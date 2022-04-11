Here are 7 of the Best Pillows for Neck Pain

There’s nothing worse than lying down for what you hope to be a restful night of sleep only to be sabotaged by that uncomfortable, ever-present ache in your neck. Chalk it up to sedentary office culture or a bad habit of looking down at our devices – neck pain is an extremely common issue in our modern day. In fact, roughly 70-75% of the population will experience neck pain some time in their lives.

With neck pain affecting so many, it’s vital to have a solution close at hand to maintain healthy, rejuvenating sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of tools to help achieve this goal. It’s important to take a look at what you’re sleeping on every night when it concerns neck pain. Obviously, the thing you lay your head down on every night will affect your level of neck pain.

Pillows aren’t as cut and dry as you may assume. The shape, material, and stiffness all come into play when it comes to your comfort level and restfulness at night. This is especially true for those who experience aches and pains. Ready to achieve your best night of sleep yet? Take a look at our 7 best pillows for neck pain of 2022.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow

This is a familiar brand known for its high-quality mattress selection. But did you know they also offer a plush pillow made from the same proprietary memory foam material? Designed to embrace the unique contours of the body, this pillow is ideal for neck pain. It holds your head in place rather than letting it sink too far in and offers pressure-relieving support to the neck. Its cooling effect is also desirable for those who sleep hot.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow

Purple Harmony Pillow

Renowned for its patented lattice hyper-elastic polymer Purple Grid, Purple is known for its suite of mattresses, pillows, seat cushions, and even pet beds. They recently released an updated version of their popular Purple Pillow – the Purple Harmony Pillow. It’s still comprised of those signature hexagonal cells wrapped in breathable Talalay latex but it’s slightly smaller than its predecessor. It comes in two heights to accommodate a range of sleep styles and body types.

Purple Harmony Pillow

Tuft and Needle Pillow

Breathable cooling gel beads meet a clever foam open-cell design to create the Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow. This medium to medium-firm option is built to both relieve pressure and provide support.

Tuft and Needle Pillow More

Avocado Green Pillow

If you also suffer from allergies, this is the pillow for you. It is hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant. As for support, the Avocado Green Pillow is built to avoid the “pillow pinch” that can happen as the weight of your head pushes aside the fill. This memory foam pillow is ideal for neck support and it even comes with extra fill you can add if you need even more lift.

Avocado Green Pillow

Saatva Pillow

You’ll love this adjustable pillow. Filled with shredded Talalay latex and lined with a layer of down alternative microdenier fibers, the Saatva Pillow is as plush as it is supportive. The inner latex layer can also be removed if the loft is too high for your neck. This is perfect for those with achy necks as some days you might need more support than others. That also makes it a great fit for the side sleeper.

Saatva Pillow

Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow

Side sleepers with neck pain may also enjoy the Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow. The feel is almost indistinguishable from real down. It’s available in three firmness levels: plush, mid-plush, and firm. Side sleepers will likely do best with the firm option.

Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow

Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow

The Easy Breather Pillow from Nest Bedding is another adjustable option side sleepers with neck pain will gravitate toward. Filled with a blend of shredded memory foam and polyester fiber, it offers a solid structure and superior neck support. The Tencel-blended cover also allows for a pleasant softness as well as moisture-wicking properties.

Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow

Frequently Asked Questions

How Should I Sleep if my Neck Hurts? According to Harvard Health Publishing, there are two positions that are best to alleviate neck pain: on your side or on your back. They also recommend sleeping with a down or down alternative pillow since they are excellent at conforming to the shape of the neck. Just be aware that they will go flat after about a year so they need to be replaced often. You should avoid pillows that are too high or stiff if you have neck pain. This will only aggravate your pain and create more stiffness. Instead, go for a more pliable, less lofted option. Finally, try to avoid sleeping on your stomach if you can. This position can be extremely tough on the spine and will likely make your neck pain even worse. I know, I know; old habits die hard. If you can’t switch your sleep position to the side or back, try getting a pillow built for stomach sleepers.

Editors' Recommendations