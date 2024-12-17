 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Polaroid instant camera bundle is on sale for just $130

By
On Sale Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera in Red
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re still not done with your Christmas shopping for gifts, you may want to consider taking advantage of Target’s offer for the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box. The bundle, which includes the popular instant camera, is available for a more affordable price of $130 following a $20 discount on its original price of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose this chance at savings, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase just to make sure you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box

Some people want to improve their travel photography game, while others need action cameras for their outdoor adventures. If your goal is to simply capture special memories, which will be in abundance over the holiday season, then the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box has everything you need. The star of the bundle, of course, is the Polaroid Now Gen 2, a modern take on the popular instant camera that keeps its classic design while offering autofocus, a self-timer, and double exposure. The Polaroid Now Gen 2 is powered by a rechargeable battery via USB-C, and it automatically selects the suitable lens for your shot so you won’t have to make the decision yourself.

Recommended Videos

Included in the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box is a Polaroid Color i-Type Film Double Pack, which will let you take 16 colored photos with white frames using the Polaroid Now Gen 2. Loading the film into the instant camera is easy, and taking pictures is even easier — just point and shoot, and the photo will be printed in just a few seconds. You may want to check out our photography tips for beginners if you’re new to this though, for better shots.

Related

The Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box will make for an amazing gift for the holidays, whether to a loved one or even to yourself. You’ll need to purchase it right now if you want to get it in time for Christmas though, and also to be able to take advantage of this $20 discount from Target that drops the bundle’s price from $150 to a more affordable $130. Add the Polaroid Now Gen 2 Everything Box to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately if you want to enjoy savings when buying this instant camera.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get 4 Apple AirTags for only $70 with this Best Buy sale
person holding airtag and smartphone

The Apple AirTag is an extremely useful accessory for your peace of mind, and if you haven't purchased the Bluetooth tracking device yet, here's your chance at a discount. Best Buy is selling a four-pack for only $70, following a $29 discount on the bundle's original price of $99. We're not sure until when this deal will remain online, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag
There are lots of reasons why you'd want an Apple AirTag, including making sure that you never lose your luggage. It's in our list of the best air travel accessories as the best luggage tracker, as it will certainly help alleviate the anxiety of potentially misplacing your bags. However, while the Apple AirTag for travel is highly recommended, it's also great for keeping tabs on other items such as keys and wallets. It's powered by a replaceable battery that lasts for more than a year, and it features IP67 water and dust resistance.

Read more
This Dyson cordless vacuum is 50% off from Target — hurry!
A person using the Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum.

Dyson's cordless vacuums are extremely popular because of their helpful features and futuristic designs, but they're also relatively expensive. That's why when you see one on sale, you should take advantage of the offer quickly -- just like this 50% discount from Target on the Dyson Digital Slim. This cordless vacuum will be yours for $250 instead of $500, but only if you hurry because we don't think this bargain will last long. You'll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you want the savings of $250.

Why you should buy the Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum
We've got tips on how to clean your home quickly, but it all becomes much easier with the Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum. It delivers powerful suction for picking up all kinds of dirt and debris, but it's lightweight so it won't be tiring to carry it all around the house. It comes with various attachments for different cleaning types, including the Motorbar head that deep cleans while detangling pet hair, a crevice tool for reaching tight spaces, and a brush tool for handling dust. You can also convert the Dyson Digital Slim into a handheld vacuum, to make it easier to clean smaller areas such as cabinets and your vehicle.

Read more
The classic blow up T-Rex costume is on sale for $24
An Inflatable T-Rex Costume on a white background.

If you need a last minute costume for a Halloween party this weekend, we’ve found the one for you. Everyone’s favorite inflatable T-Rex costume is on sale at Amazon. Normally priced at $81, it’s reduced by a massive 71% off, so it’s down to $23 for a limited time. Sure, it’s too late for this Halloween, but there are sure to be some parties this weekend -- and future events that will need a dinosaur appearance. Here’s what you need to know about it but seriously, just buy it -- it’s a T-Rex costume!

Why you should buy the inflatable T-Rex costume
All set for Halloween, right down to watching the best Halloween movies and the best funny Halloween movies? Of course you are. But you need to think about your costume for the future. It’s likely you’re wishing you want to do something different for 2025, so how about this cool T-Rex costume?

Read more