organic cotton cover

Packs in 75% more AirFoam

Voted Best Soft Mattress 2022 by the Sleep Foundation

12 inches thick

A step up from Nolah’s Original 10-inch Mattress, Nolah’s Signature 12-inch Mattress takes upgrading your bed to an entirely new level. For starters, its organic cotton cover is extra soft, moisture-wicking, and provides the feel of ultimate hotel-grade luxury. More importantly, the organic cotton cover adds additional cooling to an already super cool mattress. The Nolah Signature 12-inch Mattress contains 75% more cooling AirFoam than their entry-level model adding two additional inches of comfort, and the combination of AirFoam and high-resilience polyfoam offers deep pressure relief, gentle contouring, and an incredibly responsive bounce. It doesn’t get much more comfortable or much more supportive than Nolah’s Signature 12-inch Mattress.

Nolah’s cooling AirFoam dissipates heat 20% faster than even the most high-end memory foam. The Signature 12-inch Mattress is 100% temperature neural and completely free of all heat-sensitive viscoelastic chemicals. Its multi-layer design delivers full-body support beneath a plush, cozy, and contouring top layer. It’s not surprising that the Sleep Foundation voted the Nolah Signature 12-inch Mattress the Best Soft Mattress of 2022.

Nolah prides itself on durability and the Signature 12-inch Mattress is no exception. This 12inch thick mattress stands up over time, thanks to the fact that it’s reinforced with four-layer construction and additional edge support. Nolah’s signature AirFoam is 300% more durable than traditional memory foam, dramatically reducing sagging with wear and tear. Backed by a lifetime warranty, all of Nolah’s mattresses are made to last. On top of that, every Nolah mattress is made in the USA, so purchasing a Nolah mattress means investing in American companies, American products, and American jobs.

Nolah Nurture 10 Mattress — $999, was from $1,499

Why Buy

Designed specifically for kids

Two-sided flippable firmness

Made from hypoallergenic Talalay latex

Voted Best Mattress for Kids 2022 by the Sleep Foundation

Unlike most other popular mattress brands, Nolah recognizes that kids typically have very different needs than adults when it comes to mattress and sleep. The Nolah Nurture 10 Mattress was created specifically with children in mind and was engineered to support their growth. The Nurture 10 Mattress is available in twin, twin XL, and full, all of the sizes that make up most children’s beds.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of Nolah’s Nurture 10 Mattress is its two-sided flippable firmness, which was created to provide optimal support and comfort during different stages of childhood growth. One side of the mattress delivers a plush, soft feel while the other is far more firm. The ability to flip between the two means that children have the freedom to change their minds over time, and it also extends the lifespan of the mattress.

Made from Talalay latex, the Nolah Nurture 10 Mattress is resistant to sagging and wear and tear, even with years of continued use. This mattress is more durable than traditional memory foam, polyfoam, synthetic latex, and Dunlop latex, which is really just an elaborate way of saying that this Nolah mattress can withstand anything your kids can throw at it. It also comes complete with a hypoallergenic cover, thoughtfully created to protect kids’ sensitive skin and protect the mattress from stains and bacteria. The Nolah Nuture 10 Mattress is OEKO-TEX 100, Class 1 certified, meaning it’s free of harmful chemicals and safe for direct skin contact. Every cotton and wood component is certified organic. If you have children, this mattress is definitely one to consider and undeniably worth the price.

Nolah Evolution 15-inch Mattress — $999, was from $1,599

Why Buy

Cooling ArcticTex cover

Features patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils for spinal alignment

15 inches thick

Extra cooling graphite-infused AirFoamICE

It is certainly no mystery why the Nolah Evolution 15-inch Mattress is Nolah’s number one bestselling mattress. Coming in at 15 inches thick, this mattress is the epitome of high-tech meets luxury comfort. Not only does Nolah’s Evolution 15inches Mattress utilize their signature AirFoam, but it’s the only Nolah model to add in extra cooling graphite-infused AirFoamICE, making your sleep even cooler than you thought possible. The mattress’s high thermal conductivity Euro topper along with its cool touch cover are designed to draw heat away from the body and its breathable border gusset dissipates excess heat. It doesn’t get any cooler than this mattress.

Nolahs’ patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils provide targeted relief at the body’s most common pressure points, creating the most regenerative sleep ever. The coils are divided into three groups and each coil is individually wrapped, allowing them to respond to movement and weight distribution. Whether you area. side, back, or stomach sleeper, Nolah’s Evolution 15-inch Mattress will provided unparalleled spinal alignment.

As Nolah’s most high-end, luxury mattress, the Evolution 15-inch is also the most durable. At 15 inches thick, the Evolution is reinforced with seven-layer construction, including a recycled plant fiber foundation layer that stabilizes the support coils. The mattress core is encased by E.D.G.E. high-density foam grid, which provides edge support in addition to increasing durability overall. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the Nolah Evolution 15-inch Mattress is made to last.

