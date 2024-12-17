This Polaroid instant camera bundle is on sale for just $130

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re still not done with your Christmas shopping for gifts, you may want to consider taking advantage of Target’s offer for the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box. The bundle, which includes the popular instant camera, is available for a more affordable price of $130 following a $20 discount on its original price of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose this chance at savings, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase just to make sure you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box

Some people want to improve their travel photography game, while others need action cameras for their outdoor adventures. If your goal is to simply capture special memories, which will be in abundance over the holiday season, then the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box has everything you need. The star of the bundle, of course, is the Polaroid Now Gen 2, a modern take on the popular instant camera that keeps its classic design while offering autofocus, a self-timer, and double exposure. The Polaroid Now Gen 2 is powered by a rechargeable battery via USB-C, and it automatically selects the suitable lens for your shot so you won’t have to make the decision yourself.

Included in the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box is a Polaroid Color i-Type Film Double Pack, which will let you take 16 colored photos with white frames using the Polaroid Now Gen 2. Loading the film into the instant camera is easy, and taking pictures is even easier — just point and shoot, and the photo will be printed in just a few seconds. You may want to check out our photography tips for beginners if you’re new to this though, for better shots.

The Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box will make for an amazing gift for the holidays, whether to a loved one or even to yourself. You’ll need to purchase it right now if you want to get it in time for Christmas though, and also to be able to take advantage of this $20 discount from Target that drops the bundle’s price from $150 to a more affordable $130. Add the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately if you want to enjoy savings when buying this instant camera.