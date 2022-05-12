Tempur-Pedic Pillow Sale 2022: Best Deals You Can Shop Today

Whether you’re seeking out the best pillows for neck pain or the best pillows for side sleeping, Tempur-Pedic offers a range of great options to ensure you get the best night’s sleep every time. That’s why we’ve picked out all the best Tempur-Pedic pillow deals currently available and taken a look at why they’re worth your time and money. We’ve picked out bundle deals that are the best value to ensure no one misses out. Read on while we take you through them.

Tempur-Pedic Pillow Sale: Best Deals Today

Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow — 2 for $99, was $138

Tempur-Cloud Pillow — 2 for $119, was $158

Tempur-Symphony Pillow — 2 for $189, was $238

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow — 2 for $259, was $378

Why Buy:

Easy to customize and shape by hand

Breathable material

Adapts to your weight

Simple to clean

The Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow is ideal if you like to have plenty of options at your disposal. That’s because it’s highly adaptable. If you ever find that you want a slightly different position each night depending on where your aches and pains may be, the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow makes that effortlessly possible. It’s made with an all-new blend of Tempur’s famous material that you’d ordinarily find in its mattresses. That means you can fluff, scrunch, flatten or even remove the fill within the pillow, ensuring you get the perfect shape for your head and neck. Such flexibility is fantastic news and means this is a pillow that truly feels personal to your needs.

It gets better, though. Besides being some say to adjust, you also get to enjoy the benefits of a material that can easily adapt to your weight, shape, and temperature. The latter is particularly important with the use of breathable material ensuring that you get a pillowy soft feel while having the advantage of an open cellular structure that means there’s always natural airflow working its way through the pillow. There’s no risk of overheating while using this pillow, which is a dream to deal with at all times.

In addition, the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow utilizes a high-density Tempur formulation so you get extra support for your head and neck while you sleep. It won’t go flat over time because that’s how well constructed it is. For those times when you need to clean it, it has a removable and washable cover that means you can keep your pillow fresh for years to come. Treated with Surface Guard technology, it also protects you from common allergens. Basically, this is a pillow that is going to last you a long time to come without a problem. It’s a great investment for your bed.

Why Buy:

Cushion-soft comfort

Tempur material for support

Compresses well

Ideal for back and stomach sleepers

The Tempur-Cloud Pillow is the best option for back and stomach sleepers thanks to its extensive support. Made in a traditional shape, it offers a cushion-soft level of comfort and protection at all times. It has a low profile with an ultra-conforming and extra-soft feel so you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep when using it. The pillow is made of two layers. There’s the obvious layer of the premium cover which is made from 100% polyester knit and has a hypoallergenic cover. The latter is removable and washable so you can keep the pillow fresh for years to come. Underneath that is the Tempur material which is made up of a single piece of formed and extra-soft material that is able to adapt to your shape so you get plenty of support and comfort all night long.

Impressively, despite all that protection, the Tempur-Cloud Pillow is easily compressed. That means it’s perfect for storing away and taking with you on your travels or next trip away. It is easily rolled up with a scarf or belt and quickly returns to its original shape when unrolled, so you can always take a piece of home with you. It’s a truly convenient design given that many high-end pillows can be quite large or difficult to compress down for storage needs. With this one, you don’t have to think too hard. It’s always ready to help out whenever you need it most.

Ultimately, the Tempur-Cloud Pillow is all about convenience. Without having to worry about an unusual shape or a quirky nature, it simply works very well. Offering you amazing comfort at all times, you’ll quickly wonder how you lived without it. That’s where being able to take it on trips with you proves extra useful — you won’t have to think about living without it. Easy to clean, carry, as well as use, the Tempur-Cloud Pillow is perfect for back and stomach sleepers thanks to its fantastic design and delightful level of comfort.

Why Buy:

Two designs for different needs

Soft feel

Ideal for all sleeping positions

Easily adaptable

The Tempur-Symphony Pillow is designed for back sleepers as well as side or stomach sleepers. Appreciating that we all sleep differently with that changing sometimes by the day, the Tempur-Symphony Pillow offers plenty of versatility. When it comes to ensuring both you and your partner are happy with the same pillow despite having very different ways of snoozing, the Tempur-Symphony Pillow has you covered. That’s because it has a very different design on each side. On one side, it has a gently arched area that is ideal for back sleepers. It means that they can rest comfortably on the pillow feeling suitably supported and secure at all times.

On the other side is a flatter level that’s a bit more like a regular pillow in terms of looks. This side is best suited for side and stomach sleepers, still providing them with all the support they need without feeling restricted. It’s a great idea to try both sides and see which works best for you, as well as which feels most comfortable. Everyone’s bodies are different so it’s a great idea to have a pillow that feels right for everyone.

The Tempur-Symphony Pillow is made up of two different components. On the surface is its 100% polyester, hypoallergenic cover. It’s removable and machine washable so you can keep your pillow fresh every night with a quick wash. It’s also ideally suited for dealing with common allergens ensuring you feel healthier, too. Underneath that is the Tempur material layer that provides you with a soft feel. Whichever side you use, it adapts to your shape so you get the best pressure relief and support imaginable. However you sleep, the Tempur-Symphony Pillow is a delight to use. There’s always a method that works well for you, so you’re sure of a great night’s sleep no matter how much you may toss and turn.

Why Buy:

Cooling properties

Adaptive support

Machine washable design

Ideal for all sleep positions

No one likes to feel too warm in bed. That’s why we all prefer to find the coolest part of the pillow. That’s also why the Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow is such an irresistible pillow to buy. It feels fantastic thanks to its targeted cooling properties that ensure you get a refreshing night’s sleep every single time. It might look like a regular pillow but underneath the surface is some impressive technology that means it’s far more than just a basic looking pillow. With three layers of protection involved, you get a clean surface, a cooling area, plus adaptive support.

On the surface is a removable cover. It’s made from 100% premium cotton so it feels great on your skin. It’s also removable thanks to a convenient zip so you can easily toss it in the washing machine and get it back up to scratch in no time. Underneath that surface comes the all-important Tempur-Breeze gel layer. It offers layers of Tempur-Breeze gel on both sides of the pillow so that you can stay cool, regardless of which side you use to sleep on. It’s a true game changer if you hate feeling hot or stilted in bed. Underneath that comes the adaptive support layer. It’s made from a single piece of Tempur material in a medium feel so that you get a truly adaptive and personalized amount of support at all times. It works well with all sleeping positions too so whether you’re a back or side sleeper, or a little bit of both, you’re going to feel good here.

Expertly designed to ensure that your needs are served whether you’re having a nap or soothing some aches and pains, the Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow is a delight. It’s sure to keep you cooler at night, helping you sleep far better than before.

