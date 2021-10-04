The ideal mattress is different for everyone but if you’re suffering from back pain and can’t get a restful night of sleep it might be time to change your mattress. The best mattress for someone with back pain is generally one that offers better lumbar support and is able to support body curvature. When it comes to getting better sleep it isn’t just about the hours of sleep, it’s also about knowing what the best mattress for back pain is based on your specific sleeping position. You can get all the sleep you need but if it isn’t restful sleep or you wake up with back pain, then you just don’t feel rested, and that can catch up to you in many ways.

When you aren’t getting the proper sleep, your health can be affected. You can be looking at chronic sleep deprivation, which includes high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, lower sex drive, and many more health-related issues. Choosing the right mattress means proper sleep hygiene and pressure point relief that addresses back pain issues. And now most of the mattresses will ship right to your door thanks to the popular mattress in a box concept.

The Best Mattress for Lower Back Pain

Nolah Signature

Nolah Signature mattress uses their AirFoam technology to provide pressure relief with a thicker base and luxury unbleached organic cotton. This is Nolah’s best mattress for pressure relief with 75% more pressure-relieving foam to relieve pressure on your neck, shoulders, and hips.

Soft premium organic cotton is used to create the cooling cover to wick away moisture and to protect the plush Nolah AirForm. The core foundation is reinforced to assist the upper layers in supporting and contouring your body. The high-density foam is a breathable and durable mattress guaranteed to last a lifetime.

Tempur-Adapt Mattresses

The Tempur-Adapt mattress features material that was originally developed by NASA. Each layer works together to support your body and relieves pressure. The taller profile gives you layers that constantly adapt to your with, shape, and temperature.

The advanced cellular structure of the mattress helps to alleviate the pressure ports that cause you to toss and turn during the night. Each mattress is designed with advanced motion absorbing properties to eliminate motion transfer and leave your partner undisturbed during the night.

The Amerisleep AS1 Mattress

The plant-based Bio-Pur material keeps sleepers cool all night and features an open-cell design to allow more air to circulate and wick away warm air. The Bio-Pur is available in every Amerisleep mattress, provides a healthier sleeping experience and offers responsive support to back pain.

The layers of the memory foam have a better bounce back in the mattress so you don’t feel stuck when you move during sleep. Sleep better knowing the mattress will relieve painful pressure points and prevent heat build-up.

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress

The gel memory foam mattress from Nectar Memory Foam helps you to sleep cooler, comfortable, and with contouring support. The soft and breathable cover moves heat away from your body with the ActiveCool HD technology which adjusts to your body temperature as you sleep. You will get more cradling and contouring and less motion transfer so everyone receives a perfect night’s sleep.

The denser foam creates another comfort layer and relaxes your muscles by reducing the stress of your pressure points. Experience a quick bounce back with the responsive foam to support your body, including your shoulders, hips, and legs. A better spinal alignment is key to your sleep hygiene.

Casper’s Original Mattress

Every mattress is rigorously tested to make sure it is offering optimal support so you don’t wake up multiple times during the night. The signature knit cover in addition to the layers of foam creates the Signature Casper Feel and lulls you to sleep every night. Your hips, spine, and shoulders will feel instant relief from the Zoned Support from the mattress.

Casper mattresses are constructed of Casper 4D Sleep Technology which is an innovative formula bringing together a mattress that addresses the four dimensions of sleep. The mattress targets separate zones for supporting and aligning your body. A softer foam surrounds your shoulders while a firmer foam supports your hips, waist, and lower back.

Purple Hybrid Mattress

The Purple Hybrid Mattress offers a mix of a gel grid, support coils, and a cushioned transition foam. Pocketed coils help achieve a greater airflow that provides more response and increases mattress durability. Hybrid mattresses are a perfect blend of foam and coils that give you a comfortable night’s sleep each and every time. You will never sleep hot thanks to the air circulation from the coils.

The soft cushioning grid will support pressure points on your hips and shoulders while contouring to the rest of your body. The 2 inch Purple GelFlex Grid is made from temperature-neutral and hyper-elastic GelFlex material which is designed to flex directly under pressure points but still support the rest of your body.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Layla Memory Foam uses copper foam because the copper gel reacts to increased pressure with a firming response. The mattress stays soft and will cradle you to provide support around your deep compression areas. Perhaps one of the most unique mattresses on the market, the Layla mattress is flippable. You can determine if you need a softer or firmer mattress simply by flipping the mattress over, basically, you have two mattresses in one and you can choose which is best for your comfort.

If you are a back or stomach sleeper, you will love the increased support with less sink from the firmer side. The side sleepers will love the plush hugging feeling of the reactive support of all your pressure points. The copper in the gel is conductive meaning it will carry heat away from your body for a cooler sleeping experience. Copper is also an antimicrobial that will fight odor, bacteria, and will keep your mattress feeling and smelling fresh.

Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress

One of the best eco-friendly mattresses out there, the Parachute Eco Comfort was designed for support and comfortability. There are three comfort zones that support various areas of the body. Zone 1 has a softer coil to provide relief to your shoulders. Zone 2 has the same soft coils for your legs and keeps your spine in line while you sleep. The Support Zone is a firmer coil that supports your hip and back.

The Eco Comfort is made with layers of pure New Zealand wool, 100% organic cotton, and hand-tufted pocketed coils. The medium firm design offers perfect spinal alignment for all sleeping positions.

Avocado Green Mattress

Environmentally friendly and made with sustainable products, this green mattress also has between 756 to 1,414 individually wrapped innersprings spanning over five zones. Each zone focuses on support to the hips, back, shoulders, and perimeter for firm support all the way to the edge. The springs float for greater airflow and spinal alignment where you need it most to reduce back pain and receive pressure point relief.

The Avocado Green Mattress is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, Formaldehyde Free, and GOTS Organic Certified. This mattress is made from organic latex, wool, and 100% cotton and can also be made vegan by removing the wool and replacing it with additional cotton. No flame retardants or harmful chemicals have been used on this mattress.

Just because they use all-natural products doesn’t mean they sacrifice comfort or stability. It’s a gentle yet firm feel that won’t sink or dip. The pillowtop option will also add a level of luxury and comfort that is unmatched by other natural mattresses.

Helix Twilight

You won’t have to worry about sweaty nights with the Helix Twilight or the Helix Twilight Luxe because the breathable mattress cover keeps you and the mattress cool all night. There are several layers of different density foam that give you pressure relief and body contouring that was created to support your body’s form. The mattress is a little above the medium-firm level and supports any sleeping position and body type.

Don’t worry about sinking or sagginess thanks to the firm top layers and the supportive base layers and individually wrapped spring coils. The Luxe version also features lumbar support for additional comfort and pressure relief. No matter what mattress you choose, they both offer Helix’s Soft Touch Design cover that is optimized for airflow.

Saatva Classic Mattress

Any sleeping position will benefit from the spinal zone technology and high-density memory foam. The Classic Mattress is Saatva’s flagship mattress that is a great relief for achy backs and joints. There is a Euro pillowtop that cradles you and contours your body for responsive and durable support. There are individually wrapped support coils and built-in lumbar support that gives you enhanced lower back support right in the middle of the mattress.

The Saatva Classic Mattress comes in three different comfort levels: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. You can also choose from different mattress heights, think of it as a build-your-own comfortable mattress. When the mattress is delivered, they will even deliver it to a designated room, set it up, and haul away your old mattress all for free!

The DreamCloud: Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Comfort begins with a touch and continues all the way to the base with this DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. A quilted foam and cashmere top is like touching a cloud, making you fall asleep in no time. The individually wrapped support coils and memory foam match your individual body shape and sleeping position.

The gel layer foam helps you settle into the mattress just enough to gently cradle your body and meet the right level of sinking in. You won’t overheat with this gel memory foam nor will you ever realize your partner has moved thanks to the stability of the innerspring coils and memory foam.

The WinkBed

Get a free bedding bundle with this unique 100% natural Eucalyptus Tencel cover with an Extra-Edge anti-sag support system. Each mattress is handmade and made to order in the Midwest and offers a three-step back relief system. Start with the Eucalyptus cover, a quilted Euro pillowtop with gel foam, and the pocketed coils all designed to allow the bed to breathe and create maximum airflow so you sleep cool.

This mattress is perfect if you want cushioning comfort and deep support all while relieving back, hip, and shoulder pain. There is a layer of stabilizing gel foam sitting right above the springs to provide SleepCalm Motion Isolation, a technology that just about eliminates any disturbances from you or your restless partner. The Lumbarlayer also enhances targeted support throughout the middle of your body where you need it most.

Zoma Mattress

Better for you, better for the environment, Zoma mattresses are made in the USA and use eco-friendly materials. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified, free of toxic chemicals, and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The Triangulex three-zone support system relieves the pain-causing pressure points so you can sleep relaxed and comfortable every night.

Constructed of gel memory foam, cooling channels, and ventilated fabric ensures you sleep soundly and comfortably. The base foundation rounds out the support by keeping your body in perfect alignment while you sleep no matter how you sleep. Know that as you change positions during the night, the spring and bounce-back from the gel mattress will change with you every time.

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Another Layla mattress, this hybrid is a unique mattress that includes individually wrapped coil springs in the middle and foam layers on the top and the bottom. You can flip this hybrid mattress to find the perfect comfort. One side is softer while the other is firmer and no matter which comfort level you choose, the springs will provide you the spinal support you need for a perfect sleep.

Infinity Edge Support keeps edges from sagging and maintains the firmness necessary to keep the mattress stable. Stay cool and dry all night long with the copper-infused gel foam and breathable mattress cover. Maintaining and keeping your mattress clean is a snap with the removable zippered mattress cover that is included with every mattress. This mattress is pretty much perfect for just about any sleeping position.

Level Sleep Mattress

Let the comfort and stability of the Level Sleep Mattress absorb your shoulders, support your lower back, and contour to your hips all for low-pressure points and for added spinal alignment. Three zones of high-quality foam keep your body cradled all night. Improve the quality of sleep and fall asleep faster with this CertiPUR-US certified mattress.

Level Sleep Mattresses are 11 inches thick with a softer zone for your head and shoulders, a firm zone for your torso, and a medium level for your hip and legs. Back and side sleepers will see great improvements in their sleep patterns and will wake up refreshed and ready to start their day. The feeling of weightlessness will help give your muscles and joints the relaxation it needs during your sleep cycle.

The Best Mattress for Back Pain FAQs

Is a firm or soft mattress better for back pain?

If you choose a soft mattress, it can cause your back to become out of alignment while sleeping. If you opt for a firmer mattress, the firmness can place joint pressure on your hips and spine. It’s a never-ending cycle where pain affects sleep.

Typically, a medium firm or firm mattress will provide the best relief from back pain. In order to promote healthy spinal alignment, you need to choose a mattress that puts your shoulder and hips inline so your back can relax.

Is foam or spring mattress better for back pain?

Most back doctors will recommend memory foam mattresses or latex mattresses for pressure relief. Memory foam and latex mattresses will conform to your body which in turn will cradle your pressure points and support your spine to keep it aligned.

Memory foam, offset coils, and pocketed coils are usually the best mattresses for back pain. Choose a hybrid mattress over an innerspring mattress because they add the best combination of stiffness, springiness, and contouring.

How do I know if my mattress is causing back pain?

The lower back pain you’re feeling might be from a variety of reasons – abnormal lifting, stress, or an underlying condition – but there are signs that will let you know it’s your mattress causing back pain.

If you wake up tired, you toss and turn all night, you wake up during the night, or it takes you a long time to get comfortable and fall asleep, you may need a new mattress. Additional indicators are that your mattress is causing your back pain is waking up with lower back pain and stiffness, your mattress is either a new mattress or over 7 years old, or your mattress is sagging or uneven.

Innerspring beds are not ideal for pain sufferers and you should make sure your bed is the right size and that it’s not too soft or too hard. Having a bad back means you need to take extra care when choosing your next mattress.

